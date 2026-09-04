America's Best West Coast Beach Of 2026 Is A California Paradise For Surfing, Scenic Ocean Views, And Coastal Vibes
What makes the perfect beach? Turquoise waters teeming with life? Sun-dappled sands and fluttering palm fronds? Perhaps a waiter delivering parasol-speared cocktails to your sun lounger while island music plays softly in the background? Many of the world's top beaches fit some of these descriptions, but how do we define whether a beach is really worth visiting? That's where The Global Beach Index 2026 comes in, a ranking of the world's best beaches based on expert nominations, user reviews, weather forecast analyses, water color and clarity data, and accessibility. According to the rankings, devised by Beach.com, the top West Coast beach in the U.S. this year is California surf hub Huntington Beach.
Huntington Beach, a charming SolCal beach town known for its colorful Victorian-style homes, is about an hour south of downtown Los Angeles by car. Its namesake beach was considered the 15th best beach globally, receiving praise for its beauty, amenities, and overall balance. Huntington Beach stretches along the coast for 3.5 miles (8.5 miles if you include the adjacent beaches), welcoming 8 million annual visitors. With year-round surf, waves that peel along the shore in defined peaks, and a history of hosting pro surf competitions — including the annual U.S. Open of Surfing — it has rightly acquired the epithet, "Surf City, U.S.A., and that vibe follows you wherever you go in Huntington.
Serious surfers come in winter — especially January — when the swells are big and the summer tourists long gone. Waves are usually smaller in spring through early fall, but this might suit newbies looking to cut their teeth on the SolCal surf. Huntington is proud of its surf heritage. It has a Surfing Walk of Fame, where inscribed pavestones commemorate dozens of surf legends, and the Huntington Beach International Surfing Museum, charting the history of the sport and displaying the world's largest surfboard (more than 42-feet long, 11-feet wide, and 1 foot thick).
Coastal vibes and ocean views at Huntington Beach
The concrete pier at Huntington Beach, stretching 1,850 feet into the Pacific, is one of the longest on the West Coast. At sunset, when the tide's out, the pier reflects off the wet sand like a scene from a landscape painting. Open daily 5:00 a.m. to midnight, it's a scenic spot for fishing (no license required) or taking a stroll, with views across the broad expanse of sand and the swelling ocean. Perched at the end of the pier, Broad Street Oyster Co. serves up seafood towers, lobster rolls, clam chowder, oysters, and more — plus craft cocktails — all with an epic view and cool beach vibes.
Unsurprisingly, this is a great corner of the country for watching the sunset — last year, San Diego, about 90 miles away, was considered the best sunset destination in the U.S. Watch the sun descend from Huntington Pier or while gliding along a six-mile bike path running parallel to the beach. Alternatively take in the views with a drink in hand. Shor, part of the Hyatt Regency Hotel, is a casual spot right on the beach. Grab a seat on the terrace and pair a West Coast IPA with seafood tacos. The views stretch farther along the coast from the chic rooftop bar Offshore 9, the highest of its kind in Orange County. Order an elevated sharable from the locally-sourced menu and a signature sip from the creative cocktail menu, and soak up the sweeping ocean vistas and upscale beach energy.
Huntington Beach is easily accessible, with L.A. and San Diego within day-trip distance. Drivers could include it on a road trip along California's striking coast from Dana Point to Luis Obispo. If you're flying in, LAX is an hour away. John Wayne Airport is about 25 minutes away, it fields flights from across the U.S. and limited destinations in Canada and Mexico.