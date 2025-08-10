England's Eerie Coastal Town With Windswept Cliffs Is So Haunting It Inspired Bram Stoker To Write Dracula

Despite the popular grumble that England is nothing but rain and gloom, the country is scattered with plenty of stunning hidden gems. You can sit down for a cuppa at the teashops in Stow-on-the-Wold, a historic market town in the Cotswolds with cobbled streets. In the northern region of Yorkshire, you can explore the majestic cathedrals of old York, considered the most haunted city in Europe. And, not far from York, hugging the dramatic English coastline, is the picturesque seaside town of Whitby. Framed by rugged cliffs overlooking a quaint harbor, this eerie fishing port hides centuries of history amidst its cobbled streets.

Looming over the town are the haunting Gothic ruins of Whitby Abbey — a medieval Benedictine monastery with origins tracing back to the Anglo-Saxon era of the 7th century. Split in half by the River Esk, travelers flock to Whitby to enjoy the buttery beaches, quaint cottages, and lively markets. But perhaps one of the most famous travelers to Whitby's shores was the Irish author, Bram Stoker. On holiday there in 1890, Stoker no doubt admired the swooping arches of Whitby Abbey silhouetted against the horizon and explored the weathered tombstones in the graveyard of St Mary's Church on the cliffside below, shrouded eerily in sea fog. These scenes would later be featured in his Gothic horror classic, "Dracula," when the eponymous vampire sails into Whitby harbor in the novel's opening chapters.

If you're craving a romantic seaside escape worthy of classic literature, follow in Stoker's footsteps as you explore Whitby's iconic landmarks. Stroll the riverside promenades, sink your teeth into the official Dracula Experience, or climb the 199 stone steps up the East Cliff to St. Mary's Church, where you'll be rewarded with panoramic views of seaside cottages hugging the dramatic coastline.