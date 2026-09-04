Not Michigan, Not Ohio: This Midwest State Spends The Least On Housing In 2026

There's a reason why retirees are flocking to the affordable state of Iowa, as sizable cities like Davenport boast a cost of living that is 17% below the national average, per Best Places. Part of the Quad Cities region, Davenport has become a popular place for families to settle down, especially central and northwest Davenport, with affordable homes and neighborhoods that are within walking or driving distance to the city's shopping areas, healthcare facilities, and restaurants. Plus, West Lake, a 620-acre park, is just a 15-minute drive away, featuring a swimming beach, fishing, and camping areas that start at $20.

For those who want a charming, walkable neighborhood in Des Moines (Iowa's largest city and metropolitan area), Beaverdale is a reasonable option. While house prices here are slightly higher than other areas of the city, they are still considerably lower than the national average. The area is only 4 miles northwest of downtown, with inexpensive pubs and restaurants along Beaver Avenue. Its central location within the metropolitan area also puts residents within driving distance of area green spaces such as Riverview Park, an over 43-acre park with trails and an amphitheater. For even lower costs of living, Altoona is on the outskirts of Des Moines, boasting a lower cost of living. Deemed the "entertainment capital of Iowa," with shopping, a casino, and an amusement park, it still remains economical despite the city's rising costs. A Reddit user writes that Altoona is a "super quick drive to the city but cheaper and less congested."

With lower expenses, the state's residents have more room for discretionary spending and more opportunities to enjoy the state they call home. Iowa does not charge admission for most of its state parks, meaning that residents can enjoy many natural areas free of charge. For example, Maquoketa Caves State Park features 6 miles of trails and 13 caves that visitors can explore. Highlights include a natural bridge 50 feet above a creek and the Dancehall Cave, which guides guests 1,100 feet deep into the earth.