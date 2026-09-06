England's Town On The Idyllic 'Seafood Coast' Has A Renowned Beach, Tasty Restaurants, And An Acclaimed BnB
Located on the northern coast of the English Riviera, Torquay's seaside attractions have been attracting visitors for generations. The town sits along the country's 'Seafood Coast,' so there's no surprise there's an abundance of upscale restaurants and traditional fish and chips shops serving locally caught fish. Plus, as a popular destination for both international and domestic travel, there are loads of bed and breakfasts competing for your overnight stay. For a 5-star, award-winning accommodation, The 25 Boutique B&B does not disappoint with its hearty breakfast and brightly colored decor, all within walking distance of the city's best beaches.
Torquay has been a seaside getaway for well over a century, when visitors flocked to the Devon coast for relaxation and sunshine. Today, much of its appeal still lies in its waterfront. Its promenade runs past beaches like Torre Abbey Sands, the pier, and beautifully manicured Princess Gardens. Torre Abbey Sands and Oddicombe are the town's most popular, with Torre Abby Sands found closer to the city center and Oddicombe on the opposite side of the coastline. Both are suitable for swimming, though reaching Oddicombe Beach requires a somewhat challenging downhill walk. Or, hop on the historic funicular called the Babbacombe Cliff Railway.
To reach this charming English Riviera town, the nearest airport is Exeter Airport. Besides taking a rental car, the other option is to take the 4A bus from the airport to the St Davids Railway Station. From there, you can take the Great Western Railway train and arrive at Torquay Station in about an hour.
Taste Torquay's best seafood and check into at a boutique bed and breakfast
For seafood in Torquay, No. 7 Fish Bistro has been a local favorite since it opened over 30 years ago. After a glass of wine at their wine bar, start with an appetizer like grilled king prawns finished with melted garlic butter. Check out their chalkboards for a rotating menu. It features fresh seafood caught from Brixham, another charming coastal town on the English Riviera famous for its fresh seafood, beaches, and fish market.
A short walk away, Rockfish is another highly-rated seafood restaurant in Torquay. The casual eatery features a standard regular menu, while the day's catches are written on the tablecloth by the server. Locally-caught favorites include hake fish and chips, scallops paired with garlic and parmesan, and sea bream plus a side salad. Be sure to leave room for the sticky toffee pudding, a classic British dessert.
For an overnight stay, consider staying at the award-winning The 25 Boutique B&B. The adults-only property has been recognized throughout the years, including the UK's best-rated B&B in 2025 by the AA, a hospitality ratings organization. The 5-star-rated bed and breakfast may be small, with only six rooms, but each is decorated with its own style and character. It's also recognized for having a high-quality breakfast, with options like a made-to-order breakfast featuring locally sourced eggs, alongside a selection of pastries, fruit, and cereals. Location-wise, it's only a short 15-minute stroll down to the waterfront. For another underrated coastal escape called 'Britain's Ocean City,' head southwest of Torquay. Plus, several communities across the coastal getaway are getting a 300 million-pound update, with projects underway across the region, so there's no better time to visit.