Between Allentown And Harrisburg Is Pennsylvania's Popular Lake For Swimming, Scenic Trails, And Fishing

Pennsylvania has plenty of lakeside recreational areas that provide an attractive mix of water-based activities and wilderness exploration. Areas like this are specifically designed for visitors to enjoy and connect with nature, featuring more facilities, rentals, and infrastructure geared towards comfort and convenience than a more standard lakefront spot. One 6,100-acre recreational area gives locals and travelers alike the opportunity to explore Pennsylvania's great outdoors at no cost. Built and managed by the Army Corps of Engineers ever since they dammed the area in 1979 to mitigate flood risk, Blue Marsh Lake Recreation Area is a hub of outdoor fun.

The 1,150-acre Blue Marsh Lake is a popular swimming hole that boasts fresh blue waters for visitors to cool off in, for as long as they wish. It also offers boating, paddling, water-skiing, and plenty of other activities to enjoy out on the water, alongside being an excellent fishing spot for eager anglers hoping to catch some of Pennsylvania's local fish species. The scenic trails surrounding the lake provide lots of great options for hiking and birdwatching, including one 30-mile multiuse trail that also supports mountain biking and horseback riding. Located in Berks County, Blue Marsh Lake Recreation Area is an ideal stop for anyone road-tripping through Pennsylvania's heavily populated eastern region.

It's ideally located between Harrisburg and Allentown, both of which are about an hour away by car and have easily accessible international airports for out-of-state travelers (Philadelphia and its airport are about 90 minutes away). The recreational area is free to enter year-round from 8 a.m. until dusk (leashed dogs are allowed in designated areas for those traveling with their furry friends). There is no camping permitted at Blue Marsh Lake, but travelers can find comfortable and affordable lodging options in the nearby town of Reading, Pennsylvania.