Waikiki And Lanikai Beach Are Way Too Crowded, Visit This Secluded Hawaiian Paradise For A Quieter Getaway

Reaching Makalawena is part of the adventure, and there are several ways to do it. From Highway 19, a scenic Hawaii drive without the crowds, most visitors enter the Mahai'ula section of Kekaha Kai State Park and follow the rough, unpaved access road toward the parking area. The road can be difficult for low-clearance 2WD vehicles, so drive carefully. Access on foot begins near Ka'elehuluhulu Beach, where the Ala Kahakai: Mahaiula Trail heads north past Mahai'ula Beach before continuing over volcanic terrain to Makalawena. The 1.8 mile out-and-back route has no elevation gain, but visitors will cross uneven volcanic rock and stretches of sand before reaching the beach. Leave your flip-flops in your backpack — the hike is not strenuous, but the terrain is uneven, so sturdy closed-toe hiking shoes will be your best friend. There's also little shade, so slather on reef-safe sunscreen, dress accordingly, and wear a hat.

Travelers with a 4WD vehicle have another option: A rough 1.6-mile road from Highway 19 leads to a small parking lot closer to the beach. But the road is rocky and has lots of potholes, so be sure that your vehicle is suitable for this type of adventure before putting your tires to the test. Travelers without an appropriate vehicle can park before the road becomes rough and continue on foot. Whichever route you choose, start early. To catch the most vivid sea colors, it's best to visit in the morning while temperatures are cooler, and the park opens at 8:00 a.m. Leave enough time for the return hike before the park closes at 6:30 p.m. and its gate closes at 7:00 p.m.

The land is largely undeveloped, which means that visitors should arrive prepared. There is little to no shade and no place on the beach to buy food, refill a water bottle, or pick up forgotten reef-safe sunscreen. So pack plenty of drinking water, sun protection, food, and anything else needed for the day. For all the heat, rough terrain, and lack of amenities, Makalawena makes a strong case that, like all good things, the quieter corners of Hawaii are worth the journey.