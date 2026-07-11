Between Manchester And Blackpool Is A Charming Town With Rolling Hills, A Walkable Canal, And Outdoor Fun
Nearly 30 miles northwest of Manchester, the United Kingdom's fifth-largest city, the urban bustle is relieved by rolling hills, ancient forests, and quaint towns. Here, in Lancashire County, lies the town of Chorley, which evolved from a farming community established in the 13th century into a market town by the late 15th century before becoming an industrial center during the Industrial Revolution. Today, Chorley is a charming and lesser-known destination with outdoor adventures, historic estates, and bustling markets. In fact, the locals believe that the town deserves more tourism, the BBC reports, with a plan to attract more visitors by 2030.
Chorley's geography is well-suited to outdoor fun, lying near the West Pennine Moors, a landscape of rolling moorland and hills that covers about 90 square miles throughout Lancashire, and the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, which passes along Chorley. Visitors can head out on long countryside hikes to summit the moorland peaks, stroll along the canal's scenic towpath, or explore local parks. History buffs may want to visit Chorley's Astley Hall, a centuries-old manor with elegant interiors and woodland grounds, while shoppers can browse Chorley's two main markets that are lined with local vendors most days of the week.
Chorley is about a 30-minute drive north of Manchester and a 40-minute drive southeast of Blackpool. The best time to visit is between June and August, when high temperatures hover between 63 and 66 degrees Fahrenheit, perfect for outdoor activities.
Outdoor adventures in Chorley
Near Chorley, avid hikers should explore some of West Pennine Moors' mountain peaks that feature multiple rolling hills rising well over 1,000 feet. The tallest peak is Winter Hill, which reaches a summit of nearly 1,500 feet and can be accessed by a 5.5-mile loop hike. The scenic hike heads uphill past many interesting historical sites, such as the Rivington Terraced Gardens, with Italian and Japanese-inspired landscapes, and the 18th-century stone tower of Rivington Pike. The final stretch of the trail climbs to the top of Winter Hill, which is crowned by a 1,000-foot-tall radio transmitter. Along this hike, you'll have panoramic vistas of Lancashire's bucolic rolling hills and expansive moorland.
Travelers who want to get their steps in without the uphill terrain can stroll alongside the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, which was completed in 1816 and now spans nearly 130 miles between the two cities. The canal runs along Chorley, and along the canal is a flat, tree-shaded towpath that's a scenic place for a quiet walk or bike ride. Boat rides down the canal are also a popular activity in Chorley. For a treat, stop off from the towpath at Frederick's Ice Cream Parlour, a beloved ice cream shop that opened on Bolton Road in 1936.
For more outdoor fun, you can also walk from the canal to Yarrow Valley Country Park, a 700-acre expanse with walking trails and a family-friendly playground called Yarrow Rocks. "Yarrow Valley is our favourite place to visit," raved a reviewer on Google, where the park has a 4.7-star rating. "The surroundings are so beautiful, it has everything. Play area, lake, waterfall and woodlands." Another unique walk that begins about 20 miles from Chorley is the Tolkien Trail, an ethereal English countryside trail that inspired one of Britain's most famous fantasy realms.
Historic landmarks and markets in Chorley
One of Chorley's most impressive landmarks is Astley Hall, located within the 108-acre Astley Park, which captures the genteel elegance of the English countryside. The stately hall was built in the late 16th century and was the home of four prominent families until it was entrusted to Chorley in the 1920s. The grand interiors feature ornate ceilings, wall-sized tapestries, and fine furniture, portraits, and antiques. Visitors can admire the impressive, centuries-old rooms on guided and self-guided tours and visit the hall's former coach house, which is now a gallery space with rotating art exhibitions. On the spacious grounds of Astley Park, visitors can stroll through the gardens, wander on trails through the forested parkland, play on the royal-themed playground, and browse the on-site gift shop.
For more shopping, you can explore Chorley's markets, which have been held in town since 1498. Today, they are held daily except on Wednesdays and Sundays and feature over 150 vendors. The biggest market day is held on Tuesdays, when Chorley transforms into a lively street market, while the covered market has permanent stalls four days a week that hawk a wide range of produce, clothing, and more. There is also the dedicated 1498 dining area where you can gather at picnic tables to enjoy food and drink from adjacent stalls.
After exploring Chorley, continue north to Blackpool, which Rick Steves calls England's "own Coney Island." This Victorian-era coastal town is flanked by historic piers filled with arcade and amusement park rides. Alternatively, you can head back to Manchester, one of England's most underrated cities, bursting with art, shopping, and youthful vibes.