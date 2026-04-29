Situated Between Oklahoma City And Fort Smith Is A Scenic State Park For Quiet Camping And Lake Fishing
Traveling is a wonderful experience, but for some people, a vacation that requires things like hotel reservations, pre-ordering tickets for attractions, and booking tour guides isn't ideal. Sometimes the simplicity of a simple one-day excursion or camping trip to a park is the best way to relax. If you happen to be visiting Oklahoma, there is a scenic lakeside state park that might be just what you're looking for. The 2,200-acre Arrowhead Area of Lake Eufaula State Park (which is often referred to as Arrowhead State Park), in Canadian, Oklahoma, is situated on a peninsula jutting into Lake Eufaula. The area has activities like camping, picnicking, golfing, fishing, hiking and boating, with an on-site marina. There are playgrounds for kids, and a swimming area to cool off during the summer.
The park is around two hours west of Oklahoma City, and about 90 minutes east of Fort Smith, Arkansas, which is right on the border of the two states. Canadian, Oklahoma, is around 95 miles from Tulsa International Airport, and 193 miles from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. You'll need a car to get to the park, but it's worth the drive.
Fishing, golfing, picnicking, and swimming at Arrowhead State Park
An afternoon spent fishing is the perfect Arrowhead State Park activity. Area 51 Marina is located in the park and is stocked with fishing supplies and fuel so you don't have to lug everything with you, plus plenty of boat slips and launches. There's also a restaurant and bar if you're hungry and thirsty when you're done boating. You can try for smallmouth, largemouth, and white bass, crappie, channel and blue catfish, and sunfish. There are all sorts of fishing tournaments held on the lake as well; you can check out the list of events on the city of Eufaula's Facebook page. One thing to keep in mind, however, if you plan on swimming or fishing, is that Lake Eufaula has gotten dirtier over the last few years. Anglers report to Bassmaster that the water was muddier in 2024 than it was in 2023.
If golfing is your way to relax, you can check out the Arrowhead Golf Course, which is an 18-hole, 72-par course. There is also disc golf on site, as well as a pro shop. There are places to enjoy a picnic, and you can bring your leashed dog along. You'll also find a swim beach if you want to take a dip to cool down in warm weather. Considering Lake Eufaula's murky waters, you may want to take a look at which swimsuit colors are considered the safest and easiest to see if you're bringing the kids out for a beach day.
Camping, hiking, and wildlife-spotting at Arrowhead State Park
If you're looking for a bit of quiet and peaceful camping, Arrowhead has that for you. There are 100 tent sites and 91 RV sites, with about half of the RV sites featuring full hookups. If you're in the area and have horses, there is an equestrian campground as well, and 25 miles of bridle trails to enjoy. One reviewer on Yelp says of the camping area, "Nice place to camp! ... We had no one camping around us and it was very peaceful and right on the lake! And not expensive either!" You can secure a spot on Reserve America here.
There are some hiking trails in the park for you to enjoy. If you're looking for a challenge, you can try the 3, 1, 2 trails, which connect to form a 6.1-mile loop with a 439-foot elevation gain (some reviewers on AllTrails say this trail is well-marked, but not everyone agrees). This will take you up through Eufaula State Park and back down. The Arrowhead State Park South Loop is 4.3 miles, with a 436-foot elevation gain that starts at the park office, and has some lovely lake views. You can also check out the Outlaw Nature Trail, which is .75 miles through the hills. This is a great park if you love bird-watching. As you hike, you may be able to spot bald eagles, woodpeckers, and red-tailed hawks. You may also catch glimpses of wild turkey, bunnies, and deer. Finally, while you're enjoying Lake Eufaula at Arrowhead State Park, make sure you take some time to visit the nearby cozy lake town of Eufaula.