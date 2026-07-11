Between Manchester And Blackpool Is A Charming Town With Rolling Hills, A Walkable Canal, And Outdoor Fun

Nearly 30 miles northwest of Manchester, the United Kingdom's fifth-largest city, the urban bustle is relieved by rolling hills, ancient forests, and quaint towns. Here, in Lancashire County, lies the town of Chorley, which evolved from a farming community established in the 13th century into a market town by the late 15th century before becoming an industrial center during the Industrial Revolution. Today, Chorley is a charming and lesser-known destination with outdoor adventures, historic estates, and bustling markets. In fact, the locals believe that the town deserves more tourism, the BBC reports, with a plan to attract more visitors by 2030.

Chorley's geography is well-suited to outdoor fun, lying near the West Pennine Moors, a landscape of rolling moorland and hills that covers about 90 square miles throughout Lancashire, and the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, which passes along Chorley. Visitors can head out on long countryside hikes to summit the moorland peaks, stroll along the canal's scenic towpath, or explore local parks. History buffs may want to visit Chorley's Astley Hall, a centuries-old manor with elegant interiors and woodland grounds, while shoppers can browse Chorley's two main markets that are lined with local vendors most days of the week.

Chorley is about a 30-minute drive north of Manchester and a 40-minute drive southeast of Blackpool. The best time to visit is between June and August, when high temperatures hover between 63 and 66 degrees Fahrenheit, perfect for outdoor activities.