Just Outside Oklahoma City Is A Vibrant Midwest Charmer With Golf Greens, Scenic Trails, And Shopping

In recent decades, Oklahoma City — the state's capital, home to a wide range of museums, thriving food scene, and new skyscrapers in the works — has been on the upswing. The population went from around 682,000 in 2000 to 727,550 just 26 years later. That means more people are moving here every year, flocking to neighborhoods like Capitol View, a go-to spot for young professionals with easy access to downtown. Of course, a growing city also means growing suburbs. About eight miles from the hum of Oklahoma City along Interstate 40, you'll find Midwest City. With a population approaching 60,000 and plenty of shops to explore, this suburb is worth visiting on your next OKC adventure.

Midwest City is what's known as a master-planned community, designed with intention. It was constructed in the 1940s in association with Tinker Air Force Base, which is only about three miles away. The town housed dozens of post-war families in its early years, many of whom sought employment in the area. Amenities for residents, like entertainment and accessible shopping centers, were created alongside houses. By the early '50s, it had been named "America's Model City."

For the better part of a century, Midwest City has continued to expand. Throughout town, you'll find walking trails, playgrounds, and even a golf course expertly maintained by Tinker Air Force Base. In many ways, it still looks about as classically midcentury as it gets: Rows of ranch-style homes line the streets while Oklahoma City promises countless more opportunities nearby.