Ohio's Charming Midwest City On Lake Erie Offers A Day Trip With Trails, Tasty Eats, And A Waterfront Park

While a vacation in Ohio might not be at the top of every traveler's list, it probably should be. From waterfront fun on the shores of Lake Erie to historic villages for sightseeing, there are plenty of adventures awaiting in the Buckeye State. Both outdoor fiends and foodies looking for excitement somewhere along the road less traveled should make a stop at Euclid, which looks out across Lake Erie's sprawling waters. Once just a mere farming village, travelers to Euclid today will find the city bustling with local eateries, a golf course, and scenic parks for woodland hikes and beachfront relaxation. Cleveland is only about a 15-minute drive away, making Euclid an ideal day trip destination to escape the big city.

Outdoor lovers can make their way straight into the embrace of nature at Euclid Park, a slice of forested landscape right along the lakefront. Find a tree-shaded bench amidst the grassy lawns overlooking the vast expanse of the lake stretching to the horizon, or walk down to the pebbly shoreline for a relaxing stroll. Sun-seekers can also find more beach fun at nearby Sims Park, while keen hikers can venture onto the forested trails at Euclid Creek Reservation south of the city, which was once a quarrying village. Picnic tables and playgrounds nearby mean families with children can also spend time in nature.

At the end of the day, Euclid offers an array of quaint local joints for travelers to find a tasty meal. Tucked inside a bright orange shack is Dale's Deli, which offers tasty sandwiches and chicken wing platters, while the Sweet Bean Chocolate Studio serves coffee and flavored chocolate candies to anyone with a sweet tooth. Meanwhile, a handful of hotels just outside town means a Euclid day trip can easily become an overnight stay.