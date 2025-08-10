England's Eerie Coastal Town With Windswept Cliffs Is So Haunting It Inspired Bram Stoker To Write Dracula
Despite the popular grumble that England is nothing but rain and gloom, the country is scattered with plenty of stunning hidden gems. You can sit down for a cuppa at the teashops in Stow-on-the-Wold, a historic market town in the Cotswolds with cobbled streets. In the northern region of Yorkshire, you can explore the majestic cathedrals of old York, considered the most haunted city in Europe. And, not far from York, hugging the dramatic English coastline, is the picturesque seaside town of Whitby. Framed by rugged cliffs overlooking a quaint harbor, this eerie fishing port hides centuries of history amidst its cobbled streets.
Looming over the town are the haunting Gothic ruins of Whitby Abbey — a medieval Benedictine monastery with origins tracing back to the Anglo-Saxon era of the 7th century. Split in half by the River Esk, travelers flock to Whitby to enjoy the buttery beaches, quaint cottages, and lively markets. But perhaps one of the most famous travelers to Whitby's shores was the Irish author, Bram Stoker. On holiday there in 1890, Stoker no doubt admired the swooping arches of Whitby Abbey silhouetted against the horizon and explored the weathered tombstones in the graveyard of St Mary's Church on the cliffside below, shrouded eerily in sea fog. These scenes would later be featured in his Gothic horror classic, "Dracula," when the eponymous vampire sails into Whitby harbor in the novel's opening chapters.
If you're craving a romantic seaside escape worthy of classic literature, follow in Stoker's footsteps as you explore Whitby's iconic landmarks. Stroll the riverside promenades, sink your teeth into the official Dracula Experience, or climb the 199 stone steps up the East Cliff to St. Mary's Church, where you'll be rewarded with panoramic views of seaside cottages hugging the dramatic coastline.
Seaside fun and historic sights in Whitby
While on a holiday by the coast, beaches should be your first order of business.Whitby Sands Beach hugs the mouth of the River Esk on the west portion of town, a pleasant stretch of caramel shoreline packed with fun for all the family. Backed by the rugged West Cliffs and lined with fish and chip shops, you can soak up views of Whitby's twin lighthouses guarding the harbor entrance as you lounge on the sand. Just up the coastline is Sandsend Beach, where children can explore rock pools at low tide while adults take a refreshing swim.
If you don't feel like getting your feet wet, head to Tate Hill Pier, just below the East Cliffs, where you can find a spot to sit and watch the boats sailing past. From there, make your way down Church Street to browse the gift shops and tearooms. Alternatively, head up the cliff steps to the graveyard of St. Mary's Church for a peek at the Caedmon Memorial — a 20-foot-tall, intricately carved Celtic cross in memory of Caedmon, the Anglo-Saxon poet who spent his life composing hymns at Whitby Abbey.
Over on the West Cliffs is the Whale Bone Arch, a fantastic photo spot where two curved whalebones perfectly frame the abbey ruins on the other side of the river. Just a short walk away is the Whitby Museum, a favorite with the locals. Displays of everything from dinosaur fossils and Stone Age tools to medieval weapons and model ships (plus so much more) will delight both adults and children. And don't miss the infamous "Hand of Glory" — the grotesquely mummified remains of a severed human hand, and a macabre icon of European folklore.
Where to eat and stay during your visit
If you're departing from London, driving to Whitby will be the easiest option, with the journey taking roughly five hours. Another option is to hop on a two-hour train from London to York, then rent a car for the remaining one-hour drive. Although trains do run from York to Whitby, several roads pass directly through the North York Moors National Park, a spellbinding expanse of pastoral landscape and charming villages. Renting a car means you can enjoy the bucolic English countryside at your leisure, an experience that travel expert Rick Steves highly recommends when traveling in England.
What's more, a visit to England wouldn't feel right without a few stops at cozy tearooms and chip shops. The Magpie Cafe, on the west half of town, is a local favorite for delicious fish and chips. Enjoy battered cod, prawn cocktails, and crab bisque with pleasant views of the harbor. On the other side of the river, the Abbey Steps Tearoom is another local gem conveniently located just opposite the cliff steps to St. Mary's Church. The scones with jam and cream here are highly rated, as is the hot chocolate; alternatively try savory options like their smashed avocado toast and grilled mushrooms.
Accommodation options in Whitby aren't hard to find. Just down the street from the Abbey Steps Tearoom is the Duke of York, a historic inn with delightfully elegant rooms. Stop for a drink at the bar, or enjoy a bubbly afternoon tea before retiring to the comfort of your suite. Bagdale Hall Hotel is another fantastic choice just steps away from Whitby Museum. This majestic Tudor manor house dates to the 1500s and offers sumptuous guest rooms worthy of royalty, guaranteeing a magical stay in this charming seaside town.