Under An Hour From Newcastle Upon Tyne Is A Quaint English Village With Ocean Views, A Beach, And Tasty Eats
London may get the majority of foreign visitors in the United Kingdom, but swap the neo-Gothic towers of Westminster Abbey and the neoclassical facade of the British Museum for the cities and hamlets "up north," and you'll find there is an entirely different England to discover past the M25. One such place is the Northumberland coast, a protected area in Northeast England recognized for its natural beauty and home to some of the prettiest towns and villages in the UK. Directly facing the North Sea, Alnmouth is one such village, celebrated for its picturesque row of houses, local cuisine, and pristine estuary beaches. It is an ideal getaway for travelers looking for a stretch of untouched British coast filled with fresh, local flavors, as well as a more laid-back approach compared to the bustling seaside towns of Southern England.
This quaint village ensconced within golden sandy dunes may not be the ideal go-to for nightlife and events. Instead, its atmosphere suits those who are more fond of tranquil ocean views than they are of festivals and beach gatherings. In Alnmouth, you will find traditional pubs with cozy rooms to rent right by the main beach sharing space with unassuming heritage sites that remind visitors of the village's maritime trading history at the height of its river port days.
Thanks to its position straddling the Aln River, Alnmouth also serves as a strategic point to explore heritage sites further inland, including neighboring Alnwick Castle (of the Harry Potter film franchise fame) and the striking Cheviot Hills that function as a natural border between the county and Southern Scotland.
Ocean views and beaches in Alnmouth, England
Northumberland is not just England's northernmost county but also a tour de force of scenic landscapes, castles, and shops. Among its most famous sights are Beamish, known as the "living museum of the North," and Bamburgh, home to a stunning castle and quaint village with fresh seafood and camping. On par with the above, Alnmouth's strongest asset is its coastline, which grants the village inclusion in the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
Perched on Alnmouth Bay, the main beach is made up of grassy dunes and flat stretches of sand overlooking the North Sea. A good spot for picnics, beachcombing, and sunbathing, especially during the summer season, Alnmouth Beach is also popular for wintertime walks and wildlife watching. Seals, gannets, and terns are a popular sight by the estuary. While swimmers may be tempted to brave Alnmouth's waters, it is not recommended to swim in the estuary due to the very strong currents. Instead, visitors can embark on a scenic trek along the Northumberland Coast Path, which connects Alnmouth to the stunning fishing town of Craster and to "Holy Island" Lindisfarne, culminating in Berwick-upon-Tweed, further north.
While the coastal walk is ideal to enjoy some of the best ocean views the region has to offer, visitors will still have pretty scenery while on dry land in Alnmouth, where seaside cottages are plentiful, and the hilltop St. Cuthbert Cross provides the perfect viewpoint. Not just the place to catch sunset views over the estuary, the cross is also an important religious site, credited with being the spot where St. Cuthbert accepted his position as Bishop of Lindisfarne, a key Anglo-Saxon Christian site.
Where to eat in Alnmouth, England
The colorful houses of Lovaine Terrace, which give the village a storybook feel, are a famous sightseeing spot in Alnmouth. So much so that the street is among the most photographed spots in the whole region. Turning your back to the multicolor terrace towards the center of town, you can amble past the Alnmouth War Memorial monument next, right behind the village's historic main fountain nicknamed "the Pant," and get to the main thoroughfare on Northumberland Street. This street is dotted with cafes, shops, and eateries where visitors can sample tasty local produce. One such place is The Whittling House, a sophisticated countryside restaurant with rooms serving a wide array of local dishes, from fresh seafood like Northumberland crab and local fish and chips to meat-based dishes like venison pie and beef ribs. For a more casual spot to eat, head to the Sun Inn, serving ploughman's lunches, casseroles, pies, and other traditional pub grub.
For a halfway measure between casual and fancy, Bistro 23 is another popular restaurant choice (and best booked in advance). Their food is sourced from local farms and vendors to create an authentic experience of Northumberland dining. The bistro serves a seafood platter and catch of the day, as well as local beef-based dishes. And to end your meal, pair a dessert selection of Northumbrian cheeses with local port wine.
Alnmouth's proximity to Newcastle-upon-Tyne, just under an hour away, makes it an easily reachable weekend getaway, or even an ideal day trip from "the Toon." Indeed, more than just an urban hub to easily connect visitors by rail and road to the rest of England, Newcastle is an underrated, walkable city filled with eclectic nightlife and Victorian-era charm.