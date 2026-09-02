About An Hour From San Bernardino Is California's Dude Ranch With Cowboy Fun, Lodgings, And Mountain Views

Crazy Horse Ranch is about an hour's drive from San Bernardino, about 3 miles north of Big Morongo Canyon, a trail-rich nature preserve. If you're looking for a regular follow-the-leader trail ride, then Crazy Horse Ranch isn't for you. Owner Jacklyn Simmons provides a hands-on approach to cowboy adventures, including lessons on how to properly mount a horse. As you trot through the gorgeous landscape, you'll learn how to interpret your horse's body language and gain a deeper understanding of how the majestic animals think and feel. These "horse whisperer" techniques are a gentler way of communicating with the horses and aim to bring you closer to them. According to a guest on Google, the horses at the ranch were well cared for, and the reviewer also felt "safe and in control" during their ride.

Booking the "A Cowboy 4 A Day" package allows you to care for the horses, take a ride, and have lunch at the ranch. Meanwhile, private trail rides offer guests a one- to two-hour trek on an even-tempered horse, or a choice of a more spirited horse for advanced riders. You can learn additional skills at the ranch's Natural Horsemanship Clinics, which take place the first Saturday of every month. The clinics focus on skills such as bridling, saddling, and handling pushy or nervous horses.

Sweeping views of the San Bernardino Mountains accompany rides at Crazy Horse Ranch. The trails on the property cover a large area, spanning 600 acres. On clear days, the mountains' muted tones strike a wonderful contrast against the blue sky. As you venture across the landscape, you will notice the eye-catching desert brush and tall cacti that line the trails. The views at the ranch were described as "outstanding" by a reviewer on Google, while another said they were "absolutely breathtaking."