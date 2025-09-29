Nestled In Clearwater Is A Florida Park With Live Oaks, Rehabilitated Birds, And Family-Friendly Trails

Florida is overflowing with tourist attractions and scenic beaches, including the award-winning beaches of St. Petersburg. To its north is Clearwater Beach, which has a plethora of best beach honors, too. It is one of the state's most popular beaches, and it's certainly worth a visit. But if you go, there's more fun awaiting away from the ocean's edge as well. Clearwater Marine Aquarium is one of the top attractions in the area, giving you a chance to learn about the local marine life. However, nature enthusiasts and bird lovers will also want to visit another spot that's situated a bit farther inland — Moccasin Lake Nature Park. This family-friendly destination lets you hike a nature trail and visit rehabilitated birds. Kids can also pick up an activity book on-site and participate in the Clearwater Junior Park Ranger program. Even better — it's all free.

This Google reviewer summed it up nicely: "Tranquil little park set back in the neighborhood, but the views once you get there couldn't be overstated. The amazing trail system is well taken care of and boasts plenty of boardwalks with beautiful vistas. Small creeks and a river run through this park, wonderfully pinpointed by a few ponds. There are some sunny areas, but it's mostly a beautiful shaded walk through the woods. I definitely wasn't expecting there to be an aviary showing off some of the area's bird culture, which was pretty amazing and educational."