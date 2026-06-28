Georgia's 10 Most Beautiful Blue Ridge Mountain Trails For Hiking And Camping
Between their iconic scenic parkway and their many national and state parks, Appalachia's Blue Ridge Mountains preserve many of America's most beautiful views east of the Mississippi River. Thanks to these parks, the Blue Ridge Mountains are largely associated with states like North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. However, the southernmost extent of the Blue Ridge Mountains actually spans across northern Georgia. Here, hikers and outdoor adventurers can find plenty of amazing Blue Ridge Mountain hikes with views that rival more famous destinations farther north.
Georgia's Blue Ridge region is home to national forests, preeminent state parks, and the southernmost portion of the famous Appalachian Trail. With these parks come abundant hiking opportunities, many with prominent mountaintop lookout spots and natural features worthy of an Instagram highlight. And with options ranging from primitive trailside backcountry camping to luxurious glamping spots, Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountains have a terrific variety of overnight experiences for hikers. Drawing from reviews posted on AllTrails.com, available scenery, and nearby camping options, these trails in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Georgia are the best routes for hiking and camping in a timeless Appalachian setting.
Springer Mountain Trail
Since the best time of year to hike the Appalachian Trail's northbound route is from March to April, you can christen your epic journey with Georgia's Springer Mountain Trail. The 3,780-foot Springer Mountain is the Appalachian Trail's southern terminus. However, you can also enjoy Springer Mountain's exceptional views on a standalone 1.9-mile hike to the summit. The Springer Mountain Trail crosses Chattahoochee National Forest's Blue Ridge Ranger District. Its summit hike provides no shortage of views of the southern Blue Ridge Mountains. Plus, hikers who want to spend the night can enjoy trailside camping shelters.
Bear Hair Gap Trail
Vogel State Park is one of Georgia's oldest and most revered state parks, with abundant Blue Ridge Mountain views and lakes for waterfront fun. Of its many sightseeing trails, the 4.4-mile Bear Hair Gap Trail gets consistently rave reviews for its Blue Ridge scenery, peaceful atmosphere, and proximity to the park's campsites. The Bear Hair Gap Trail loops around Georgia's prominent Blood Mountain, offering hikers views of Blue Ridge summits and beautiful surrounding scenery (particularly mountain streams and colorful seasonal wildflowers). Campers can easily access the trail from Vogel State Park's campgrounds and cottages.
Raven Cliff Falls Trail
The 5.1-mile Raven Cliff Falls Trail offers one of Georgia's best waterfall views, with additional Blue Ridge scenery thrown in as a bonus. The trail cuts through the Raven Cliffs Wilderness of the Chattahoochee National Forest, where hikers can explore moss-covered forest corridors marked by flowers, streams, and secret gorges. Raven Cliff Falls itself cascades down 100 feet through a distinctive and photogenic split in a rocky outcrop. The Raven Cliff Falls Campground is accessible from the main waterfall trail. The falls are also 8 miles from Georgia's under-the-radar "German fairy tale" mountain town of Helen.
Preachers Rock from Woody Gap Recreational Area
The 3,600-foot overlook at Preachers Rock offers perhaps the most famous view along Georgia's portion of the Appalachian Trail. If you're not hiking the entire 2,200-mile Georgia-to-Maine route, the 2-mile Preachers Rock Trail from Woody Gap Recreational Area is perfect for a scenic day hike. From the Woody Gap Recreational Area, hikers follow portions of the Appalachian Trail into the Blood Mountain Wilderness, discovering spectacular Blue Ridge Mountain views the whole way. Thanks to the trail's national forest setting, dispersed camping is allowed for much of the way to Preachers Rock.
Tallulah Gorge North and South Rim Loop Trail
One prominent natural wonder of Georgia's Blue Ridge is Tallulah Gorge, a 2-mile-long, 1,000-foot-deep canyon with views rivaling more famous gorges in the American West. Tallulah Gorge State Park has several terrific sightseeing routes, particularly the North and South Rim Loop Trail. Though only 3 miles, the North and South Rim Loop passes multiple scenic overlooks, several beautiful waterfalls, and consistent views of the vast Blue Ridge forest on both sides of the gorge. Previous hikers also appreciate the trail's convenient location near Tallulah Gorge State Park's camping areas.
Brasstown Bald Trail
At 4,786 feet, Brasstown Bald is Georgia's highest mountain. Such elevation, paired with the stunning Blue Ridge Mountains, makes the Brasstown Bald Trail an essential Georgia mountain hike. The complete trail is only 1.3 miles long, though steep climbs and sharp switchbacks make it fairly challenging. Much of the ascent passes through deep and picturesque mossy forests. At the summit, hikers can rest at the mountaintop Brasstown Bald Visitors Center and enjoy its 360-degree views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Overnight backpackers can also find several dispersed camping spots in the surrounding Chattahoochee National Forest.
Fall Branch Falls Trail
Fall Branch Falls is not as high as Raven Cliffs Falls, but at 75 feet and with an eye-catching double cascade, it certainly stands out for scenery. The Fall Branch Falls Trail through Chattahoochee National Forest covers both the waterfall and its lovely, rhododendron-rich woods in less than a mile! The 0.9-mile hike is a small part of the 300-mile Benton MacKaye Trail. If you want to enjoy Fall Branch Falls and its vibrant mountain overnight, you can reserve a cozy spot at the nearby Glamp Blue Ridge luxury campground overlooking the falls.
Tennessee Rock Trail
Despite its name, the 2.3-mile Tennessee Rock Trail showcases one of the most picturesque state parks in Georgia, namely the scenic Black Rock Mountain State Park. Though it's one of many hiking routes in the park, the Tennessee Rock Trail covers some of the destination's highest-elevation views and forests. En route to the summit, the Tennessee Rock Trail passes a prominent rock overlook with stunning Blue Ridge views (complete with high-elevation mountain laurel and hardwood trees). Hikers can embark on the Tennessee Rock Trail right from the trading post at Black Rock Mountain's campground.
Mount Yonah Trail
Mount Yonah in Chattahoochee National Forest is not the highest Georgia mountain, but its 4.4-mile summit hike is among the most challenging. Despite its daunting steepness and uneven rocky terrain, the Mount Yonah Trail rewards hikers with an extraordinary viewpoint that makes the journey worth it. The same rocks that make the hike so difficult also provide a natural observation deck at Mount Yonah's 3,164-foot-high summit, where hikers can enjoy a vast panorama of Georgia's Blue Ridge mountains. Campers can stay at Chattahoochee National Forest's dispersed campsites or the developed campsites at the nearby Yonah Mountain Campground.
Blood Mountain via Byron Reece Trail
Though its gruesome name may be initially off-putting, the 4,458-foot Blood Mountain is one of Georgia's most popular hiking destinations. Using the Byron Herbert Reece Trail in the Blood Mountain Wilderness, hikers can reach the Blood Mountain summit in just 5 miles, with plenty of magnificent views along the way. Blood Mountain is the highest point on Georgia's section of the Appalachian Trail. Anyone just doing the Blood Mountain hike can take advantage of Appalachian Trail camping shelters to extend their mountain adventure into an overnight Blue Ridge excursion.