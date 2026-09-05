Between Baton Rouge And Slidell Is A Lakeside Wildlife Refuge With Scenic Wetlands, A Boardwalk, And Fishing
Between Baton Rouge and Slidell, Louisiana's highways cut through a landscape where forests gradually give way to bayous, marshes, and cypress swamps. Just south of Hammond, one of those wetlands beckons you off the highway and straight into the kind of swampy landscape you picture when you think of rural Louisiana. Joyce Wildlife Management Area covers more than 42,000 acres in the Pontchartrain Basin, much of it filled with cypress-tupelo swamp, dense shrubs, and a 500-acre freshwater marsh.
Louisiana has no shortage of scenic wetlands where visitors can spot wildlife, walk nature trails, and explore by boat, but at Joyce, you don't necessarily need a boat to get a close look. The area's elevated Swamp Walk leads visitors directly into the wetland, where cypress trees rise from shallow water and curious wildlife rest in the shade. The surrounding landscape is bordered by Lake Maurepas and Lake Pontchartrain, and while road-tripping around southeastern Louisiana, Joyce is an easy stop to incorporate. At just 5 miles south of Hammond, the Joyce Wildlife Management Area is a welcome nature-focused foray where you can fish, birdwatch, and take a scenic escape from busier city attractions found in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
Walk above the wetlands on Joyce's scenic boardwalk
One of America's largest swamp forests is also a Louisiana gem for outdoor recreation, but exploring vast wetlands like these often requires getting out on the water. At Joyce Wildlife Management Area, visitors can instead take in the landscape on foot. Constructed in 1990 by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Joyce's elevated Swamp Walk meanders through the swampland and ends at an observation deck surrounded by swamp marsh. It allows visitors to view this unique landscape and local wildlife without disturbing it or using a water vehicle.
While strolling along the wooden platform, visitors may spot white-tailed deer, rabbits, and squirrels frolicking in the brush, while alligators and water snakes can be seen gliding gracefully through the green algae. Keep your eyes on the trees along the way: Joyce is part of the American Wetlands Birding Trail and nearly 200 bird species have been recorded in the area. Bald eagles and osprey rest in treetop nests, and hooded mergansers, wood ducks, mottled ducks, and black-bellied whistling ducks can be found in the water year-round. Migratory birds move through the coastal forest during spring and fall. Be sure to observe all wildlife from a safe distance and stay on designated paths.
Visitors can access the boardwalk from a gravel parking area off Old U.S. 51 near I-55's Exit 22. From the gravel lot, the boardwalk quickly carries visitors away from the highway and into cypress swamp and open wetlands. At just under a mile out-and-back, Joyce feels more like a quick immersion in the landscape than a traditional park visit.
Fish, paddle, and venture deeper into the wetlands by water
The boardwalk offers the most accessible way to experience Joyce, but much of the wildlife management area's interior is accessible only by water. There are no roads leading into the swamp. Instead, various former logging canals extend into the WMA from U.S. Highway 51, but the canals are narrow and are best served by small watercraft like canoes. There is also a public boat launch located at the North Pass at U.S. Highway 51.
Anglers have another reason to explore the wetlands. Catfish, sunfish, and largemouth bass are among the freshwater species found within Joyce, and fishing is one of the WMA's primary recreational activities. Visitors should check current Louisiana fishing licenses, seasons, and WMA regulations before casting a line. For travelers passing between Baton Rouge and Slidell, Louisiana's Charming City Near New Orleans, Joyce is an easy detour that offers something the highway can't: an inside look at the wetlands that define this part of Louisiana.