Near Blackpool Sits England's Quaint Coastal Town With Beaches, Shops, And Tasty Restaurants
The Lancashire coast is one of the go-to destinations for a beachy retreat in Britain. It features promenades, historic ports, nature attractions, and more. However, while most travelers flock to Blackpool, one of the region's largest, best-known hubs, there's another quaint coastal gem for those who prefer to avoid the visitor crowds: Lytham St Annes. Comprised of two distinct towns (Lytham and St Annes), this is still a seaside resort that's bound to draw some attention during the summer months, but the overall atmosphere remains quiet and family friendly, serving as a much-needed escape from the noise of the season. Don't take that to mean that you won't find fun things to see and do here, though.
The local beach is sandy, wide, and the ideal sunset-watching spot in town. One caveat, however, is that tide changes can be quite drastic, so you'll have to check out forecasts beforehand. The nearby pier and promenade, on the other hand, are always must-see locations. Filled with ice-cream kiosks, cafes, arcade games, and more, the area boasts an old-school charm that's hard to find in bigger hotspots. Adding to this, there's a selection of quaint shops to explore around Lytham St Annes, most of which are locally owned. Another highlight is the food scene, with restaurants boasting rave reviews.
Coming here is usually pretty straightforward, too. The town is located near Blackpool, less than 6 miles to the south, and international travelers can land at either Manchester Airport (60 miles away) or Liverpool John Lennon Airport (70 miles away). Public transportation lines operate to and from both entryways, though you may need to pull off a change. Still, because Lytham St Annes is a pretty accessible, walkable area, it may be worth leaving the car behind this time around.
Lytham St Annes is a coastal town with beaches and an old-school promenade
For most travelers coming to Lytham St Annes, the area's unrestricted access to the Irish Sea is a major draw. Along its miles-long coastline, you'll find golden-sand beaches that are not only well maintained, but also free. They're accessible, too, featuring ramps, and some spots even offer beach wheelchairs during the warm months. Between its soft, fluffy sand and clear, shallow water, this is a great place to dust off those swimming skills.
And because it gets quite windy, kite flying is very popular among kids and adults alike. There's even an international kite festival that takes place here every year toward the end of summer. One thing to be wary of is the turning tides — they can affect the coastline notably, so being here during the transitional period can be risky. You can check the local tide forecast here. Another resource that can help you get the timing of your visit right is this handy guide on the best time to visit England for optimal weather.
A well-rounded experience at Lytham St Annes beach wouldn't be complete without a walk along its pier and promenade. The former dates back to the late 19th century and features an imposing mock Tudor entrance. Today, this is a place where you can take in Irish Sea views from a cafe, arcade, or shop, creating a traditional, old-fashioned vibe that can make visitors feel nostalgic. The promenade is the longer, wider pathway that follows the beach and comprises not only the pier itself, but also more shops, restaurants, and even some gardens. Once you're ready for a day trip, drive 40 minutes to Preston, a vibrant city with walkable streets, fun boutiques, and a music scene.
Quaint shops and local eateries in Lytham St Annes
Another facet of Lytham St Annes' nostalgic charm is its quaint selection of shops, of which there are dozens scattered around town. Take Dawson's Art & Craft Emporium, for example. It's a highly reviewed local gem where you can get gifts, art and craft materials, and more with the help of the attentive owners. The selection is curated, and all the framing is done by hand, adding to the overall old-school feel. Those searching for secondhand goods can stop by Very Vintage next. It's another local spot praised for its eclectic selection of vintage pieces, which includes original paintings and decorations. Most items are pretty unique, so don't hesitate to ask the owner for help.
For a more traditional shopping experience that still maintains that mom-and-pop background, visit Stringers Department Store. It's a family-run business that's been keeping Lytham St Annes locals and visitors stocked since the 1950s and one of only 100-something independent department stores left in England and Wales. Here, you'll find everything from clothing and accessories to cosmetics, footwear, and gifts.
The number of Lytham St. Annes restaurants and cafes hovers around the 100 mark, and Anatolia Sea View is among the most popular picks. It combines a serene ambiance with seaside dining and Turkish cuisine, with the lamb dishes, in particular, coming highly recommended. Spicy Waves is another local favorite for authentic South Asian flavors. It offers some great vegan options, and because this is a bring-your-own-bottle establishment, you can save quite a bit on drinks. Just remember that it's cash only. Still have some space in the itinerary? Cover the 40 minutes to Chorley next. Located between Manchester and Blackpool, this is a charming town with rolling hills, a walkable canal, and outdoor fun.