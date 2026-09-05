North Of Atlanta Is Georgia's Highly-Rated Retirement County With Mountain Trails, Affordable Living, And Blue Ridge Beauty

If you're looking for an affordable yet scenic place to retire, you might not have to travel too far from Georgia's capital to find it. In fact, about two hours north of Atlanta lies a highly-rated retirement destination that offers seniors an intriguing combo of perks. Spanning around 322 square miles in a region home to a section of the breathtaking Blue Ridge Mountains, this destination is none other than Union County.

Niche ranks Union County as the 12th-best county (out of 149) for retirees in Georgia. This ranking was determined by analyzing several factors, but four in particular carried the most weight. These four considerations included a location's cost of living, the number of new retirement-age residents gained in the past year, the average number of days with sunny weather, and the percentage of the population aged 65 and older. Earning an overall grade of A- in Niche's retirement category, Union County scored well in several key areas. In terms of affordability, the county has a median home value ($307,400) lower than the U.S. average ($332,700), according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The area also has a sizable and growing senior population, with the 65-and-above demographic making up 34.1% of the population in 2024 (up from 33.8% in 2023), also via the U.S. Census Bureau. Those who enjoy sunshine will also appreciate that this county averages 208 sunny days per year (three more than the national average, per Best Places).

All that good weather will especially appeal to retirees keen on exploring the Blue Ridge beauty and mountain trails throughout Union County. Along the eastern edge of this neck of the woods, you can even reach the highest point in the state, on the border with neighboring Towns County. Here's what to know about this gem and others found in the area.