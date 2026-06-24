7 Secret Boardwalks In Florida That Tourists Often Miss
Taking a stroll along a boardwalk is a quintessential coastal American experience, and few places do it better than Florida. Some of this state's most famous boardwalks can be found on Daytona Beach, Hollywood Beach, and John's Pass Village in Madeira Beach. These boardwalks draw millions of visitors every year and are certainly worth a visit if you want to see the classic Florida sights. However, if you're looking for a unique experience during your trip to the Sunshine State, you might consider a visit to one of these "secret" boardwalks.
These boardwalks are unlike the ones you'll find on your typical Florida beach. Instead, we've scoured local tourism boards, Florida Hikes, and the Florida State Parks website and cross-referenced Google Maps reviews to find boardwalks that may not show up in your typical Google search and have fewer but highly-rated reviews. Using this methodology, we compiled a list that showcases the state's unique nature, waterways, and wildlife, with spots that have 1,500 reviews or fewer on Google Maps. This is in stark contrast to the over 11,000 reviews for the Hollywood and Daytona boardwalks. Though these lesser-known boardwalks aren't yet featured in Florida travel magazines, they may appeal to those who prefer the paths less traveled.
Ecopassage Observation Boardwalk
With just under 500 reviews on Google, the Ecopassage Observation Boardwalk offers visitors an unobstructed view of an often overlooked Florida state park, the Paynes Prairie Preserve. Located between Gainesville and Florida's oldest inland town, Micanopy, this boardwalk features a mix of marshland and open water, with a variety of flora and fauna throughout the seasons. Among the animals that call this prairie home, you can spot alligators and over 300 species of birds. In the summer, you can even see the beautiful blooms of American lotus flowers.
R.G. Kendrick Boardwalk
If you're into tall tales and short trees, the R.G. Kendrick Boardwalk, located in the diverse landscape of Tate's Hell State Forest, might be for you. The boardwalk — with less than 50 Google reviews under its belt — features a long ramp that leads to an observation tower with an expansive view of dwarf bald cypress trees, which are hundreds of years old yet grow no taller than 15 feet, potentially due to poor soil conditions. From the tower, visitors can take in views of this unique ecosystem and the surrounding forest.
Myakka River State Park Canopy Walkway
With just over 300 reviews on Google, the Canopy Walkway at Myakka River State Park is an elevated walkway experience that meanders through canopies of oak and palm trees. According to Florida State Parks, the boardwalk leads to a 74-foot tower that gives visitors a bird's-eye view above the treetops, prairies, wetlands, and waterways in the park. The walkway is located in one of Florida's oldest state parks, Myakka River State Park, which is also a great location to do some hiking, biking, and boating — that is, if you aren't scared of getting in the water with a few alligators.
Boca Ciega Millenium Park
Northwest of St. Petersburg in Seminole, Florida, is the 186-acre Boca Ciega Millennium Park, which has just under 1,400 reviews on Google. The park hosts a 1.5-acre dog park, a playground, scenic trails, and picnic table pavilions. The main attractions, however, are the elevated boardwalks and the observation tower, which gives visitors 360-degree views of the park and Boca Ciega Bay. From the tower and boardwalks, visitors can take in wetland vistas, spot native wildlife like wading birds or tortoises, and photograph the park's coastal scenery.
Everglades Elevated Boardwalk
The Everglades Elevated Boardwalk is not only a great, underrated boardwalk in Florida but also doubles as a unique road trip experience. With just under 300 reviews on Google, the boardwalk is located at a rest stop just off a stretch of Interstate 75 known as Alligator Alley, an underrated stretch of Everglades highway. This is a convenient place to take a stroll, and the elevated boardwalk gradually leads up to a 50-foot observation tower, which shows off the true expanse of the Everglades.
Big Cypress Bend Boardwalk
Inside Florida's largest state park, the Fakahatchee Strand Preserve, is Big Cypress Bend Boardwalk. With a little under 1,200 Google reviews, this walk is perfect for wildlife spotting, particularly alligators. While most of Florida is no stranger to these large water-loving reptiles, the thick trees and pond area make this a favorite resting spot for 'gators. At 2,500 feet long, the boardwalk is good for a light excursion under a canopy of cypress.
Cypress Boardwalk Trail at Grassy Waters Preserve
Just outside West Palm Beach, Florida, is the Cypress Boardwalk Trail at the Grassy Waters Preserve, which has about 1,500 Google reviews. This boardwalk spans less than a mile and features many marsh and swamp plants that are native to this area. The boardwalk starts at the nature center, a good spot to stop in and chat with the local naturalists before heading out. The preserve also has several miles of trails for both hiking and biking, making it a great place to spend the day outdoors in Florida.