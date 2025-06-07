Oklahoma's First Oil Boomtown Is A Thriving Historic City With Unique Shopping And World-Class Museums
The Sooner State has always been rich in oil, and one small prairie town turned the findings of the black oil into Oklahoma's first boomtown. In 1897, Bartlesville officially became incorporated as a city with a meager population of just 200. That minuscule citizen count would change drastically after the state's first commercial oil well, Nellie Johnstone No. 1, was established. On March 25, 1897, the first gusher hit, leading to a chain of events that would be the foundation of Bartlesville today, a town with a population of 38,114 (as recorded in 2023).
Just 18 miles south of the Kansas border and less than 50 miles north of Tulsa, the county seat of Washington County is home to old west charm, unique shopping endeavors, top-notch museums, and wildlife viewing destinations. Travelers to Bartlesville can expect a first-class service when flying into the nearby Tulsa International Airport or while driving through the underrated music city of Tulsa.
Shopping opportunities run the gamut in Bartlesville, with plenty of store variety. Browse antiques at Gan's Mall, Linger Longer Antiques, and SusieQs Vintage Mall. Shops at Turkey Creek, Moxie on Second, and Eastland Shopping Center are among the options, topped off by three additional shopping centers.
Museums and parks are vast throughout Bartlesville, Oklahoma
Johnstone Park, Bartlesville's oldest park, houses the Bartlesville Art Center, kiddie park, and memorial gardens. The park also displays the first commercial oil well in the state of Oklahoma, the Nellie Johnstone. Bartlesville's Sooner Park provides guests with a variety of outdoor activities, including the 1963-built Play Tower, which was restored in 2014. Playgrounds line the park, as well as a pond, a public pool, and a splash pad. A disc golf course, a miniature golf course, tennis courts, and volleyball pits are also available for guests. The Jo Allyn Lowe Park is perfect for tree enthusiasts, housing an arboretum featuring hundreds of tree species. The park is also home to the historic G.L. Potteiger Delaware Indian cabin, built in the late 1920s. The 31-acre park features a walking trail-wrapped lake with a fishing pier, two picnic shelters, and several picnic tables.
The Delaware Tribe of Indians History Museum highlights the history of Lenape Indians. Guests can peruse the historic, 1,000-year-old artifacts and exhibits that helped shape the town. Another museum is the Woolaroc Museum. Plan to spend at least two hours inside the 50,000 square-foot museum, which houses one of the nation's most unique displays of artifacts and Western art. Browse the Native American pottery and cultural art, historical displays, along with a large collection of Colt firearms. In the nearby small city of Pawhuska, a 25-mile drive west, there is plenty of additional shopping and museums to peruse.
Bartlesville is home to beautiful nature and lots of wildlife
In addition to the museum, Woolaroc also maintains a 3,700-acre wildlife preserve, providing a home to more than 30 varieties of both native and exotic birds, mammals, and reptiles. A few of the animals within the preserve include Sardinian donkeys, North European fallow deer, water buffalo, and aoudads. Hiking trails are also part of the preserve, providing possible up-close encounters with the roaming animals.
Pathfinder Parkway provides 12 miles of paved trails for bikers and hikers. The path mostly follows the Caney River and the Turkey Creek, while connecting Sooner Park, Eastland Shopping Center, and the Jo Allyn Lowe Park. Throughout the wooded areas the path leads to, wildlife sightings are probable. Cross the suspension bridge that hangs over the Cane River or trek through the tunnel at Jo Allyn Lowe Park.
For more fishing, shopping, and dining opportunities, you can also visit this nearby town in Oklahoma, known as the "trout capital" of the state.