Between Baton Rouge And Slidell Is A Lakeside Wildlife Refuge With Scenic Wetlands, A Boardwalk, And Fishing

One of America's largest swamp forests is also a Louisiana gem for outdoor recreation, but exploring vast wetlands like these often requires getting out on the water. At Joyce Wildlife Management Area, visitors can instead take in the landscape on foot. Constructed in 1990 by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Joyce's elevated Swamp Walk meanders through the swampland and ends at an observation deck surrounded by swamp marsh. It allows visitors to view this unique landscape and local wildlife without disturbing it or using a water vehicle.

While strolling along the wooden platform, visitors may spot white-tailed deer, rabbits, and squirrels frolicking in the brush, while alligators and water snakes can be seen gliding gracefully through the green algae. Keep your eyes on the trees along the way: Joyce is part of the American Wetlands Birding Trail and nearly 200 bird species have been recorded in the area. Bald eagles and osprey rest in treetop nests, and hooded mergansers, wood ducks, mottled ducks, and black-bellied whistling ducks can be found in the water year-round. Migratory birds move through the coastal forest during spring and fall. Be sure to observe all wildlife from a safe distance and stay on designated paths.

Visitors can access the boardwalk from a gravel parking area off Old U.S. 51 near I-55's Exit 22. From the gravel lot, the boardwalk quickly carries visitors away from the highway and into cypress swamp and open wetlands. At just under a mile out-and-back, Joyce feels more like a quick immersion in the landscape than a traditional park visit.