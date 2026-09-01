Just Outside Oklahoma City Is A Vibrant Midwest Charmer With Golf Greens, Scenic Trails, And Shopping
In recent decades, Oklahoma City — the state's capital, home to a wide range of museums, thriving food scene, and new skyscrapers in the works — has been on the upswing. The population went from around 682,000 in 2000 to 727,550 just 26 years later. That means more people are moving here every year, flocking to neighborhoods like Capitol View, a go-to spot for young professionals with easy access to downtown. Of course, a growing city also means growing suburbs. About eight miles from the hum of Oklahoma City along Interstate 40, you'll find Midwest City. With a population approaching 60,000 and plenty of shops to explore, this suburb is worth visiting on your next OKC adventure.
Midwest City is what's known as a master-planned community, designed with intention. It was constructed in the 1940s in association with Tinker Air Force Base, which is only about three miles away. The town housed dozens of post-war families in its early years, many of whom sought employment in the area. Amenities for residents, like entertainment and accessible shopping centers, were created alongside houses. By the early '50s, it had been named "America's Model City."
For the better part of a century, Midwest City has continued to expand. Throughout town, you'll find walking trails, playgrounds, and even a golf course expertly maintained by Tinker Air Force Base. In many ways, it still looks about as classically midcentury as it gets: Rows of ranch-style homes line the streets while Oklahoma City promises countless more opportunities nearby.
Golfing and paved trails around Midwest City
There are several golf greens in and around Midwest City, the oldest of which is Hidden Creek Family Golf Course, established in 1957. Given its small size (only nine holes), Hidden Creek has become go-to grounds for beginners. If you're looking to get some energy out on a family road trip, this is the ideal place to tee off. Nearby, there's also the Tinker Air Force Base Golf Club. The 18-hole course first opened in 1960, and 66 years later hosts tournaments and lessons for all ages. "Greens are fabulous! Everything mowed and traps are raked," one reviewer said on Google.
More experienced golfers can also check out John Conrad Regional Golf Course, which was designed in 1971. It spans approximately 160 acres and is known for its undulating greens. All in all, travelers have given the course high marks for its exceptional condition and helpful and friendly staff. "The greens are awesome and very challenging. Prices beyond reasonable for the quality of the course. Staff is the friendliest in OKC," wrote one golfer, per TripAdvisor. It costs $29 to tee off for the day.
Directly next to the course, you'll find Joe B. Barnes Regional Park, home to playgrounds, sports fields, pavilions, and scenic walking trails. Soldier Creek Trail, for instance, spans close to six miles next to the waterway of the same name. It's paved, making it accessible to bikers, and connects Joe B. Barnes Regional Park to Pecan Grove Park to the north – another great stop for road trippers hoping to stretch their legs.
Shopping centers abound in Midwest City
Along with its multiple golf courses and scenic parks, Midwest City is also known for its shopping centers. Town Center Plaza, in particular, is the epicenter for everything from electronics to fine jewelry. This collection of businesses is anchored by Charles Johnson Park and home to big box stores, like Kohl's, Target, and Old Navy. You'll also find smaller chains like Vintage Stock, which sells old-school entertainment items, like cassette tapes and trading cards.
There are also plenty of places in the area to pick up a bite to eat, like The Fried Taco, which locals have rated as some of the best tacos in the entire city. "I'm so glad y'all decided to open in MWC!" said one customer on Google, adding, "I get the jackfruit tacos and they're always scrumptious!" You can take an order to go and enjoy it in Tinker Bicentennial Park about a mile away, which also has a dog park for your four-legged companions. As you travel, keep in mind a fenced-in park like this one is a gamechanger for a successful road trip with pets, according to research.
Finally, those hoping to spend the night in the area will have plenty of Midwest City hotels to choose from. Or you can drive less than 10 miles along Interstate 40 to stay in a boutique hotel in Bricktown, an artsy entertainment district with walkable, cobbled streets, quirky shops, and food. Will Rogers International Airport (OKC) is nearby, too, ideal if you're flying in from far away to explore the west.