Between Green Bay And Oshkosh Is Wisconsin's Idyllic Nature Escape With Wetland Trails And Unique Wildlife

Travelers looking for a scenic hike in Wisconsin don't need to venture deep into the wilderness to find one. Heckrodt Wetland Reserve offers a patch of urban wilderness in the Fox Cities region, a valley of charming Wisconsin towns between Green Bay and Oshkosh. In the reserve, visitors can follow roughly 2.5 miles of boardwalk-connected trails through a medley of wetlands, prairie, marsh, and forest. An observation deck overlooks a pond, where you can scan for turtles and waterfowl, while the reserve's nature center adds an indoor introduction to the landscape, where you can see live local fish, crayfish, and snakes. There's lots to do for families, too, with an outdoor play space and dozens of scavenger hunts for kids.

On each of Heckrodt's trails, you get a new tableau. In the forested wetland, you'll see stately silver and red maples and swamp white oaks in a preserved vestige of native habitat that once blanketed the region. At Lopas Pond, cattails fringe the open water, where fish dart beneath. The reserve's prairie meadow, developed over a landfill, teems with monarch butterflies, while upland forests provide some shade.

Wildlife watching is a major part of Heckrodt's appeal. "Plenty of critters to spy and watch, birds always whizzing by, and overall just a wonderful place," one Google Maps reviewer wrote. More than 160 bird species have been recorded at the reserve, including wood ducks, great blue herons, sandhill cranes, and barred owls. White-tailed deer are frequent sights, while more elusive residents to look out for include mink and river otters.