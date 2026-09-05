North Of Atlanta Is Georgia's Highly-Rated Retirement County With Mountain Trails, Affordable Living, And Blue Ridge Beauty
If you're looking for an affordable yet scenic place to retire, you might not have to travel too far from Georgia's capital to find it. In fact, about two hours north of Atlanta lies a highly-rated retirement destination that offers seniors an intriguing combo of perks. Spanning around 322 square miles in a region home to a section of the breathtaking Blue Ridge Mountains, this destination is none other than Union County.
Niche ranks Union County as the 12th-best county (out of 149) for retirees in Georgia. This ranking was determined by analyzing several factors, but four in particular carried the most weight. These four considerations included a location's cost of living, the number of new retirement-age residents gained in the past year, the average number of days with sunny weather, and the percentage of the population aged 65 and older. Earning an overall grade of A- in Niche's retirement category, Union County scored well in several key areas. In terms of affordability, the county has a median home value ($307,400) lower than the U.S. average ($332,700), according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The area also has a sizable and growing senior population, with the 65-and-above demographic making up 34.1% of the population in 2024 (up from 33.8% in 2023), also via the U.S. Census Bureau. Those who enjoy sunshine will also appreciate that this county averages 208 sunny days per year (three more than the national average, per Best Places).
All that good weather will especially appeal to retirees keen on exploring the Blue Ridge beauty and mountain trails throughout Union County. Along the eastern edge of this neck of the woods, you can even reach the highest point in the state, on the border with neighboring Towns County. Here's what to know about this gem and others found in the area.
Discover Union County's Blue Ridge Mountain trails and views
Now that you know about Union County's compelling credentials, it's time to dive into the features that make this community special. Perhaps the most famous of these features is the slice of the Blue Ridge Mountain range that falls within county lines. Hosting some of Georgia's most beautiful Blue Ridge Mountain trails for hiking and camping, this region can be idyllic for outdoorsy types who appreciate peaceful countryside vibes.
For a glimpse of the best local sights, Brasstown Bald is a can't-miss attraction. Straddling Union and Towns counties, this peak claims the title of "highest point in Georgia" thanks to its elevation of 4,784 feet. Part of the recreational paradise that is Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, this mountainous area has a handful of popular hiking routes great for physically fit retirees, from the short-but-steep Brasstown Bald Trail to the strenuous 11.8-mile Arkaquah Trail. Only 10 miles from here, more casual retirees can reach Vogel State Park, where biking and hiking trails lead to lakeside and waterfall views. However, for some of the county's best waterfall views, check out Helton Creek Falls. Easily reached via a 0.6-mile roundtrip out-and-back hike, Helton showcases two cascades falling down a forest-flanked rock face.
If you're an avid hiker, there is one route in the region worth prioritizing over all others — the section of the Appalachian Trail between Unicoi Gap and Tray Mountain. That's right, this quiet part of Georgia houses its very own portion of the country's first National Scenic Trail. The challenging journey begins at the Unicoi Gap Trailhead (located along U.S. Highway 75) and leads hikers along rugged ridges for several miles until reaching Tray Mountain's summit. Take your time completing this trek. Not only is the scenery worth stopping to take in, but you'll likely want to pace yourself for a more comfortable hiking experience.
Find Union County, Georgia's most affordable communities
Within Union County, there is just one major town center — Blairsville, an underrated city full of outdoor thrills. Sitting to the southeast of Nottely Lake's southern shores, Blairsville hosts many of the everyday amenities for modern life and retirees specifically. Medical care options include walk-in clinics, specialty providers, a hospital, an imaging center, and more. Several grocery stores are located throughout the region and are supplemented by the seasonal Union County Farmers Market. Safety-wise, Blairsville also has you covered, boasting a crime rate lower than both the Georgia and national averages (data via Data Commons). Plus, there are some great dining options in town, from Peruvian eats at Tallarin Verde to sweet treats at G & G Bakery and Cafe.
When it comes to housing, this community of roughly 900 people has a few options catered to the 65-and-over crowd. One such option, Wesley Woods, represents a network of senior living properties. Within Blairsville, these properties include the Simpson Estates (a retirement community of private cottages) and Branan Lodge (affordable apartments in an independent living space). Meanwhile, the Union County Nursing Home is available for those in need of more focused care. Providing a space for residents aged 60 and older to meet up and connect with resources, the Union County Senior Center is also located in Blairsville.
Much like Union County as a whole, Blairsville gives budget-conscious retirees plenty of room to live comfortably without breaking the bank. According to Best Places, the town's cost of living is 11.7% lower than the national average and 6.6% lower than Georgia's average (housing, healthcare, taxes, and other costs included). Combined with the scenery and resources found here, it's easy to see why highland enthusiasts seeking a simple life would favor Blairsville and Union County overall as a retirement destination.