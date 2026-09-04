Under An Hour From Newcastle Upon Tyne Is A Quaint English Village With Ocean Views, A Beach, And Tasty Eats

London may get the majority of foreign visitors in the United Kingdom, but swap the neo-Gothic towers of Westminster Abbey and the neoclassical facade of the British Museum for the cities and hamlets "up north," and you'll find there is an entirely different England to discover past the M25. One such place is the Northumberland coast, a protected area in Northeast England recognized for its natural beauty and home to some of the prettiest towns and villages in the UK. Directly facing the North Sea, Alnmouth is one such village, celebrated for its picturesque row of houses, local cuisine, and pristine estuary beaches. It is an ideal getaway for travelers looking for a stretch of untouched British coast filled with fresh, local flavors, as well as a more laid-back approach compared to the bustling seaside towns of Southern England.

This quaint village ensconced within golden sandy dunes may not be the ideal go-to for nightlife and events. Instead, its atmosphere suits those who are more fond of tranquil ocean views than they are of festivals and beach gatherings. In Alnmouth, you will find traditional pubs with cozy rooms to rent right by the main beach sharing space with unassuming heritage sites that remind visitors of the village's maritime trading history at the height of its river port days.

Thanks to its position straddling the Aln River, Alnmouth also serves as a strategic point to explore heritage sites further inland, including neighboring Alnwick Castle (of the Harry Potter film franchise fame) and the striking Cheviot Hills that function as a natural border between the county and Southern Scotland.