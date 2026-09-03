Between Orlando And Tampa Is A Scenic Nature Park With Wildlife, Wetlands, And A Trail With Boardwalks
Winter Haven, Florida, is practically synonymous with water. You'll find 50 lakes scattered around this Polk County city, about half of which are strung together as part of the Chain of Lakes, a scenic system of waterways connected by navigable canals. Home to more than a dozen lakes, the South Chain is by far the larger side. If you're looking to explore this watery region, South Lake Howard Nature Park is a pretty great place to start.
As you probably gathered from the name, this green space sits on the southern end of Lake Howard, one of the chain's largest and most popular bodies of water. The stretch of wetlands and woods sits roughly halfway in between Orlando and Tampa. You can reach South Lake Howard Nature Park from either city's downtown area in about an hour, give or take, with traffic. Created in 2001, South Lake Howard Nature Park is actually a stormwater management site designed to double as a recreation area. The public park is currently undergoing a major expansion after Winter Haven officials bought some land next door, with various stormwater treatment improvements being made to boost water quality.
You can also expect to see a slew of new recreational amenities, including a dock, kayak launch, playground, disc golf course, and more hiking trails. The project began in early 2025 and is being rolled out in phases, so there may be intermittent closures until the work is completed. Until then, you can still stroll through the wildlife-filled wetlands on the park's existing trails and boardwalks, though access may vary as construction progresses.
Explore the scenery around South Lake Howard Nature Park
You'd probably never be able to guess that the lush marshy terrain around South Lake Howard Nature Park was once little more than an open pasture. The man-made pond system helps to filter thousands of pounds worth of heavy metals, nutrients, and other compounds from stormwater before it flows into the more than 600-acre Lake Howard. Aside from its practical purpose, the site is also a great spot to get outdoors and see Florida's wilderness. As one visitor shared in a Google review, the "forest landscape is gorgeous and the atmosphere is incredibly calming."
Take in the tranquil wetland views as you stroll along the scenic paths. The existing trail system isn't very big, but you can expect to see more hiking routes open up when the expansion is complete. The nature park's wooden boardwalk is one of Winter Haven's hidden gems, on par with some of Florida's secret boardwalks tourists often miss. The main boardwalk begins near the park's entrance, where you'll also find picnic tables and restrooms, and stretches for about 1,000 feet over the swampy waters.
You'll also find observation boardwalk decks throughout the park for a better vantage point of the wetlands. A few short, paved trails, also loop through the wetlands and shady oak hammocks. On AllTrails, one rambler said it was a "nice easy trail to walk with family," adding that they "had a wonderful time."
Wildlife at South Lake Howard Nature Park in Florida
South Lake Howard Nature Park is teeming with all kinds of critters, similar to other scenic wetland parks on the East Coast. During your trek through the recreation area, you'll likely spot a few marsh rabbits, squirrels, and armadillos scurrying about. As you walk by the wetlands, be on the lookout for turtles and frogs, which have been known to splash about in and around the waters. And don't be surprised to see some alligators, too, as they're a pretty common sight in just about every corner of Florida. That being said, be sure to stick to the trails and keep a close eye on your little ones and pups, the latter of which should always be kept on a leash.
Bring a pair of binoculars to get a better view of some of the colorful birds that also call the park home. Nearly 150 bird species have been documented in the park on eBird, from bright pink roseate spoonbills and colorful purple gallinules to gangly limpkins and majestic bald eagles. You can download the online birdwatching database's free mobile app to keep track of what you see as you trudge across the grounds. If you're looking for more great birding spots in the Sunshine State, be sure to read up on the best birdwatching destinations in Florida.