Between Edinburgh And Newcastle Upon Tyne Is A Charming Coastal Town With A Beach, Fishing, And Fresh Seafood

Just north of Eyemouth's rustic harbor is Eyemouth Beach, a sandy stretch ideal for walking or swimming. It's worth noting that the beach has no lifeguard service, but that does not discourage the locals from wild swimming, even at extremely cold temperatures. Tide conditions also result in small tidal pools along the harbor, where you might spot crabs and starfish. Especially during the summer season, seals can be spotted close to the harbor, or just off the coast. Not only does Eyemouth have a pretty beach, but it is also a good spot for those who want to check out the underwater wonders. Together with narrow gullies and rocky coves covered in seaweed, Eyemouth's coastal conditions make it a popular destination for snorkeling and diving.

Adding to that, you are unlikely to find the same crowds that gather around trendy coastal spots like East Neuk, the picturesque Scottish kingdom where Edinburgh residents escape the crowds. As a matter of fact, the wider region is somewhat off the beaten path, and offers some of the most untouched beaches sandwiched between Scotland and England.

It's also worth heading inland to get a taste of the town's heritage and history, going as far back as the 13th century. You can easily spend a whole day exploring the town. Start from the Eyemouth Museum within the historic Auld Kirk, where you can learn about the town's quirky stories like the "Fisher Lassies", and about the 1881 Great East Coast Fishing Disaster. End your visit at the Old Coble House, a currently unused historic building that once functioned as a boat depot, and one that the community is trying to restore to its former glory.