Between Manchester And Birmingham, The 'Queen Of The Moorlands' Is A Quaint Town With Shops And Scenic Nature

England's countryside is full of market towns, small shopping and social hubs with centuries-old buildings that connect many surrounding villages. These towns are found all across the country, but some stand out for their beauty, food, or surrounding nature. One such spot is Leek, a town known as the "Queen of the Moorlands," thanks to its proximity to the naturally splendid Staffordshire Moorlands and its well-preserved historic character. It feels tucked away in the countryside despite being roughly 35 miles from Manchester and 55 miles from Birmingham.

The town is centuries old, having earned its official royal charter way back in 1214, and its markets have remained central to Leek's identity ever since. Leek still retains this centuries-old aesthetic thanks to well-preserved Victorian and Gothic Revival architecture, with arched windows, decorative brickwork, and rooftop chimney stacks dating to the 1800s. The town's traditional markets, Grade II-listed historic buildings, examples of the influential Arts and Crafts movement (thank you, William Morris), and surrounding countryside give it a quintessentially English feel that harkens back to Victorian times, with modern comforts, of course.

Leek's appreciation for its historic architecture and styles is all part of its quaintness. "If my father came back — and he died 50 years ago — he would recognize this street," a local woman said of the town's main shopping strip in an article by The Yorkshire Post. "This is a time-stood-still place." That may be true of time, but visitors have plenty to keep them up and about, from independent shops and traditional markets to walks in the surrounding Moorlands.