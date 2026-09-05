Goodbye Brighton, So Long Blackpool: This Is England's New Hotspot For Beach Trips
From historic resort towns by the sea, to scenic fishing and trading villages, coastal retreats have been a cultural staple of the British Isles for a long time. While modern holidaymakers may not be as interested in the health properties of the sea breeze as their Victorian predecessors, beach trips are still a big deal across the United Kingdom. Visitors who want to enjoy tranquil beach days, without the crowds that Brighton and Blackpool attract, can do so in Bournemouth, on the southern coast. Although this vibrant Dorset town is becoming increasingly popular with beachgoers, Bournemouth still remains a laid-back seaside spot.
Bournemouth boasts seven miles of sandy coastline, stretching from the wildlife-filled nature reserve of Hengistbury Head, to the famous peninsula of Sandbanks. Sandwiched between these two staple sights, the town has about a dozen named beaches. They range from rugged and unspoilt pebble beaches backed by dramatic cliffs, to soft-sand stretches ideal for family-friendly activities, sunbathing and swimming. Beyond the beach, travelers can visit Bournemouth's diverse museums and art galleries, or explore the surrounding natural sites in the West Country. Those include ruins and millennia-old fortifications such as Christchurch Castle nearby, and even the world-famous Stonehenge, which is only an hour's drive from Bournemouth.
Speaking to its efficient connections, Bournemouth can be easily reached from London. Visitors can take the train for a journey of about two and a half hours, or opt for a slightly quicker 100 miles' drive, taking approximately two hours from the English capital.
Bournemouth's most splendid beaches for the ultimate coastal trip
Although not exclusively rural, Dorset doesn't have any cities. Instead, towns and villages like beach-filled Bournemouth, county town Dorchester, and geological hotspot Lyme Regis are the main spots to draw visitors. What the county lacks in large metropolises, it makes up for in natural wonders, as is the case with the Jurassic Coast, the beautiful, history-filled coastline that should be on any fossil lover's bucket list.
According to local Redditors, Bournemouth rises to the top when it comes to sandy beaches in comparison to Brighton, which has mostly pebbles. And in terms of warmth, it stacks up successfully against Blackpool as well, as it is further south and therefore less affected by northwestern winds. Bournemouth Beach, which earned the top place on TripAdvisor's list of best beaches in the U.K. as favorited by travelers, is renowned for its lively promenade and waterside activities. This sandy spot is the closest beach to the town center, and is also accessible for mobility aids like wheelchairs and strollers. Adrenaline lovers can also check out the Pier Zip: a 250-meter zipline ride connecting the pier and the coast.
Those looking for relaxing and rugged alcoves should head to Hengistbury Head Beach. This untouched spot features both pebbly and sandy stretches, and is part of a wider nature reserve protecting the wildlife-filled sandy dunes, with cliffs providing a scenic backdrop. While dogs are allowed, those who want to have more freedom with their four-legged friends should head to dog-friendly Middle Chine Beach, which is also Blue Flag certified for its pristine waters. The latter is an accolade that only a handful of beaches in the West Country boast, including the top-ranked Woolacombe Beach, which is ideal for a fun coastal vacation on the Devon shore.
Bournemouth is a culture and wellness hotspot
As Dorset's largest town, Bournemouth has plenty of things to do and heritage sites to explore. After you have spent your morning checking out its beaches, head to one of the town's wellness centers to enjoy a pampering session. Historically, Bournemouth was one of the top locations where people came to revive their health by the sea. Luxurious places, like The Nici hotel with its five-star spa treatments, and the historic Royal Bath Hotel, testify that. Another key Victorian establishment is the Russel-Cotes Art Gallery, once a privately owned, extravagant mansion which was transformed into the town's prime public museum and opened to the public in 1922.
If you are including London in your England trip, you may want to plan your visit to the capital according to what you most want to get out of it. For example, while the West End may be at its most vibrant during summer, it is also when the crowds make it difficult to snatch a bargain ticket, and when many shows are likely to sell out. Luckily, Bournemouth has access to some of the entertainment hailing from the capital, including West End musicals and plays, usually shown at the Bournemouth Pavilion, as well as live music gigs at the O2 Academy.
You can even combine the cultural happenings with the beach time, as many festivals in Bournemouth take place by the sea. Take SandFest, a live music festival taking over Sandbanks Beach in mid-July, or the Arts by the Sea Festival in fall, dedicated to celebrating the town's maritime communities with performances, music, exhibitions by local artists, and artist-in-residence programs. Bournemouth is certainly a place where you can enjoy nature and culture together, any time of year.