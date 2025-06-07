Oklahoma's First Oil Boomtown Is A Thriving Historic City With Unique Shopping And World-Class Museums

The Sooner State has always been rich in oil, and one small prairie town turned the findings of the black oil into Oklahoma's first boomtown. In 1897, Bartlesville officially became incorporated as a city with a meager population of just 200. That minuscule citizen count would change drastically after the state's first commercial oil well, Nellie Johnstone No. 1, was established. On March 25, 1897, the first gusher hit, leading to a chain of events that would be the foundation of Bartlesville today, a town with a population of 38,114 (as recorded in 2023).

Just 18 miles south of the Kansas border and less than 50 miles north of Tulsa, the county seat of Washington County is home to old west charm, unique shopping endeavors, top-notch museums, and wildlife viewing destinations. Travelers to Bartlesville can expect a first-class service when flying into the nearby Tulsa International Airport or while driving through the underrated music city of Tulsa.

Shopping opportunities run the gamut in Bartlesville, with plenty of store variety. Browse antiques at Gan's Mall, Linger Longer Antiques, and SusieQs Vintage Mall. Shops at Turkey Creek, Moxie on Second, and Eastland Shopping Center are among the options, topped off by three additional shopping centers.