Between Madison And Green Bay Is A Lakeside Gem With Beaches, Boating And A Vibrant Downtown

As Wisconsin experiences continued growth in tourism, more eyes than ever are turning toward its cities, and that includes those often overlooked destinations that once only served as a stepping stone on the way to bigger hubs. One, in particular, makes for a well-rounded getaway thanks to its waterfront allure (complete with sandy beaches) and lively downtown filled with bars, cafes, and fun events. Menasha is a small city of less than 20,000 residents at the time of writing, but Niche reviewers describe it as just big and well-connected enough to keep you entertained while still maintaining a quiet, safe atmosphere. Locals are friendly, and Best Places estimates the cost of living here to be 18.5% lower than the national average — that's a trend that extends to some travel-related expenses, too.

The low prices aren't the only factor that contributes to Menasha being a good-value destination. There's a lot to do and see here, too. The city is located on the northwestern shore of Lake Winnebago (Wisconsin's largest inland lake), giving visitors the opportunity to take in the water views, enjoy the local beach and swimming area, and partake in an array of outdoor activities, including boating and fishing. Menasha's vibrant, revitalizing downtown is another big attraction, drawing tourists with its selection of bars, breweries, and cafes. Depending on the timing of your visit, you might even catch an event like the Neenah-Menasha Community Fest.

How to get to Menasha? The city is located less than 40 miles southwest of Green Bay and a little over 100 miles northeast of Madison, the state capital. The same goes for Milwaukee, which takes about 100 minutes to reach, while the nearest major entryway, Appleton International Airport, is much closer at just 13 minutes away.