Between Branson And The Kansas Border Is Missouri's Charming Ozark City With Local Eats And Parks

Missouri might not be the first place that comes to mind for adventures, but maybe it should be. The Ozark Mountains are full of hidden gems just waiting for be explored. From untouched wilderness landscapes to charming rural hamlets, the Show-Me State certainly lives up to its nickname. Tucked in Missouri's southwestern corner is a quiet little city called Monett, where travelers will find scenic local parks and a handful of tasty eats for a relaxing getaway.

Long country roads lead road-trippers right into Monett's compact downtown district. The scenery slowly transitions from rural Midwestern farmland to narrow sidewalks flanked by weathered brick storefronts. Established along the tracks of the Frisco Railroad in the 1880s, Monett almost looks like a scene from the Wild West. Snap photos with Monett's colorful wall mural, or find a bench to sit back and admire the rustic atmosphere.

History buffs can spend the day browsing memorabilia and railroad artifacts at the Monett Historical Museum, and racing fans can witness some exciting action at Monett Motor Speedway. Monett's parks are ideal for families, and the city's dining scene has a little bit of everything, from classic American fare to Mexican cuisine. With the city of Branson and the Kansas border just an hour's drive away, Monett is both a convenient base for exploration and a destination in itself.