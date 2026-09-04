Between Baltimore And Harrisburg Is Pennsylvania's Artificial Lake Escape With Fishing, Trails, And Park Fun
While the Keystone State boasts 125 state parks that draw many to explore its diverse ecosystems, some of the state's best nature getaways can be conveniently found near urban centers that serve locals and travelers alike. Between Baltimore and Harrisburg, there is a Pennsylvania artificial lake escape offering 1,637 acres of outdoor recreation. Established in 1977, William H. Kain County Park welcomes visitors to enjoy its lakes and surrounding woodlands, with the man-made 220-acre Lake Williams and the 290-acre Lake Redman serving as the centerpieces of the region. There is plenty of space for boaters and paddlers to explore the park's waterways, but swimming is not permitted in the lakes. Both lakes are also designated as Big Bass Lakes, making them prime spots for anglers to drop a line and look for local fish species.
William H. Kain County Park hosts over 12 miles of multiuse woodland and lakeside trails for hiking, biking, and even horseback riding. The Lake Redman Activity Area is home to various outdoor games and activities, providing guests and families endless park fun by the lake. After working up an appetite, visitors can sit down and eat at the picnic tables in this area or the Lake Williams Activity Area. Birdwatchers and wildlife enthusiasts are encouraged to bring binoculars to the park to find native fauna, with 185 bird species already logged on eBird. Hunting is also allowed on a limited basis with the proper permits.
Open year-round in the city of York, William H. Kain County Park is a worthy destination for anyone road tripping through southeast Pennsylvania. Those flying in from out of state can arrive at Harrisburg International Airport, less than an hour away, and find lodging options in York. Leashed pets are allowed in the park for those traveling with pets.
Hike around Lake Williams and Lake Redman
With so many multiuse trails to choose from that vary in length and difficulty, William H. Kain County Park has a trail for everyone to enjoy. The park's highest-rated trail on AllTrails is the 5.3-mile Lake Williams Loop that takes hikers all around Lake Williams for scenic water views. Given its location on the water, this trail is ideal for birdwatching and wildlife spotting. "Beautiful! Absolutely outstanding! One of the best hikes I have been on in a while. Moderately difficult with tons of great views. I will definitely be back," one hiker raved. There is also the Lake Redman Loop trail around the park's other lake, which is notably longer at 8.5 miles with almost a thousand feet of elevation gain.
Ambitious visitors can undertake the 12.8-mile Lake Williams and Lake Redman loop trail, which is the longest trail in the park. The trail circles both of the park's lakes, allowing hikers to see all that the area has to offer. "All sorts of wildlife from deer, geese, ducks, and bald eagles. Saw 5 eagles flying around together at one point in addition to eagles skimming [the] lake," an AllTrails hiker shared. Given its 1,568 feet of elevation gain, it is considered a difficult hike that can take six hours on average to complete.
For those with limited time in the park, the shortest trail is the 1.5-mile Lake Redman Trail 3 to 3A Loop that runs through the woods and along the waters of Lake Redman. Fishing and canoeing can also be accessed from this short lakeside trail. If you want to explore more of the state's natural beauty or check out its mountain regions, you can find more lakeside trails an hour away in Pine Grove Furnace State Park, a Pennsylvania state park for scenic lakes, mountain trails, and fishing.
Enjoy water and park recreation in William H. Kain County Park
With two beautiful man-made reservoirs dating back to the early 1900s, there is no shortage of family-friendly water recreation in William H. Kain County Park. In the summer, visitors can rent canoes, kayaks, paddleboards, paddle boats, and rowboats from the park. Lake Williams has one boat launch, and Lake Redman has two boat launches for those with their own equipment. "Nice park," a past visitor said on Google. "I'll be coming back. It is awesome for canoeing and kayaking. They also stock the lake for those who like to fish."
Fishing is a popular activity on both lakes, where anglers can fish from a boat or the banks in designated areas. Some of the park's most common species include bass, catfish, pike, crappie, and sunfish. Night boating and fishing are also permitted for those wanting to drop a line in the moonlight. "Very peaceful lake to fish. You can rent boats, kayak[s], and canoes. All different types of species to catch," one Google user confirmed. More fishing and lake fun can be found a little over an hour northeast at Blue Marsh Lake, Pennsylvania's popular lake for swimming, scenic trails, and fishing.
Out of the water, families can find endless park fun in the Lake Redman Activity Area. There is a playground for children, along with a nearby volleyball court and horseshoe pits for friendly competition. "I love this area. There's a great playground for kids down by the boat launch. Everyone enjoyed it. I go all the time. Even just driving around, there are many places to stop and take nature in. Or have a play moment. Picnics are great here too," a local shared. After your outdoor adventure, take some time to explore the rest of the vibrant and affordable city of York, Pennsylvania.