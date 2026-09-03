Between Orlando And Tampa Is A Scenic Nature Park With Wildlife, Wetlands, And A Trail With Boardwalks

Winter Haven, Florida, is practically synonymous with water. You'll find 50 lakes scattered around this Polk County city, about half of which are strung together as part of the Chain of Lakes, a scenic system of waterways connected by navigable canals. Home to more than a dozen lakes, the South Chain is by far the larger side. If you're looking to explore this watery region, South Lake Howard Nature Park is a pretty great place to start.

As you probably gathered from the name, this green space sits on the southern end of Lake Howard, one of the chain's largest and most popular bodies of water. The stretch of wetlands and woods sits roughly halfway in between Orlando and Tampa. You can reach South Lake Howard Nature Park from either city's downtown area in about an hour, give or take, with traffic. Created in 2001, South Lake Howard Nature Park is actually a stormwater management site designed to double as a recreation area. The public park is currently undergoing a major expansion after Winter Haven officials bought some land next door, with various stormwater treatment improvements being made to boost water quality.

You can also expect to see a slew of new recreational amenities, including a dock, kayak launch, playground, disc golf course, and more hiking trails. The project began in early 2025 and is being rolled out in phases, so there may be intermittent closures until the work is completed. Until then, you can still stroll through the wildlife-filled wetlands on the park's existing trails and boardwalks, though access may vary as construction progresses.