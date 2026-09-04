Between Baltimore And Harrisburg Is Pennsylvania's Artificial Lake Escape With Fishing, Trails, And Park Fun

While the Keystone State boasts 125 state parks that draw many to explore its diverse ecosystems, some of the state's best nature getaways can be conveniently found near urban centers that serve locals and travelers alike. Between Baltimore and Harrisburg, there is a Pennsylvania artificial lake escape offering 1,637 acres of outdoor recreation. Established in 1977, William H. Kain County Park welcomes visitors to enjoy its lakes and surrounding woodlands, with the man-made 220-acre Lake Williams and the 290-acre Lake Redman serving as the centerpieces of the region. There is plenty of space for boaters and paddlers to explore the park's waterways, but swimming is not permitted in the lakes. Both lakes are also designated as Big Bass Lakes, making them prime spots for anglers to drop a line and look for local fish species.

William H. Kain County Park hosts over 12 miles of multiuse woodland and lakeside trails for hiking, biking, and even horseback riding. The Lake Redman Activity Area is home to various outdoor games and activities, providing guests and families endless park fun by the lake. After working up an appetite, visitors can sit down and eat at the picnic tables in this area or the Lake Williams Activity Area. Birdwatchers and wildlife enthusiasts are encouraged to bring binoculars to the park to find native fauna, with 185 bird species already logged on eBird. Hunting is also allowed on a limited basis with the proper permits.

Open year-round in the city of York, William H. Kain County Park is a worthy destination for anyone road tripping through southeast Pennsylvania. Those flying in from out of state can arrive at Harrisburg International Airport, less than an hour away, and find lodging options in York. Leashed pets are allowed in the park for those traveling with pets.