Between Tulsa And The Arkansas Border Is Oklahoma's Lake State Park With Fishing, Boating, And Swimming
Oklahoma is more than just Oklahoma City and Tulsa. In fact, the Sooner State also boasts an impressive system of 32 state parks that showcase its natural beauty (via Travel Oklahoma). These parklands host a diverse ecosystem, covering mountains, rivers, caves, expansive salt plains, beautiful canyons, and much more. In northeastern Oklahoma, between Tulsa and the Arkansas border, a 2,200-acre state park invites travelers to enjoy a serene lakeside escape and plenty of outdoor activities. Designated in 1948 and nestled in the Cherokee Nation, Sequoyah State Park is a year-round hub for natural beauty and recreation.
Swathed in dense woodlands, the peninsular park is almost entirely covered by the tranquil waters of Fort Gibson Lake. The grounds jut out into this 19,900-acre reservoir, making enough room for everyone to splash around, whether you prefer to fish, boat, or swim. Meanwhile, woodsy trails, roomy campsites, and a 9-hole, par-35 golf course tracing these shores cater to those who want to remain on land. There's also the Three Forks Nature Center with interactive displays and live animals such as beavers and snakes, where the whole family can have some fun. "You can be age 80 to 5. Theres something for everyone in regards to fun activities, nature, fishing, boating ect [sic]," writes one Google reviewer.
As you traverse Sequoyah State Park, keep your eyes peeled for plenty of wildlife in these woodsy lake environs. You will get glimpses of white-tailed deer, gray foxes, and adorable river otters, alongside over 200 kinds of birds, including bald eagles, tufted titmouses, mourning doves, and various species of woodpeckers and hawks. Spring migration also brings colorful songbirds who fill these lush wilds with their beautiful chorus.
Enjoy recreational activities on Fort Gibson Lake's waters
Getting on the water at Sequoyah State Park is easy, with multiple boat launches and a full-service marina to start from. The Paradise Cove Marina is designed for both seasoned boaters and beginners. Here, visitors can find a full fleet of kayaks, paddle boats, pontoon boats, and aqua trikes for rent, plus boat slips and snacks to munch on as you cruise the picturesque loch. "Great hospitality! Everyone was so helpful and kind! Boat Rental process was simple! They took time to explain how everything works, loaned us life jackets for our kids and made sure they fit well," shared a happy visitor on Google.
In terms of fishing, avid anglers (with a valid license) will be happy to catch multiple species of fish teeming underwater. You can drop a line from your watercraft to access deeper waters, but there are also options for shoreline fishing. Some of the most commonly caught fish are varieties of bass, such as largemouth, black, and white bass. You can also catch crappie, catfish, and panfish. "Wonderful people and this place pays off to fish," wrote one traveler. You can find more angling opportunities about an hour away at Arrowhead State Park, a scenic state park for quiet camping and lake fishing.
And if swimming is your thing, there's a dedicated swim beach near the Choctaw campground where you can take a refreshing dip in Fort Gibson's blue waters. You can lounge with a good book or sunbathe while you enjoy this refreshing lakeside atmosphere. As there are no lifeguards on-site, it's best to be cautious in this area.
Stay overnight in lakeside campsites at Sequoyah State Park
If you plan to hike, there are a couple of trails winding through this scenic wilderness where visitors can hope to spot the native wildlife. The Sequoyah State Park Paved Trail is a 3.3-mile out-and-back trail that features beautiful forested views and a handful of elevation changes, making it a fun ride. Those looking for a shorter walk can traverse the Sequoyah Nature and Fitness Trail that offers both woodland scenery and lake overlooks on a 1.3-mile out-and-back trail. This hike is particularly gorgeous at sunset, with many lookouts to admire the views.
When all the outdoor fun is said and done, retreat to any of the park's five campgrounds, depending on whether you are tent camping or have an RV. There are amenities such as showers, restrooms, and picnic pavilions, along with waterfront scenery and a lush setting for a cozy night under the stars. "Was a quiet and relaxing place to camp with spacious RV lots as well as hookups for all types of amps for however you hook your power up," a camper wrote. For an elevated lodging option, you can also stay at the on-site Sequoyah Lodge, Oklahoma's largest state park lodge, which also offers cottages.
The state park is less than an hour's drive from Tulsa (with a major international airport). It is also around two hours from Oklahoma City and Fayetteville, Arkansas, which the scenic adventures here more than make up for. Before you make the drive, check the location so you don't get it confused with Sequoyah Bay State Park nearby. On the prowl for more fun things to do around? Travel to Tulsa and check out one of America's most iconic drive-in theaters, which is a historic must-visit along Route 66.