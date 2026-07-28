Between Allentown And Harrisburg Is Pennsylvania's Popular Lake For Swimming, Scenic Trails, And Fishing
Pennsylvania has plenty of lakeside recreational areas that provide an attractive mix of water-based activities and wilderness exploration. Areas like this are specifically designed for visitors to enjoy and connect with nature, featuring more facilities, rentals, and infrastructure geared towards comfort and convenience than a more standard lakefront spot. One 6,100-acre recreational area gives locals and travelers alike the opportunity to explore Pennsylvania's great outdoors at no cost. Built and managed by the Army Corps of Engineers ever since they dammed the area in 1979 to mitigate flood risk, Blue Marsh Lake Recreation Area is a hub of outdoor fun.
The 1,150-acre Blue Marsh Lake is a popular swimming hole that boasts fresh blue waters for visitors to cool off in, for as long as they wish. It also offers boating, paddling, water-skiing, and plenty of other activities to enjoy out on the water, alongside being an excellent fishing spot for eager anglers hoping to catch some of Pennsylvania's local fish species. The scenic trails surrounding the lake provide lots of great options for hiking and birdwatching, including one 30-mile multiuse trail that also supports mountain biking and horseback riding. Located in Berks County, Blue Marsh Lake Recreation Area is an ideal stop for anyone road-tripping through Pennsylvania's heavily populated eastern region.
It's ideally located between Harrisburg and Allentown, both of which are about an hour away by car and have easily accessible international airports for out-of-state travelers (Philadelphia and its airport are about 90 minutes away). The recreational area is free to enter year-round from 8 a.m. until dusk (leashed dogs are allowed in designated areas for those traveling with their furry friends). There is no camping permitted at Blue Marsh Lake, but travelers can find comfortable and affordable lodging options in the nearby town of Reading, Pennsylvania.
Blue Marsh Lake offers endless lake fun
Getting on the water at Blue Marsh is easy, with three boat launches and several shores and outcroppings to start from. For those without their own equipment, local rental companies offer boat, kayak, canoe, paddleboard, and waterski rentals. "Love kayaking and fishing here. Has a wake zone where the lake is really open and no-wake zones where it's a little narrower. Good for all boaters," one Google user enthused. Boaters can also venture out to the lake's deeper waters to fish, but don't worry, you can cast your line from dry land, too.
The Stilling Basin is a popular spot with an accessible fishing platform right on the shore (the water from the basin is released from the dam, which attracts an abundance of trout). Anglers can also catch bass, crappie, catfish, and more in these fresh waters. "Beautiful Blue-green waters with a woodland backdrop. Plenty of quiet hidden coves, cold water streams feeding the lake. Trout, Stripers & a multitude of panfish to be caught," a local shared. For more fishing on scenic lakes, simply venture 90 minutes southeast to Pine Grove Furnace State Park — a great Pennsylvania spot for scenic lakes, mountain trails, and fishing.
Swimming is allowed throughout Blue Marsh Lake, with dedicated shores, like Swim Beach, designed for a relaxing lakeshore beach day. These are great for taking a dip, lounging, sunbathing, or picnicking on the sand. They feature public grills and picnic tables, as well as pavilions for rent (always check availability online first). As one Google reviewer enthused, "Great place to swim and enjoy nature. Park rangers patrol the shore regularly and walked up and down the entire length the whole time we were there. The lake itself was in good condition and was being heavily used."
Go hiking and birdwatching on 50 miles of scenic trails
Blue Marsh Lake's trails are part of the Reading Trail System and offer a scenic way for visitors to explore the wilderness through hiking, biking, and horseback riding. The area boasts over 50 miles of trails that extend far beyond the visitor center. One of its top trails is the Lake Border Trail, a moderately difficult 7.3-mile loop trail along the Tulpehocken Creek that features a handful of elevation changes throughout. "Beautiful, scenic, rural. Absolutely gorgeous. Some great elevation changes make this a good trail to break a sweat," one impressed AllTrails user reported. Mountain bikers will want to visit the 4.3-mile State Hill Loop trail, which is full of winding paths and changing elevations that make for a fun ride.
If you're looking for an easier stroll, check out Blue Marsh Loop Trail, a shorter, 2.6-mile trek through meadows and fields. Over 200 bird species have already been logged in eBird at Blue Marsh Lake, making it a must-see destination for birdwatchers. Some of the most common local bird species include hawks, swallows, woodpeckers, finches, swans, sparrows, and even the occasional bald eagle. More lakeside birdwatching can be found just 20 minutes away, at Lake Ontelaunee, Pennsylvania's scenic lake for fishing and birdwatching.
Families with small children or those with visual or physical impairments will enjoy the Eyes of the Eagle Sensory Trail, the area's shortest trail, a 0.4-mile loop through a lush garden equipped with a guiding rope. For those with pets, the 3.5-mile Dog Beach and Switchback Loop trail is the best option. "Our golden LOVED swimming at the dog beach," an AllTrails user confirmed. After you complete your outdoor adventure at Blue Marsh Lake, check out nearby Reading, Pennsylvania's once-thriving railroad city with a thriving art scene.