Georgia's 10 Most Beautiful Blue Ridge Mountain Trails For Hiking And Camping

Between their iconic scenic parkway and their many national and state parks, Appalachia's Blue Ridge Mountains preserve many of America's most beautiful views east of the Mississippi River. Thanks to these parks, the Blue Ridge Mountains are largely associated with states like North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. However, the southernmost extent of the Blue Ridge Mountains actually spans across northern Georgia. Here, hikers and outdoor adventurers can find plenty of amazing Blue Ridge Mountain hikes with views that rival more famous destinations farther north.

Georgia's Blue Ridge region is home to national forests, preeminent state parks, and the southernmost portion of the famous Appalachian Trail. With these parks come abundant hiking opportunities, many with prominent mountaintop lookout spots and natural features worthy of an Instagram highlight. And with options ranging from primitive trailside backcountry camping to luxurious glamping spots, Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountains have a terrific variety of overnight experiences for hikers. Drawing from reviews posted on AllTrails.com, available scenery, and nearby camping options, these trails in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Georgia are the best routes for hiking and camping in a timeless Appalachian setting.