This Charming California Beach Town's Victorian 'Painted Ladies' Rival San Francisco's

With vibrant colors, towering turrets, and ornate architecture, Victorian houses have a fairytale-like enchantment to them. If you're traveling through Northern California, there are plenty of places you can visit to admire these 19th-century beauties. You can explore Victorian buildings in the underrated coastal town of Eureka or travel to Ferndale, "California's Prettiest" Victorian town with the perfect coastal base and rows of Queen Anne-style mansions. Then there's the Bay Area, which boasts the Painted Ladies, an iconic row of pastel-colored Victorian homes in San Francisco with an impressive resumé of film and TV show features.

If you travel even further south to Huntington Beach, you'll find a lesser-known row of Victorian-style homes that are as awe-inspiring as their San Francisco sisters. Next time you're exploring the stretches of soft sand and beautiful beaches in Huntington Beach, be sure to take a neighborhood stroll to see the Painted Ladies of Orange County.