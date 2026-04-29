Situated Between Oklahoma City And Fort Smith Is A Scenic State Park For Quiet Camping And Lake Fishing

An afternoon spent fishing is the perfect Arrowhead State Park activity. Area 51 Marina is located in the park and is stocked with fishing supplies and fuel so you don't have to lug everything with you, plus plenty of boat slips and launches. There's also a restaurant and bar if you're hungry and thirsty when you're done boating. You can try for smallmouth, largemouth, and white bass, crappie, channel and blue catfish, and sunfish. There are all sorts of fishing tournaments held on the lake as well; you can check out the list of events on the city of Eufaula's Facebook page. One thing to keep in mind, however, if you plan on swimming or fishing, is that Lake Eufaula has gotten dirtier over the last few years. Anglers report to Bassmaster that the water was muddier in 2024 than it was in 2023.

If golfing is your way to relax, you can check out the Arrowhead Golf Course, which is an 18-hole, 72-par course. There is also disc golf on site, as well as a pro shop. There are places to enjoy a picnic, and you can bring your leashed dog along. You'll also find a swim beach if you want to take a dip to cool down in warm weather. Considering Lake Eufaula's murky waters, you may want to take a look at which swimsuit colors are considered the safest and easiest to see if you're bringing the kids out for a beach day.