Forget Florida, Retirees Are Flocking To This Affordable Midwest State With Charming Locales And Natural Beauty

Florida has always been a haven for seniors seeking warm weather, retirement communities, and beautiful beaches. However, it has proven to be expensive in recent years, both for retirees and travelers planning longer stays. Based on a variety of factors like local taxes and affordability, the state ranked 41st on Bankrate's 2025 retirement study. While Florida's days in the sun may be ending, it does make way for unlikely contenders like Iowa, a Midwest destination gaining attention for its lower costs and laid-back charm.

According to U.S. News & World Report, Iowa ranks 7th for cost of living among all states, with a median house price of around $244,100 compared to Florida's $405,300. The Hawkeye State also boasts a cost of living that's around 12% below the national average, making it the 10th-best state to retire in for affordability, healthcare, and quality of life. With no taxes on retirement income for those over 55, a strong community spirit, and free-to-visit state parks, Iowa is one of the best retirement options in the nation. It also offers budget-friendly getaways for travelers looking to explore the Midwest without overspending.

Plus, though Florida's great weather is a big part of its appeal, parts of Iowa (like Des Moines) see humid highs of 86 degrees Fahrenheit in summer and lows of 17 degrees in winter. So, if you're someone who prefers the fluctuation of seasons, Iowa could be a better fit than the Sunshine State. Between its affordable communities and underrated outdoor attractions, Iowa offers plenty for both retirees putting down roots and travelers simply passing through.