This Charming California Beach Town's Victorian 'Painted Ladies' Rival San Francisco's
With vibrant colors, towering turrets, and ornate architecture, Victorian houses have a fairytale-like enchantment to them. If you're traveling through Northern California, there are plenty of places you can visit to admire these 19th-century beauties. You can explore Victorian buildings in the underrated coastal town of Eureka or travel to Ferndale, "California's Prettiest" Victorian town with the perfect coastal base and rows of Queen Anne-style mansions. Then there's the Bay Area, which boasts the Painted Ladies, an iconic row of pastel-colored Victorian homes in San Francisco with an impressive resumé of film and TV show features.
If you travel even further south to Huntington Beach, you'll find a lesser-known row of Victorian-style homes that are as awe-inspiring as their San Francisco sisters. Next time you're exploring the stretches of soft sand and beautiful beaches in Huntington Beach, be sure to take a neighborhood stroll to see the Painted Ladies of Orange County.
Enchanting rows of Victorian-inspired homes
If you're searching for the Painted Ladies in Huntington Beach, there are two streets to visit. Blocks from the beach, at 313 21st Street, you'll find a small row of the Victorian-style structures painted with Easter egg shades of blue, green, and yellow. If you take a short walk over to 520 20th Street, you'll see another row of Painted Ladies in darker shades of crimson, burnt orange, and sage green, as well as a charming cream color.
Even though the classic-style structures stand out amidst the more contemporary houses on the block, they aren't much older than the rest of the neighborhood. Inspired by Victorian architecture, the homes were constructed in the 1980s — not the 1880s. They may not be historic homes, but that doesn't detract from their vintage charm. Gazing up at their dollhouse-like frames with circular balconies and gingerbread trims, you'll feel as though you've stepped back in time. On the inside, many are decorated with Victorian furnishings mixed with modern amenities. Though the homes are private residences and their interiors can't be toured, their elegant exteriors offer picture-perfect backdrops for photos.
Historic homes and sites in Huntington Beach
If you want to step inside an authentic Victorian-era home, check out the Newland House Museum. Built in 1898, the Queen Anne-style home is the oldest house in Huntington Beach. You can tour the historic abode (with a suggested donation of $2 for adults or $1 for children) and wander through the period-furnished rooms where local leaders William and Mary Newland resided for half a century.
To see more historic sites, take a self-guided walking tour of Historic Downtown Huntington Beach, where you'll encounter California Bungalow-style homes from the 1920s, a stand-alone jail cell dating back to 1916, and an antique shop housed in a 1904 National Registered Historic Building. To dine in a local landmark, pop into J. King Neptunes. Built in 1920, the beloved family-owned restaurant serves delicious seafood, steaks, and cocktails amidst nautical antiques and decor. To discover even more charming architecture in Huntington Beach, wander through Old World Village, a hidden Bavarian Utopia brimming with unique shops and eateries.