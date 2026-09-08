Nestled In The Hills Between Tulsa And Wichita Is Oklahoma's Pretty Lake With Fishing, Boating, And Swimming

People in Oklahoma have modern dams to thank for their lake-cations. The state has more artificial lakes than any other in the U.S., totaling over 200. Only its smaller bodies of water have been naturally made, so you can thank the need for flood control, hydroelectricity, and water supply that there's any lake recreation in the state at all. One of these artificial beauties, Hulah Lake, is a prime outdoor recreation spot set in the rolling Osage Hills. It offers over 4,800 acres of calm surface and a 30-mile shoreline only about 65 miles from Tulsa or 130 miles from Wichita.

The surrounding hills add their splendor to Hulah Lake's pretty aesthetic, creating a collage of native trees and flowering plants that weave a colorful seasonal tapestry. The lake itself can often appear mirror-esque, casting near-perfect reflections of the sky and clouds above. Some sections of the shoreline can be rocky, while rolling green hills scattered with trees sit beside the lake. On the water, you can sometimes see wading birds, including American avocet, stalking small fish. One visitor sums it up in a Google review, saying, "Great place to enjoy nature."

Hulah Lake isn't just nice to look at. You can certainly admire it from afar at viewpoints in the campgrounds or various public use areas, but it also rewards those who get up close. Doing this likely means embracing the lake's recreational side, which invites visitors to fish, boat, paddle, and swim across its vast expanse.