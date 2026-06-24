7 Secret Boardwalks In Florida That Tourists Often Miss

Taking a stroll along a boardwalk is a quintessential coastal American experience, and few places do it better than Florida. Some of this state's most famous boardwalks can be found on Daytona Beach, Hollywood Beach, and John's Pass Village in Madeira Beach. These boardwalks draw millions of visitors every year and are certainly worth a visit if you want to see the classic Florida sights. However, if you're looking for a unique experience during your trip to the Sunshine State, you might consider a visit to one of these "secret" boardwalks.

These boardwalks are unlike the ones you'll find on your typical Florida beach. Instead, we've scoured local tourism boards, Florida Hikes, and the Florida State Parks website and cross-referenced Google Maps reviews to find boardwalks that may not show up in your typical Google search and have fewer but highly-rated reviews. Using this methodology, we compiled a list that showcases the state's unique nature, waterways, and wildlife, with spots that have 1,500 reviews or fewer on Google Maps. This is in stark contrast to the over 11,000 reviews for the Hollywood and Daytona boardwalks. Though these lesser-known boardwalks aren't yet featured in Florida travel magazines, they may appeal to those who prefer the paths less traveled.

