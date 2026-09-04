America's Best West Coast Beach Of 2026 Is A California Paradise For Surfing, Scenic Ocean Views, And Coastal Vibes

What makes the perfect beach? Turquoise waters teeming with life? Sun-dappled sands and fluttering palm fronds? Perhaps a waiter delivering parasol-speared cocktails to your sun lounger while island music plays softly in the background? Many of the world's top beaches fit some of these descriptions, but how do we define whether a beach is really worth visiting? That's where The Global Beach Index 2026 comes in, a ranking of the world's best beaches based on expert nominations, user reviews, weather forecast analyses, water color and clarity data, and accessibility. According to the rankings, devised by Beach.com, the top West Coast beach in the U.S. this year is California surf hub Huntington Beach.

Huntington Beach, a charming SolCal beach town known for its colorful Victorian-style homes, is about an hour south of downtown Los Angeles by car. Its namesake beach was considered the 15th best beach globally, receiving praise for its beauty, amenities, and overall balance. Huntington Beach stretches along the coast for 3.5 miles (8.5 miles if you include the adjacent beaches), welcoming 8 million annual visitors. With year-round surf, waves that peel along the shore in defined peaks, and a history of hosting pro surf competitions — including the annual U.S. Open of Surfing — it has rightly acquired the epithet, "Surf City, U.S.A., and that vibe follows you wherever you go in Huntington.

Serious surfers come in winter — especially January — when the swells are big and the summer tourists long gone. Waves are usually smaller in spring through early fall, but this might suit newbies looking to cut their teeth on the SolCal surf. Huntington is proud of its surf heritage. It has a Surfing Walk of Fame, where inscribed pavestones commemorate dozens of surf legends, and the Huntington Beach International Surfing Museum, charting the history of the sport and displaying the world's largest surfboard (more than 42-feet long, 11-feet wide, and 1 foot thick).