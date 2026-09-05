Goodbye Brighton, So Long Blackpool: This Is England's New Hotspot For Beach Trips

From historic resort towns by the sea, to scenic fishing and trading villages, coastal retreats have been a cultural staple of the British Isles for a long time. While modern holidaymakers may not be as interested in the health properties of the sea breeze as their Victorian predecessors, beach trips are still a big deal across the United Kingdom. Visitors who want to enjoy tranquil beach days, without the crowds that Brighton and Blackpool attract, can do so in Bournemouth, on the southern coast. Although this vibrant Dorset town is becoming increasingly popular with beachgoers, Bournemouth still remains a laid-back seaside spot.

Bournemouth boasts seven miles of sandy coastline, stretching from the wildlife-filled nature reserve of Hengistbury Head, to the famous peninsula of Sandbanks. Sandwiched between these two staple sights, the town has about a dozen named beaches. They range from rugged and unspoilt pebble beaches backed by dramatic cliffs, to soft-sand stretches ideal for family-friendly activities, sunbathing and swimming. Beyond the beach, travelers can visit Bournemouth's diverse museums and art galleries, or explore the surrounding natural sites in the West Country. Those include ruins and millennia-old fortifications such as Christchurch Castle nearby, and even the world-famous Stonehenge, which is only an hour's drive from Bournemouth.

Speaking to its efficient connections, Bournemouth can be easily reached from London. Visitors can take the train for a journey of about two and a half hours, or opt for a slightly quicker 100 miles' drive, taking approximately two hours from the English capital.