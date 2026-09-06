England's Town On The Idyllic 'Seafood Coast' Has A Renowned Beach, Tasty Restaurants, And An Acclaimed BnB

Located on the northern coast of the English Riviera, Torquay's seaside attractions have been attracting visitors for generations. The town sits along the country's 'Seafood Coast,' so there's no surprise there's an abundance of upscale restaurants and traditional fish and chips shops serving locally caught fish. Plus, as a popular destination for both international and domestic travel, there are loads of bed and breakfasts competing for your overnight stay. For a 5-star, award-winning accommodation, The 25 Boutique B&B does not disappoint with its hearty breakfast and brightly colored decor, all within walking distance of the city's best beaches.

Torquay has been a seaside getaway for well over a century, when visitors flocked to the Devon coast for relaxation and sunshine. Today, much of its appeal still lies in its waterfront. Its promenade runs past beaches like Torre Abbey Sands, the pier, and beautifully manicured Princess Gardens. Torre Abbey Sands and Oddicombe are the town's most popular, with Torre Abby Sands found closer to the city center and Oddicombe on the opposite side of the coastline. Both are suitable for swimming, though reaching Oddicombe Beach requires a somewhat challenging downhill walk. Or, hop on the historic funicular called the Babbacombe Cliff Railway.

To reach this charming English Riviera town, the nearest airport is Exeter Airport. Besides taking a rental car, the other option is to take the 4A bus from the airport to the St Davids Railway Station. From there, you can take the Great Western Railway train and arrive at Torquay Station in about an hour.