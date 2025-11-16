Top 14 Best Beaches In America For Enjoying Scenic Sunsets
Everyone loves to unwind and watch the sky transform as the sun sinks below the horizon. There's something timeless about a sunset, especially when you're sitting on a quiet, sandy beach, watching the sky burst into vibrant color. You can't help but enjoy the moment, taking in the beauty of nature while listening to the waves. Whether you're a photographer or simply someone who appreciates a good view, few things end the day better than a beachside sunset.
These scenic shores are among the best in America for experiencing an unforgettable sunset. From Cape Cod's classic East Coast glow to California's golden evening skies, each peaceful stretch of sandy shore offers an idyllic place to watch the vibrant beauty. Just make sure to check the sunset time using free sources, such as the website Time and Date, to plan your outing. If you're looking for a great view, we selected these below beaches based on their notoriety for having scenic sunsets as well as their popularity with both visitors and locals alike.
Sunset Beach, NJ: Cape May's diamond sunset
Located in the seaside resort town of Cape May, New Jersey, Sunset Beach is known for its sandy shores, gentle waves, and historic charm. Its flawless sunsets have earned it a reputation as one of the most dazzling spots on the East Coast, and the U.S. in general (via App, part of the USA Today Network). The pristine beach features attractions such as a visible shipwreck of the S.S. Atlantus and the famous quartz crystals known as "Cape May diamonds."
Naturally, this beach can attract quite a few beachgoers throughout the day, especially in the summer. However, if you time it just right, it's also the perfect place to relax, enjoy the shoreline, or take a stroll searching for hidden treasures in the sand. This New Jersey shore lives up to its name, so bring some chairs or a beach blanket and watch the sky fill with color. Sunset Beach is a prime destination for nature lovers, history enthusiasts, couples, and families, and Cape May Point State Park is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Parking is free, but the lot fills up quickly.
Cannon Beach, OR: Oregon's picture-perfect sunset
Located on Oregon's northern coast, Cannon Beach is a seaside treasure filled with otherworldly beauty, outdoor adventures, and breathtaking sunsets. Cannon Beach stretches wide with golden sand and rolling waves, while massive sea stacks rise just offshore. The most famous of which is the iconic Haystack Rock, a 235-foot-tall sea stack, which serves as a popular spot to see puffins in spring, as well as other seabirds.
The sunset here is truly enchanting, with the coastline offering many different viewpoints that each provide a unique perspective. The most memorable view is the light spilling over Haystack Rock, painting the sky and water in brilliant color. Nearby Ecola State Park (about a 10 to 15 minute drive way), features hiking trails, wildlife watching, and additional sunset lookouts as well. To the south, Arcadia Beach Recreation Site is another favorite, with picnic areas and easy trail access to the shore. Thanks to the efforts of locals, Cannon Beach remains remarkably clean and litter-free year round.
Pfeiffer Beach, CA: Big Sur's unique sunset
Down an unmarked road in Big Sur, California, this purple sand shore called Pfeiffer Beach is a hidden gem of secluded natural beauty. It's a dream destination for photographers and anyone chasing a scenic sunset. An evening here is always idyllic, but occasionally a magical moment occurs when the setting sun shines through the iconic Keyhole Arch creating an otherworldly site. The arch is Pfeiffer Beach's signature landmark and the keyhole has been carved out over thousands of years by pounding waves. Visitors make the journey off the beaten path to see the sandstone formation and explore all the beach has to offer.
After rainfall, parts of the sand take on a purple hue from manganese deposits in the surrounding cliffs, creating the rare phenomenon. At low tide, large tide pools can contain sea anemones, starfish, and other small ocean creatures. You can also hike the nearby hills for scenic overlooks or simply stroll along the sandy shore. The beach is part of Los Padres National Forest and is open year-round from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Parking costs $10 but check out the park's website for updates.
St. Pete Beach, FL: White sand and gulf sunsets
This stunning and award-winning Florida beach is home to some of the state's most brilliant sunsets. St. Petersburg Beach, aka St. Pete Beach, is perfect for swimming, paddle-boarding, and other water sports, of course, but visitors can also enjoy the warm gulf waters, stroll along the beach, or simply relax and take in the scenery. In fact, Tripadvisor named St. Pete Beach the best beach in the U.S. in 2021, namely for its sunsets.
In the evening, sunsets are a community event. Locals and tourists gather to watch the sky light up with a stunning array of colors. Facing west over the Gulf of Mexico, St. Pete Beach has earned its nickname as the "Sunset Capital of Florida." Palm trees, reflective waters, and a lively social atmosphere make the experience unforgettable. A visitor wrote on Tripadvisor, "There are no beach sunsets better than the ones on St. Pete Beach!" Many people enjoy the view from beach bars, while others take sunset boat tours. The area is also a popular tourist destination, with beachfront resorts, hotels, and restaurants. Live music often fills the evening as crowds gather to enjoy the scenic views, ocean breeze, and stellar sunset.
Mayflower Beach, MA: Classic East Coast sunset magic
Mayflower Beach, located in the town of Dennis, Massachusetts, is one of Cape Cod's most beloved bay beaches for good reason. Widely regarded as one of the most beautiful beaches on the Cape, it's also one of the best places on the East Coast to experience a truly magical sunset. The whole area actually has two other beaches in addition to Mayflower Beach, including Chapin Beach and Bayview Beach, offering visitors a wide stretch of shoreline and plenty of options for summer fun and family-friendly activities.
Mayflower's scenic sunsets have earned national recognition, with Gourmet Marketing naming it one of the top five beaches in America to watch the sun go down (via Boston Uncovered). As one user wrote on Tripadvisor, it's a "beautiful beach with amazing sunsets, calm waters, and tide pools. Great for kids under 12. Popular, so arrive early as the parking lot fills quickly."
The shore lives up to its reputation, especially at low tide. The sand and water stretches for long distances, forming rippled patterns and shallow pools that reflect the glowing sky. Mayflower offers plenty of amenities, as well as lifeguards and public restrooms with showers. Nearby there is a scenic boardwalk and picnic area which is ideal for spending time with family or friends.
Clearwater Beach, FL: A fiery sunset show
Clearwater, Florida has plenty of coastal charm and, of course, white sand beaches. The town itself is known for its friendly energy and relaxed atmosphere, while the calm waters at Clearwater Beach also make it perfect for swimming, paddleboarding or simply relaxing. In 2025, it was ranked the second-best beach in Florida by USA Today, recognized for its variety of visitor activities.
As the day comes to an end, the sunset puts on a show. Each evening, the community and visitors gather along the beach and at Pier 60, which features daily live music, street performers, and local vendors. The sunset celebration begins two hours before and continues two hours after the sun goes down over the Gulf of Mexico, offering an unobstructed view to the west.
There's something extra special about a Clearwater sunset. Don't miss the afterglow because the sky often stays full of color for a while after the sun disappears. Even the wildlife seems to join in since, at times, dolphins might be seen gliding near the pier. When night falls, people continue on to the beachside bars and restaurants, where everyone gathers to enjoy the warm gulf evening and the lingering glow of another idyllic sunset.
Orange Beach, AL: Family-friendly sunset destination
Orange Beach, Alabama, is known for its stunning and unique sunsets. The city has plenty to offer both before and after the magical views since it was named the best small town in Alabama by Southern Living (via Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism) in 2024. It's an ideal destination for families, couples, or anyone looking to unwind on its peaceful, scenic shoreline or take a popular boat tour to enjoy ocean views.
The family-friendly beach features white sand and it's a popular spot to go on a dolphin sighting tour. The waters are also a fishing paradise, home to several charter boat companies that offer fishing and sunset excursions. Due to an abundance of snapper, the area has earned the nickname the "Red Snapper Capital of the World." Compared to other Gulf Coast beaches, the shore is clean and quiet, especially in the evening and winter months. It's also just perfect for a relaxing stroll to take in the sunset, as well as luxuries such as fresh seafood and seasonal festivities ranging from fishing tournaments to art shows.
Golden Gardens Park, WA: Peaceful Pacific sunset
Golden Gardens Park, located in Seattle, Washington, is known for its stunning sunsets. As the sun sets in the west over Puget Sound, the sky bursts into vibrant colors, with the Olympic Mountains creating a majestic backdrop. Visitors often gather around bonfires or relax on blankets, taking in the calm beauty of nature and enjoying the spacious shore. The park draws a diverse crowd of outdoor enthusiasts, as well as college students who come for the volleyball courts and swim in the cold ocean.
This serene Washington beach park is well developed, so it also features wetlands, a boat launch, picnic areas with tables convenient for a meal by the ocean, and trails that are well-maintained as they stretch along the shoreline and through the forest. Not only does Golden Gardens Park offer dramatic sunset views, but it's also one of the few Seattle beaches where bonfires are allowed, letting visitors enjoy a cozy sunset by the smoky fire. It's a popular barbecue spot when the weather is nice as well. Nature lovers can also appreciate the park's wildlife, including seabirds, ducks, and turtles that can often be spotted in the area.
Pensacola Beach, FL: Emerald waters and gulf sunsets
Known as one of the best beaches on Florida's Panhandle and named as a Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice destination in 2025, Pensacola Beach is a barrier island community located on Santa Rosa Island along Florida's Gulf Coast. The beach is perfect for laid-back travelers due to its friendly, small-town vibe and for photographers looking to capture the sugar-white sand and turquoise waters. Pensacola is a postcard-perfect tropical setting. It's also one of the best beaches to experience a truly unforgettable sunset.
With a peaceful shore that stretches for about 8 miles, Pensacola has earned its reputation as one of the top naturally-preserved beaches in Florida — a state already famous for its pristine coastline. There are several popular spots to take in the view. The Pensacola Beach Pier juts out 1,470 feet into the Gulf of Mexico, offering sweeping views over deep blue water, where schools of fish and marine life often appear below. Fort Pickens, an early 1800s fort built to protect Pensacola Bay, provides a historic and unique backdrop when the sun goes down. For a lively atmosphere, people gather at the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk, where shops, restaurants, and open-air bars line the waterfront.
Wallis Sands Beach, NH: Tranquil East Coast sunset views
Wallis Sands Beach is located in Rye, New Hampshire and is a popular spot known for swimming, picnicking, and classic East Coast sunsets. You can also catch some dramatic sunrises as well with breathtaking views of the Isles of Shoals silhouetted in the distance to the east of Rye. Frankly, if you're looking for a gorgeous view and fun in the sun, you might be hard pressed to find a better spot in the area.
The beach features amenities such as lifeguards, public restrooms, and warm showers— perfect for spending a full day by the sea before enjoying a magical evening show. Rye Harbor State Park is close by to the south and Odiorne Point State Park can be found to the north, which offer trails and plenty of things to do in nature. The nearby city of Portsmouth boasts a historic downtown filled with restaurants, shops, and the iconic Prescott Park waterfront for more urban adventurers. Wallis Sands also provides a large paid parking lot near the beach. You can visit any day, but lifeguards are only on duty from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from June 1 to September 1.
El Matador State Beach, CA: Wild and scenic sunset paradise
This scenic stretch of coastline is a fairly underrated beach, but it's perfect for nature lovers, families, and anyone looking to catch a stunning sunset. Located in Malibu off the Pacific Coast Highway, El Matador State Beach is part of Robert H. Meyer Memorial State Beach and is best known for its dramatic rock formations, including sea caves, sandstone cliffs, and arches. While the strong waves make it a popular surf spot, swimming is not recommended.
"El Matador" translates to "the bullfighter," which may seem fitting since the beach feels a little wilder and more rugged than other beaches in Malibu. It's also known for being a little less crowded than other Los Angeles beaches (except during summer, of course) and there is limited parking. Sunsets here are especially memorable since the surrounding cliffs provide excellent view points and golden light can sometimes shine through the rock formations. With birdlife, ocean vibes, and breathtaking views, El Matador State Beach is a considered a hidden gem by many.
Coast Guard Beach, MA: Breathtaking coastal sunset
Coast Guard Beach is considered by some to be one of the best beaches on Cape Cod and one of the most scenic in America. Stretching along the coast near Eastham, Massachusetts, it's known for having strong waves that are ideal for surfing and boogie boarding, but swimmers must take caution. The shore is part of the Cape Cod National Seashore, so the area is environmentally protected, making it the perfect place for nature lovers as well.
The shore is especially famous for its pristine sunrises and sunsets. The colors highlight Cape Cod's wild beauty, and the tall dunes practically glow golden with the setting sun. The historic Coast Guard station sits a little farther inland from the beach, adding its own charm. Unlike the west-facing beaches on this list, the sun here sets behind the dunes rather than over the open ocean, creating a unique and captivating experience.
Visitors rave that Coast Guard Beach is a great spot to watch wildlife, including migratory birds and seals. Nearby, you can take the Coast Guard Beach Trail to Nauset Marsh for a scenic stroll or bike ride before settling down on the beach for a charming sunset. Coast Guard Beach was also ranked first on National Geographic's list of top 10 U.S. family beaches, so bring the kids along as well.
Herring Cove Beach, MA: Provincetown's golden horizon
Also part of the Cape Cod National Seashore, Herring Cove Beach faces west overlooking Cape Cod Bay. The water is calmer and warmer than other beaches on the Cape, making it an ideal swimming destination. Visitors also enjoy sunbathing on the sand, and hunting for seashells along the shore. Nature lovers marvel at the abundance of wildlife, including shorebirds, seals, and occasionally whales are spotted offshore.
Herring Cove Beach has a lot to offer, but it's famous for its sunsets. According to donkamienski on Tripadvisor: "This beach has the best sunsets on Cape Cod. Don't leave too early as the after-glow is often better than the actual sunset." According to a study by Gourmet Marketing, as reported by Boston Uncovered, Herring Cove Beach is the third-best beach in the country for beautiful sunsets. When the sun goes down, the Race Point Lighthouse can also be seen in the distance, adding to the classic, New England charm. Visitors often stay long after swimming to sit and enjoy the views.
Lovers Point Park and Beach, CA: A coastal gem
Located in Monterey County, California, Lovers Point Park and Beach is a scenic beach known for its calm water and romantic sunsets. It's a popular wedding spot and a great place to swim, kayak, or just relax by the ocean. The nearby walking paths are beginner-friendly and ideal for all ages. The main trail follows the shoreline past rocky cliffs, wildflowers, and sea life. You can also walk or bike the loop around Lovers Point Park. Although it's not a wilderness hike, it's certainly full of natural scenery while also being very accessible.
As the day winds down, the beach offers some jaw-dropping sunset views from the sand or the grassy park area near the shore. The park itself has plenty of amenities, including a beach volleyball court and swimming area for kids. It's also home to the annual Pacific Grove Summer Lights celebration, a lively community event with games, music, and fun on the beach.
Methodology
We created this list of the best beaches in America for watching scenic sunsets. So you know where to experience a breathtaking sunset view, from the sandy shore. We carefully reviewed blog posts and articles from sources such as Gourmet Marketing, U.S. News Travel, and official beach websites and National Park service websites to identify shores known for their stunning sunset views. We also considered the atmosphere, nearby attractions, and whether the beach is family friendly. Additionally, we analyzed Tripadvisor reviews to see what visitors had to report about their experiences.