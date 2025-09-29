Nestled In Clearwater Is A Florida Park With Live Oaks, Rehabilitated Birds, And Family-Friendly Trails
Florida is overflowing with tourist attractions and scenic beaches, including the award-winning beaches of St. Petersburg. To its north is Clearwater Beach, which has a plethora of best beach honors, too. It is one of the state's most popular beaches, and it's certainly worth a visit. But if you go, there's more fun awaiting away from the ocean's edge as well. Clearwater Marine Aquarium is one of the top attractions in the area, giving you a chance to learn about the local marine life. However, nature enthusiasts and bird lovers will also want to visit another spot that's situated a bit farther inland — Moccasin Lake Nature Park. This family-friendly destination lets you hike a nature trail and visit rehabilitated birds. Kids can also pick up an activity book on-site and participate in the Clearwater Junior Park Ranger program. Even better — it's all free.
This Google reviewer summed it up nicely: "Tranquil little park set back in the neighborhood, but the views once you get there couldn't be overstated. The amazing trail system is well taken care of and boasts plenty of boardwalks with beautiful vistas. Small creeks and a river run through this park, wonderfully pinpointed by a few ponds. There are some sunny areas, but it's mostly a beautiful shaded walk through the woods. I definitely wasn't expecting there to be an aviary showing off some of the area's bird culture, which was pretty amazing and educational."
Hiking and wildlife at Moccasin Lake Nature Park
Moccasin Lake Nature Park is an outdoor enthusiast's playground. A gravel trail with wooden boardwalks spreads across the nature preserve, and it's a trek that the whole family can do together — it accommodates both strollers and wheelchairs. It's an easy hike that's a little less than a mile long and has lots of shade. As you stroll through the lush canopy of oak trees, you'll want to be on the lookout for the resident turtles, raccoons, and peacocks. There's also a playground and a butterfly garden.
You'll be able to meet even more winged friends at the park, as it serves as a home to many birds of prey who have been injured and can't go back out in the wild. This Tripadvisor reviewer shared one of the best parts of her visit to Moccasin Lake Nature Park, saying, "My favorite exhibit was two hawks sharing a cage containing swings. The birds figured out how to get the swing working. I enjoyed watching the birds rock their necks back and forth to continue the swinging motion."
Be sure to save extra time to visit the lovely Interpretive Center. That's where you can learn more about the foliage and fauna that can be found in the park. There's a picnic area too, so you may even want to bring along lunch and make a day of it.
Planning a trip to Moccasin Lake Nature Park
The park is open every day except Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but it's closed on holidays. Leave the rod and tacklebox at home, as there's no fishing there. Don't bring the pups along either. No pets are allowed, except for service dogs.
Those flying in for a visit can easily get there — it's only about 10 minutes away from St. Pete Clearwater International Airport (PIE). At the time of writing, it only services Allegiant and Sun Country, so depending on where you're coming from, you may need to fly into Tampa International Airport (TPA). It's only 20 minutes away from Moccasin Lake Nature Park, so it's an easy drive. If you do fly into TPA, go there hungry, because this has been ranked as the best airport in the country for food.
Once you're there, you'll find several hotels just a few miles from Moccasin Lake Nature Park, including La Quinta, TownPlace Suites by Marriott, and Holiday Inn Express and Suites. Most people who go to Clearwater end up going to the beach at some point, so you can also make a 20-minute drive to the coast and find more hotel options — including the Hyatt Regency and Hampton Inn and Suites. Sustainability-focused travelers might be interested in staying at the Dolphin Sands Hotel — it's the first eco-friendly and sea turtle-safe hotel in Clearwater Beach.