Nestled In The Hills Between Tulsa And Wichita Is Oklahoma's Pretty Lake With Fishing, Boating, And Swimming
People in Oklahoma have modern dams to thank for their lake-cations. The state has more artificial lakes than any other in the U.S., totaling over 200. Only its smaller bodies of water have been naturally made, so you can thank the need for flood control, hydroelectricity, and water supply that there's any lake recreation in the state at all. One of these artificial beauties, Hulah Lake, is a prime outdoor recreation spot set in the rolling Osage Hills. It offers over 4,800 acres of calm surface and a 30-mile shoreline only about 65 miles from Tulsa or 130 miles from Wichita.
The surrounding hills add their splendor to Hulah Lake's pretty aesthetic, creating a collage of native trees and flowering plants that weave a colorful seasonal tapestry. The lake itself can often appear mirror-esque, casting near-perfect reflections of the sky and clouds above. Some sections of the shoreline can be rocky, while rolling green hills scattered with trees sit beside the lake. On the water, you can sometimes see wading birds, including American avocet, stalking small fish. One visitor sums it up in a Google review, saying, "Great place to enjoy nature."
Hulah Lake isn't just nice to look at. You can certainly admire it from afar at viewpoints in the campgrounds or various public use areas, but it also rewards those who get up close. Doing this likely means embracing the lake's recreational side, which invites visitors to fish, boat, paddle, and swim across its vast expanse.
Outdoor recreation at Hulah Lake
Hulah Lake is a decent fishing spot, especially if you bring your own boat and get out on the water. The lake has multiple ramps for launching, as well as some picnic areas if you prefer to stay on land. Once you're out in your boat, cast a line for a chance to reel in largemouth or white bass, various catfish, and crappie.
You can also stick to boating if you don't want to fish. Hulah Lake is connected to Caney River, where you'll find a public boat ramp that's good for launching kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddleboards. According to The Paddling Hub, this spot is good for beginners, so it should be relatively calm and easy to paddle. You can also paddle the lake itself, slowly moving across the water while passing the grasslands and forests along its shoreline.
Swimming is permitted here, but don't expect to find a designated beach. Instead, you'll just need to either swim off the back of your boat or find a safe spot along the shoreline to wade into the water for a dip. Life jackets are recommended. If you're looking for swimming beaches, you could instead try Lake Thunderbird State Park, "Oklahoma's Only Urban State Park," which is only a 35-minute drive outside of Oklahoma City.
How to stay at Hulah Lake
Hulah Lake has two campgrounds: Skull Creek North Campground on the lake's northern tip and Wah-Sha-She Campground on the southern shoreline. Skull Creek North is the more primitive option, lacking the other's amenities, like picnic tables and restrooms. However, this also means it's more secluded and immersed in nature. Wah-Sha-She is more of a proper campground, suitable for tents and RVs. It offers a boat launch and waterfront sites with electricity and water hookups, as well as a viewpoint with panoramic lake vistas. Campers also have access to showers, restrooms, picnic tables, and fire pits. Expect to pay between $12 and $20 a night depending on your site.
"I almost hate to give this place away because we love how quiet it is, but I wouldn't be doing my part if I kept it a secret. This is our favorite getaway spot," one local says about Hulah Lake and Wah-She-Sha campground in a Google review. If you don't like camping or don't want to deal with snakes and spiders (which have bothered people here before), you can stay in a hotel 30 minutes away in Bartlesville, a thriving historic city with unique shopping and world-class museums.
You can drive to Hulah Lake in just over one hour from Tulsa, a wildly underrated Southern music city. Give yourself a little over two hours if you're coming from Wichita. You have to pay a small fee to visit: $2 for walk-ins or bike-ins, and $5 for vehicles at the time of writing. Hulah Lake has also lost a lot of water depth in the past due to droughts, so check its water level status and condition on Lakebrief before you go.