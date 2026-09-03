Near Blackpool Sits England's Quaint Coastal Town With Beaches, Shops, And Tasty Restaurants

The Lancashire coast is one of the go-to destinations for a beachy retreat in Britain. It features promenades, historic ports, nature attractions, and more. However, while most travelers flock to Blackpool, one of the region's largest, best-known hubs, there's another quaint coastal gem for those who prefer to avoid the visitor crowds: Lytham St Annes. Comprised of two distinct towns (Lytham and St Annes), this is still a seaside resort that's bound to draw some attention during the summer months, but the overall atmosphere remains quiet and family friendly, serving as a much-needed escape from the noise of the season. Don't take that to mean that you won't find fun things to see and do here, though.

The local beach is sandy, wide, and the ideal sunset-watching spot in town. One caveat, however, is that tide changes can be quite drastic, so you'll have to check out forecasts beforehand. The nearby pier and promenade, on the other hand, are always must-see locations. Filled with ice-cream kiosks, cafes, arcade games, and more, the area boasts an old-school charm that's hard to find in bigger hotspots. Adding to this, there's a selection of quaint shops to explore around Lytham St Annes, most of which are locally owned. Another highlight is the food scene, with restaurants boasting rave reviews.

Coming here is usually pretty straightforward, too. The town is located near Blackpool, less than 6 miles to the south, and international travelers can land at either Manchester Airport (60 miles away) or Liverpool John Lennon Airport (70 miles away). Public transportation lines operate to and from both entryways, though you may need to pull off a change. Still, because Lytham St Annes is a pretty accessible, walkable area, it may be worth leaving the car behind this time around.