Forget Florida, Retirees Are Flocking To This Affordable Midwest State With Charming Locales And Natural Beauty
Florida has always been a haven for seniors seeking warm weather, retirement communities, and beautiful beaches. However, it has proven to be expensive in recent years, both for retirees and travelers planning longer stays. Based on a variety of factors like local taxes and affordability, the state ranked 41st on Bankrate's 2025 retirement study. While Florida's days in the sun may be ending, it does make way for unlikely contenders like Iowa, a Midwest destination gaining attention for its lower costs and laid-back charm.
According to U.S. News & World Report, Iowa ranks 7th for cost of living among all states, with a median house price of around $244,100 compared to Florida's $405,300. The Hawkeye State also boasts a cost of living that's around 12% below the national average, making it the 10th-best state to retire in for affordability, healthcare, and quality of life. With no taxes on retirement income for those over 55, a strong community spirit, and free-to-visit state parks, Iowa is one of the best retirement options in the nation. It also offers budget-friendly getaways for travelers looking to explore the Midwest without overspending.
Plus, though Florida's great weather is a big part of its appeal, parts of Iowa (like Des Moines) see humid highs of 86 degrees Fahrenheit in summer and lows of 17 degrees in winter. So, if you're someone who prefers the fluctuation of seasons, Iowa could be a better fit than the Sunshine State. Between its affordable communities and underrated outdoor attractions, Iowa offers plenty for both retirees putting down roots and travelers simply passing through.
Discover Iowa's budget-friendly cities and small towns
Over 85% of Iowa is agricultural land, but amid large rural stretches sit many excellent retirement-friendly locales and lovely destinations for travelers exploring the Midwest. Des Moines is an affordable choice for those seeking city amenities blended with charming neighborhoods — some of which feature quaint cottages and tree-lined streets. The suburb of West Des Moines is even considered the 34th best place to retire in America. As Tiffany Tauscheck, President and CEO of the Greater Des Moines Partnership, told Newsweek, "The region's growth has been fueled by a broader, multi-generational trend that reflects Greater Des Moines' overall attractiveness to people at different stages of life."
If quiet locales are more your speed, Iowa happens to have three of the top 10 small towns for retirement: Pella, Knoxville, and Orange City. For a fairytale ambiance, try Pella. Though only 9.3 square miles, Pella is an underrated town that surrounds you with European charm. It also offers an active community center, walkable streets, the annual Tulip Time Festival, and lower food, energy, and transportation costs than the national average. For travelers, the town's Dutch-inspired architecture makes it feel like a hidden slice of Europe in the Midwest.
Des Moines International Airport will be your closest airport for Pella. It's also the best for flying into Webster City, another affordable place to visit or retire in Iowa. This small, picturesque destination has eclectic shopping and dining, a well-rated golf course, and easy access to Des Moines, making it an attractive place to visit or settle down during your golden years. It's also just 14 miles from the trails of Brushy Creek State Recreation Area, and 52 miles from Briggs Woods Lake for fishing, so travelers and nature-loving retirees alike may fall for Webster City.
Embrace the great outdoors in Iowa
The Midwest is hugely underestimated when it comes to entertainment, but it has more to offer than you might think, including the famous Iowa State Fair. It's known as one of the biggest in the United States, so a move to this "fly-over" state means your August could be jam-packed with fun. And if you think Iowa is exclusively farmland, you'll be surprised to learn that it spoils residents and visitors with abundant outdoor adventures and natural beauty, from river rapids to deep caves to lush green parks.
Maquoketa Caves State Park, with its fun caves and fairytale forests, is just 60 miles from Cedar Rapids — it's one of Tripadvisor's top Iowa attractions. Here, visitors can take on the 6-mile trail system winding through forests with spectacular scenery and climb into striking geologic formations like the Dancehall Caves. Be sure to visit between April 2 and November 14. Outside of these dates, the caves are closed to protect hibernating bats (at the time of writing). One previous visitor described the area as "very green, natural, and truly a sight to see."
Loess Hills State Forest in the west offers something completely different above ground: an 11,484-acre area characterized by unusual soil ridges shaped by the wind over many years. This region is a hiker's dream, with trails that go for miles so you can explore this highly unique landscape. Whatever route you choose to take, don't forget to say hello to friendly Midwestern passers-by. After all, Iowa is known for its kindness, or "Iowa Nice." If that appeals to you, then traveling to or retiring in this state full of welcoming towns and stunning natural sites could be worthwhile.