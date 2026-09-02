This Florida Gulf Coast Beach Was Named One Of Tripadvisor's Best In 2026
Florida's coastline features hundreds of miles of celebrated beaches, which are often highlighted in travel publications and blogs. However, there is one beach destination on the state's Gulf Coast that has proven, according to a new ranking, why it stands above the rest: Clearwater Beach. The Gulf Coast beach near Tampa was recently named the second-best beach in America in Tripadvisor's 2026 Travelers' Choice Awards, just behind La Jolla Cove in San Diego. This recognition only adds to the growing list of accolades for the famed beach, which has long been known for its inviting atmosphere and scenic views.
With a 4.6 rating, Tripadvisor reviewers consistently praise Clearwater Beach's family-friendly environment, clean sand, and gentle surf. In its summary, Tripadvisor noted Clearwater Beach's wide shoreline and turquoise blue waters, qualities that set it apart from many other beaches across the country. Add in the fact that there are plenty of things to see and do around the beach, and it's no secret as to why Clearwater Beach is a perennial favorite destination for beach lovers, summed up by several Tripadvisor reviewers who call it one of the best beaches they've ever been to.
Why Clearwater Beach is one of America's best beaches
In addition to the picture-perfect water, Clearwater Beach is also a prime location to watch a scenic sunset over the Gulf. Every evening, visitors gather at Pier 60, a 1,080-foot fishing pier on the beach, to watch the sun dip below the horizon. "Clearwater Beach features spectacular white sand and sumptuous sunsets galore," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer.
Once the sun has disappeared for the day, the action still continues on the streets near the white sandy shores Florida's Gulf Coast is known for, with bars and restaurants such as Crabby's Dockside and the Spotted Donkey Cantina just a short walk from the beachfront. "Small town but tons of things to do!" a reviewer wrote, adding that the beach is also ideal for a family vacation, which can be backed up with a visit to Moccasin Lake Nature Park, a 54-acre preserve with nature trails, a playground for kids, and a turtle pond.
To get an expansive view of the award-winning beach, visitors should follow the Beach Walk trail that traverses Clearwater Beach. Starting at the parking lot on South Gulfview Boulevard near the Opal Sands Resort, the trail intersects with Pier 60 and connects to another pathway that crosses the Clearwater Memorial Causeway into downtown Clearwater. While Clearwater Beach is among Florida's best, its popularity has led to increasing crowds and frequent traffic jams, especially during peak visiting times. Many travelers still praise the beach's beauty, but some note that the growing crowds can detract from the experience. "I love Clearwater Beach, but it can definitely get very crowded, hectic, and loud," a reviewer shared in March 2026. Despite this, Clearwater Beach continues to attract visitors who are drawn to its laid-back, award-winning charm.