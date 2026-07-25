'The Entertainment Capital Of Iowa' Is A Bustling City With Shopping, A Casino, And Amusement Park Fun
When the conversation turns to which city in America can truly claim the title of "entertainment capital," places like Los Angeles and Orlando are usually the first to come up. While those cities have long cultivated their reputations among travelers from around the world, there are other, lesser-known areas worthy of the title, such as Altoona, Iowa. Situated 10 miles northeast of Des Moines, the city lacks the name recognition of its larger counterparts. Over the years, however, it has built a reputation as the "entertainment capital of Iowa" thanks to its wide array of attractions.
It didn't used to be this way. The city of about 22,500 residents was once a quiet Midwestern suburb with humble roots. Altoona was incorporated in 1876 and grew steadily alongside the Des Moines metro area. That all changed when Adventureland opened in the 1970s, helping transform Altoona into a regional destination that now attracts over 4 million travelers each year. Most arrive via Interstate 80 or fly into Des Moines International Airport (DSM), an easy 20-mile drive away via U.S. Highway 65. Today, Altoona is a high-energy city with thrills, casino gaming, and shopping that cater to every tourist.
A Midwestern Magic Kingdom stands in Altoona
In the early 1970s, Des Moines businessman Jack Krantz opened Adventureland in what was then the quiet, sleepy suburb of Altoona. Today, the amusement park is known, according to Little Village Magazine, as a "Midwestern Magic Kingdom." The resort spans 180 acres and features about 50 rides and attractions, including Adventure Bay water park.
Adventureland's first roller coaster was Tornado, which debuted in 1978 and remains in operation today. The historic wooden roller coaster stretches more than 3,200 feet and continues to thrill riders with its signature airtime hills. For modern thrill-seekers, Dragon Slayer, a 4D free-spin coaster, delivers a series of flips as riders twist through the track.
When temperatures rise, visitors head to Adventure Bay to cool off. The water park features attractions for all ages, from high-thrill slides to family-friendly rides. Hyperlight offers an illuminated high-speed slide experience, while Gang Plank & Pirates' Plummet gives riders the chance to "walk the plank" and plunge down the fastest slide in the park. Families can race side by side on Reef Racer, a six-lane slide that takes riders on a bumpy ride downhill, while Caribbean Cruiser is a lazy river that spans the entire length of the waterpark.
Shopping and casino gaming in Altoona
With Adventureland drawing visitors from across Iowa and beyond, Altoona's tourism scene has expanded to include a casino and several shopping destinations. Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino is a Las Vegas-style resort with hundreds of slot machines, table games, and restaurants, including AJ's Steakhouse, which a Google reviewer notes has a "beyond amazing" service. Beyond gaming and dining, Prairie Meadows offers a vibrant nightlife with concerts and live entertainment that attract both locals and tourists.
The city's largest shopping destination is the Outlets of Des Moines, just north of Adventureland. The center is home to stores including Kate Spade, Michael Kors, and Torrid. Nearby, Bass Pro Shops feels more like an indoor sportsman's amusement park than a traditional retailer. Along with outdoor gear, visitors can enjoy Uncle Buck's Fishbowl and Grill, an underwater-themed bowling alley and restaurant, plus an archery range. While visitors may only see the big-box stores, Olde Town Altoona retains the small-town character the city was once known for, with locally owned boutiques, bars, and restaurants lining Second Street Southeast.
Although Altoona's green spaces may not have the same recognition as those around Okoboji, which has been called Iowa's "best vacation destination," they offer a worthwhile escape from the city's built attractions. The Gay Lea Wilson Trail is a 5.9-mile paved trail that connects Altoona to Pleasant Hill, while Spring Creek Park is home to a fishing dock for anglers and a boat ramp for paddlers to canoe or kayak on the park's lake. If you're looking for another underrated Iowa destination with a wide array of attractions and casinos, head to Council Bluffs, which lies west of Altoona. Or travel northeast to Cedar Falls, a college town with a huge river surfing scene.