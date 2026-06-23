Between Madison And Green Bay Is A Lakeside Gem With Beaches, Boating And A Vibrant Downtown
As Wisconsin experiences continued growth in tourism, more eyes than ever are turning toward its cities, and that includes those often overlooked destinations that once only served as a stepping stone on the way to bigger hubs. One, in particular, makes for a well-rounded getaway thanks to its waterfront allure (complete with sandy beaches) and lively downtown filled with bars, cafes, and fun events. Menasha is a small city of less than 20,000 residents at the time of writing, but Niche reviewers describe it as just big and well-connected enough to keep you entertained while still maintaining a quiet, safe atmosphere. Locals are friendly, and Best Places estimates the cost of living here to be 18.5% lower than the national average — that's a trend that extends to some travel-related expenses, too.
The low prices aren't the only factor that contributes to Menasha being a good-value destination. There's a lot to do and see here, too. The city is located on the northwestern shore of Lake Winnebago (Wisconsin's largest inland lake), giving visitors the opportunity to take in the water views, enjoy the local beach and swimming area, and partake in an array of outdoor activities, including boating and fishing. Menasha's vibrant, revitalizing downtown is another big attraction, drawing tourists with its selection of bars, breweries, and cafes. Depending on the timing of your visit, you might even catch an event like the Neenah-Menasha Community Fest.
How to get to Menasha? The city is located less than 40 miles southwest of Green Bay and a little over 100 miles northeast of Madison, the state capital. The same goes for Milwaukee, which takes about 100 minutes to reach, while the nearest major entryway, Appleton International Airport, is much closer at just 13 minutes away.
Menasha is a lakeside escape with beaches and boating opportunities
Menasha is one of the core communities of the Fox Valley, a scenic Wisconsin region that links a slew of charming small towns with outdoor recreation and exciting events, and one of the area's most notable natural attractions is Lake Winnebago. While it covers almost 132,000 acres, this is a pretty shallow water body whose average depth doesn't exceed 16 feet, so Menasha travelers will be happy to learn that there's a beach right in town from where they can not only enjoy the scenic views but actually go swimming, too.
The city's Municipal Beach promises even shallower, clear waters, a sandy shoreline, as well as picnic tables and volleyball nets. There's also a small playground, making this a popular spot for families. Just keep in mind that once you get in the water, there might be some broken shell pieces mixed in the sand, so shoes are recommended. Those who want to switch things up can also drive the 20 minutes to High Cliff Beach, part of the bigger High Cliff State Park. It's a small, shady beach with nice views — sunsets are particularly beautiful here. The beach doesn't have lifeguards, but it features several boat launches from where you can paddle, windsurf, and kayak, provided you have a vehicle admission pass.
Water sports lovers can get their fix back in Menasha, too. Thanks to amenities like the Jefferson Boat Launch (which charges a modest fee), visitors can boat, kayak, and even jet ski. Fishers might catch some bass, walleye, and catfish, while those who want to take in more of Fox Valley's waterfront allure can drive the five minutes to Neenah. The quaint Wisconsin city near Lake Winnebago offers boating, kayaking, and classic Midwest charm.
Exploring Menasha's vibrant downtown
Green Bay might be one of the Midwest's most affordable places to live and a vibrant bayside Wisconsin city famous for entertainment, but Menasha doesn't fall too far behind when it comes to city attractions, either, and that's mainly thanks to its lively downtown. The area has consistently been growing, with new and existing businesses adding to its vibrancy.
Those planning on going out for a drink can stop by Jitters Bar. It's a fun, friendly local spot known for its Bloody Marys, patio seating, pool table, and bingo nights. They regularly stay open until the early hours of the morning. Just a 5-minute walk away, you'll find Emprize Brew Mill, a place that serves premium craft beers plus ciders and food. Their tap selection comprises over 20 varieties, including lagers, brown and pale ales, stouts, and wheat beer — though keep in mind, they're closed between Sunday and Tuesday. Looking for a sweet treat and a good cup of coffee instead? Visit The Sweet Lair Cafe, whose ice cream flight, cinnamon rolls, and lattes come highly recommended. They also host fun events and game nights.
If you want to get more chances to mingle with locals, try to time your visit so you come during the Neenah-Menasha Community Fest. It's a big Independence Day celebration co-hosted by the two neighboring cities (and held in locations across both of them). Menasha's festivities take place near downtown and feature live music, a cookout, and dancing. And because Menasha is located so close to other visit-worthy cities, day trips don't mean having to spend hours driving around. Appleton, one of America's best places to live and a riverfront Wisconsin gem with vibrant arts and a lively downtown, is just 15 minutes away.