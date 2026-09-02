England's Former Coal Mining Site Is Now A Darling Park Outside Liverpool With Scenic Trails

What was once a coal mine is now one of the greener places to escape Liverpool. Sutton Manor Woodland, outside St Helens and just over a 30-minute drive from central Liverpool, has 230 acres of woodland and open meadows on the former site of Sutton Manor Colliery. Several trails wind through its trees, culminating at the 66-foot-high "Dream" sculpture, set atop the summit of a former spoil heap. At the elevated vantage point, you get views of the surrounding plains and distant hills. Meanwhile, along the paths you might spot traces of the hidden mining past: Capped pit shafts and National Coal Board gates remain at this transformed industrial site.

Coal mining began here in 1906, according to Sutton Beauty & Heritage, and, at its peak, the mine employed over 1,000 people. The coal mine closed in 1991 (the last to close in the immediate St Helens area), after which the site was flattened. A decade later, the Forestry Commission turned the site into community woodland, planting more than 2 million trees to create a new habitat for wildlife and recreation.

Sutton Manor Woodland has largely won over visitors, holding a 4.4-star rating from hundreds of Google Maps reviews as of this writing. Many single out the "Dream" sculpture as a highlight of the park and a special piece of public art to discover in St Helens. The woodland itself is a strong draw, too, particularly for regular walkers and dog owners. As one Google Maps reviewer wrote, "Nice spot to go for a good walk. Quite a few paths to explore and is a popula[r] spot for dog walking." That makes Sutton Manor an easy change of scenery for travelers staying in Liverpool, one of the most vibrant cities in England.