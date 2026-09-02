About An Hour From San Bernardino Is California's Dude Ranch With Cowboy Fun, Lodgings, And Mountain Views
Dude ranches have an interesting history. In the late 19th century, ranches rebranded to attract "dudes," a term given to slick-dressing men from the city who wanted a taste of cowboy living. Today, vacationing at a dude ranch captivates people from all walks of life (and all genders), as the ranch-style resorts provide guests a chance to fully immerse themselves in a bygone era. Crazy Horse Ranch in California, a short drive from San Bernardino, offers a deep well of cowboy fun, starting with its arid desert locale in the Morongo Valley. A visit to the ranch unlocks unreal panoramic mountain views, and from there, the cowboy adventures range from workshops and guided horseback rides to stays at the traditional guest ranch.
Activities at Crazy Horse Ranch focus on natural horsemanship, meaning you'll learn about working with the animals, rather than dominating them. What's more, lessons and rides at the ranch are suitable for all levels, including beginners. A novice rider on Google described their day at Crazy Horse Ranch as "unbelievable" and recommended it for "anyone looking for a scenic ride and to learn more about horsemanship."
Learn natural horsemanship and take a ride at Crazy Horse Ranch
Crazy Horse Ranch is about an hour's drive from San Bernardino, about 3 miles north of Big Morongo Canyon, a trail-rich nature preserve. If you're looking for a regular follow-the-leader trail ride, then Crazy Horse Ranch isn't for you. Owner Jacklyn Simmons provides a hands-on approach to cowboy adventures, including lessons on how to properly mount a horse. As you trot through the gorgeous landscape, you'll learn how to interpret your horse's body language and gain a deeper understanding of how the majestic animals think and feel. These "horse whisperer" techniques are a gentler way of communicating with the horses and aim to bring you closer to them. According to a guest on Google, the horses at the ranch were well cared for, and the reviewer also felt "safe and in control" during their ride.
Booking the "A Cowboy 4 A Day" package allows you to care for the horses, take a ride, and have lunch at the ranch. Meanwhile, private trail rides offer guests a one- to two-hour trek on an even-tempered horse, or a choice of a more spirited horse for advanced riders. You can learn additional skills at the ranch's Natural Horsemanship Clinics, which take place the first Saturday of every month. The clinics focus on skills such as bridling, saddling, and handling pushy or nervous horses.
Sweeping views of the San Bernardino Mountains accompany rides at Crazy Horse Ranch. The trails on the property cover a large area, spanning 600 acres. On clear days, the mountains' muted tones strike a wonderful contrast against the blue sky. As you venture across the landscape, you will notice the eye-catching desert brush and tall cacti that line the trails. The views at the ranch were described as "outstanding" by a reviewer on Google, while another said they were "absolutely breathtaking."
Lodging and more activities at Crazy Horse Ranch
If you want to stay overnight at the ranch, you can arrange your dates by phone. There is only a one-night minimum for stays at the ranch, and it's good to know it also has long-term vacation rentals. Crazy Horse Ranch is open year-round, though temperatures in Morongo Valley can be extreme in summer. If you prefer milder weather, consider visiting during the shoulder seasons.
Staying longer at the ranch gives you more chances to have fun with the horses. The ranch has obstacle courses, an arena, and a playground. You can also board your own horse at the ranch and turn it loose in the 5-acre horse turnout. The animals can run around freely there and enjoy being around other horses. Crazy Horse Ranch also offers an event called "Equine Bonding Naturally Weekend," which you can book upon special request.
Crazy Horse Ranch is well placed for additional outdoor adventures, as it is just over 20 miles from Joshua Tree National Park, one of the most incredible California spots that locals recommend. If you're feeling extra adventurous, approach the national park from the South Entrance, a less-used entrance that leads to desert hikes and a rich palm forest. The closest airport to the ranch is Palm Springs International Airport (PSP). The air hub serves flights to and from various cities across the U.S., but as some flights are only available at certain times of the year, make sure to double-check before booking.