Between Tulsa And The Arkansas Border Is Oklahoma's Lake State Park With Fishing, Boating, And Swimming

Oklahoma is more than just Oklahoma City and Tulsa. In fact, the Sooner State also boasts an impressive system of 32 state parks that showcase its natural beauty (via Travel Oklahoma). These parklands host a diverse ecosystem, covering mountains, rivers, caves, expansive salt plains, beautiful canyons, and much more. In northeastern Oklahoma, between Tulsa and the Arkansas border, a 2,200-acre state park invites travelers to enjoy a serene lakeside escape and plenty of outdoor activities. Designated in 1948 and nestled in the Cherokee Nation, Sequoyah State Park is a year-round hub for natural beauty and recreation.

Swathed in dense woodlands, the peninsular park is almost entirely covered by the tranquil waters of Fort Gibson Lake. The grounds jut out into this 19,900-acre reservoir, making enough room for everyone to splash around, whether you prefer to fish, boat, or swim. Meanwhile, woodsy trails, roomy campsites, and a 9-hole, par-35 golf course tracing these shores cater to those who want to remain on land. There's also the Three Forks Nature Center with interactive displays and live animals such as beavers and snakes, where the whole family can have some fun. "You can be age 80 to 5. Theres something for everyone in regards to fun activities, nature, fishing, boating ect [sic]," writes one Google reviewer.

As you traverse Sequoyah State Park, keep your eyes peeled for plenty of wildlife in these woodsy lake environs. You will get glimpses of white-tailed deer, gray foxes, and adorable river otters, alongside over 200 kinds of birds, including bald eagles, tufted titmouses, mourning doves, and various species of woodpeckers and hawks. Spring migration also brings colorful songbirds who fill these lush wilds with their beautiful chorus.