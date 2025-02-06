The Best Time To Visit London Depending On What You Want Out Of The Trip
There is never a bad time to visit London. The most iconic city in England and one of the most beloved in all of the United Kingdom, the capital continues to be a popular destination for world travelers, and there are ample reasons why. Not only does this bustling metropolis have a rich culture, fascinating history, diverse cuisine, and first-rate shopping, but it is also brimming with countless tourist activities, one-of-a-kind attractions, and incredible entertainment options that are hard to find anywhere else. There's nowhere quite like London.
What's more, the city known as the Big Smoke has a packed calendar of annual events worth attending at least once in your lifetime. No matter what time of year you find yourself in London, you are going to find plenty to keep you occupied. That said, if you are looking to experience this lively destination with a clear goal in mind, let's take a look at the best time to visit London — depending on what you want out of your trip.
Early Winter
The winter season kicks off in mid-December in the UK, and by then, London is already decked out for the holidays. The Christmas decorations are typically unveiled in late November, and twinkling lights become a nightly occurrence throughout the city. With dazzling Christmas lights everywhere you turn and breathtaking holiday displays throughout the city — including Oxford Street's starry lights dangling from above and Regent Street's glittering angels — London is the place to be if you want to immerse yourself in all things Christmas.
The displays are the tip of the iceberg that makes London one of the best destinations to visit in December. From the annual lighting of the Christmas Tree in Trafalgar Square and dozens of Christmas markets to the Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park, there is plenty to do. Early winter activities like the British Pullman festive train experiences, Hogwarts in the Snow at WB Studios, and Christmas Tea at The Ritz are just a few musts when in town. Visitors can also sing along with carolers, join the masses in a spot of Christmas shopping, go ice skating, attend festive theater productions, and more. Whether you want to celebrate the holidays with family or friends (or even on your own), London does not disappoint.
Late Winter
If you want to bring in the New Year in London or hope to get the most bang for your buck while experiencing the city, then late winter is arguably the best time to visit. London has more than a few parades and events to usher in the new year, a series of spectaculars that continue onto the Chinese New Year on January 29. As the Christmas festivities start to wind down at this time, the crowds also tend to thin out a little. As a result, you can expect to find better deals on accommodations, transportation, and activities.
Late winter visitors can also take this time to make the most of the potentially dodgy weather by exploring attractions like the British Museum, Windsor Castle, and London's theatre district — the West End — without the masses. In February, sports lovers can head to Twickenham to enjoy the Six Nations rugby tournament, keen stylists should check out London Fashion Week, adventurers can hop aboard the Explorer Land Train at Kew Gardens, and culture vultures can marvel at the numerous London art exhibitions that run until early spring. This is also the best time to bring the kiddos across the pond, as there are many family-friendly events like the Imagine Children's Festival and workshops at the London Zoo. Alternatively, if you are in the English capital to celebrate Valentine's Day, there are countless lovey-dovey activities to bond over and an incredible range of restaurants perfect for an intimate dinner. London's most romantic attractions are the envy of cities worldwide.
Early Spring
If you prefer to pack a little lighter and travel in (hopefully) more amenable weather, early spring is an excellent time for a trip to London. In fact, it is around mid-March when the city really starts to come alive once more. With stunning gardens, endless walking tours, royal parks, serene nature walks, and an energetic outdoor culture scene, there is a wealth of fun to be had. You can easily explore this city on foot and marvel at street art before stopping for a pint outside — weather permitting, of course.
That said, there are not as many major events on the London calendar in early spring, but visitors can still appreciate all the urban sights and surrounding beauty as the days get longer. Early spring is a great time to take in all that the city has to offer on land, on the water, and in the sky — take a cruise down the Thames River, go on a tour of the Tower of London, visit the city's secret gardens, and admire the view from the IFS Cloud Cable Car or the London Eye. Day trips from the city to the Cotswolds, Stonehenge, Brighton, Oxford, and Cambridge are also particularly wonderful in early spring. If you want to spend most of your time out and about sans the crowds, then a March visit is definitely for you.
Late Spring
By April, springtime in London is in full swing, and the city is simply delightful. With Easter celebrations, the London Landmarks Half Marathon, the Vaisakhi Festival, and more, there are plenty of reasons to come to the city in late spring. In fact, sports fans will be particularly excited to go to London around this time of year to attend the London Games Festival and watch the Oxford and Cambridge Boat Race in April. In May, sports enthusiasts can also go to both the men's and women's FA Cup Finals or watch these sporting events at a London pub with lively spectators. If there's one quintessential British experience, watching sport in a packed pub might be it.
The Big Smoke's calendar comes alive during the month of May, with major events like the RHS Chelsea Flower Show taking place. Similarly, Chelsea in Bloom is another lovely reason to visit the city at this time, as the neighborhood overflows with whimsical floral displays. If sports and flower expos are not high on your to-do list, you can check out the various theme parks in and around the London area. The London Dungeon and Legoland Windsor are just two parks worth a look-see.
Early Summer
If you love open-air concerts, picnics in the park, sunny days, and outdoor fun in the city, then early summer is the best time to come to London. Not only can you bask in the sun during this time of year, but you can also enjoy all kinds of exciting events. June is particularly packed with entertainment options, including the various festivities for Pride Month, West End LIVE (held in Trafalgar Square), the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre performances, Trooping the Colour ceremony, and the Harrison All Day Folk Festival — to name just a few.
In early summer, the Taste of London Festival at Regent's Park is also a must for foodies or anyone who wants to sample all the eats the city has to offer. Likewise, the London Open Gardens is a special June event you can and should add to your itinerary when, for one weekend only, you can explore hidden, non-public, and celebrity-owned gardens. In general, early summer visitors can enjoy other warm weather-approved activities, such as drinks at one of the city's many rooftop bars or a refreshing swim in one of London's many lidos (outdoor swimming areas and pools with additional facilities). It is also worth noting that a good number of city tours are more fun to experience in the summertime, like the open-air night bus tours, the Borough Market Food tours, the Wee Toast Tours (group bike tours with drinks), and regular cycling tours, for instance.
Late Summer
Late summer (the end of June through August) is the best time to visit if you want to enjoy a little bit of everything — from sporting events, concerts, and parades to royal happenings, festivals, and more. Legendary tennis tournament Wimbledon and the dazzling annual Pride in London Parade will keep you busy in early July, while Buckingham Palace also hosts its annual summer opening around this time of year, offering public tours starting July 10. Not to be overlooked, the West End theatre district boasts a full roster of new and classic theatrical productions.
London's music scene bursts into life in summer with several summer concert series and live music events, including the Spitalfields Music Festival and the BBC Proms. The 51st Festival and the Cloud X Festival are two more immersive musical experiences that highlight the late summer calendar. For those looking to party in the streets and dance like nobody is watching, the Notting Hill Carnival is a great excuse to visit the city in August.
The Greenwich+Docklands International Festival, which showcases the performing arts, is a major function in August that draws massive crowds. Of course, late summer in London is not without rain showers, but there is no shortage of rainy-day activities you can partake in. London is famous for its free museums and art galleries; there's no better excuse than a summer shower to check them out.
Early Fall
If you prefer more of a relaxed vacation filled with riverfront fun, shopping, and the arts, early fall is arguably the best time to check out London. Not only is the airfare a little more affordable now that all the summer tourists have gone, but traveling to the Big Smoke in September also means you get to witness the changing of the seasons in all their beauty. While taking in all the natural splendor in the city, you can also marvel at the handcrafted beauty here at events like the London Mural Festival (which celebrates London's best street art and murals), the London Design Festival, and the September edition of London Fashion Week.
Another major selling point for an early fall getaway is the River Thames. Totally Thames is a celebratory event with art installations, fascinating history, photography exhibits, and more that lasts the entire month of September. Yet another fall-time river event is the annual Great River Race, which features over 300 boats making their way down the iconic waterway. And speaking of cruising along the Thames, there are a handful of sightseeing tours, river cruises, water taxis, and high-speed boat rides that you can book while the weather is still warm. Visitors can actually spend quite a bit of time appreciating the second-longest river in the U.K. from a cozy nearby pub or a trendy restaurant overlooking the water after a riveting performance at the iconic Shakespeare Globe. The best views of the river? They arguably await from the peak of the London Eye.
Late Fall
A trip to the Big Smoke in late fall is ideal for anyone looking to partake in spooky season-approved activities, attend the autumn edition of the London Restaurant Festival (LRF), or dive deep into the start of holiday season. There are so many appealing things to see and do in late fall, from tasting menus and mixology to murder mysteries and more. You can make the most of an October visit by sampling the city's diverse cuisine at LRF, going on a variety of haunted and historical tours, celebrating Oktoberfest, or enjoying yourself during London Cocktail Week. Late fall visitors can also check out the Southbank Centre's London Literature Festival, the Frieze art fairs, or the BFI London Film Festival for a seriously cultured extravaganza.
In late fall, you can gear up for the holidays like a real Londoner. With celebratory displays like the Bonfire Night London fireworks and the Lord Mayor's Show (a parade with marching bands, horses, and performers), you will see what November means to the locals. The EFG London Jazz Festival is also a major event in mid-November that is worth planning a trip around. November is very much the beginning of the Christmas holiday season, so if you are in the mood to start the seasonal merriment and festivities early, then London in late fall is for you.
Peak Season
Usually, June to September is considered the peak or high season for tourism in London. Thanks to the (more) amenable weather, iconic attractions, packed events calendar, and the school holidays, it is not too surprising that most of the summer and early fall are flooded with visitors. As a result, June to September is often when travelers see higher prices and an increase in overall travel costs.
However, that does not mean traveling to the Big Smoke during peak season is a terrible idea that should be avoided. Instead, it is highly recommended that you plan and book everything — flights, accommodations, and activities — in advance to mitigate any potential price increases. Of course, with so many fantastic things to see and do during high season, even if you do not make the necessary reservations early, there is always going to be an impromptu alternative should you miss out on Wimbledon, the Raindance Film Festival, Open House London, Trooping the Colour, and the rest
Off-Season
The off or low season for a London getaway is typically from late October through to early April, with the exception of the Christmas and New Year period. Despite the weather being a little chilly during the off-season, a wonderful vacation can still be had by all who choose to visit during this time. With fewer crowds and more reasonable airfares and hotel prices, the low season is ideal for anyone who wants to enjoy the city without feeling overwhelmed by the masses (and save a dollar or two in the process).
If you opt to visit during the low season, you can expect to find shorter lines at most of the local attractions and more inexpensive event pricing options available, especially for theater tickets. Throughout the off-season, visitors can marvel at the changing of the seasons and celebrate more than a few major holidays — from Halloween and New Year's to Easter weekend. As long as you pack a warmer jacket, there really is no reason not to visit London in late fall, winter, or early spring.
Shoulder Season
Shoulder season in the Big Smoke commonly runs from late April through May and from late September to mid-October. In the wonderful world of travel, shoulder season is not as chaotic or costly as peak season. Jet-setting in the shoulder season is often preferred over visiting a destination in the off or low season when the weather is likely not as pleasant. That said, London's in-between season covers most of spring and a brief period of time during mid-fall.
Thus, a trip to this city during the shoulder season then is recommended for people who want to enjoy decent weather and slightly more affordable prices in comparison to peak season. A London getaway during the in-between season also takes away some of the pressure when it comes to sightseeing and attending numerous events. Instead, travelers can explore the city at their leisure and experience London more authentically without the added frenzy of the masses. Ultimately, the best time to visit London is really up to you, your budget, and what you are interested in doing while in town. As we said, there's never a bad time to visit London.