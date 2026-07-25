'The Entertainment Capital Of Iowa' Is A Bustling City With Shopping, A Casino, And Amusement Park Fun

When the conversation turns to which city in America can truly claim the title of "entertainment capital," places like Los Angeles and Orlando are usually the first to come up. While those cities have long cultivated their reputations among travelers from around the world, there are other, lesser-known areas worthy of the title, such as Altoona, Iowa. Situated 10 miles northeast of Des Moines, the city lacks the name recognition of its larger counterparts. Over the years, however, it has built a reputation as the "entertainment capital of Iowa" thanks to its wide array of attractions.

It didn't used to be this way. The city of about 22,500 residents was once a quiet Midwestern suburb with humble roots. Altoona was incorporated in 1876 and grew steadily alongside the Des Moines metro area. That all changed when Adventureland opened in the 1970s, helping transform Altoona into a regional destination that now attracts over 4 million travelers each year. Most arrive via Interstate 80 or fly into Des Moines International Airport (DSM), an easy 20-mile drive away via U.S. Highway 65. Today, Altoona is a high-energy city with thrills, casino gaming, and shopping that cater to every tourist.