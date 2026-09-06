Canada's Scenic Island Park Is A Wildlife Paradise With Ocean Views, Camping, And Trails

The Bay of Fundy is renowned for having the highest tides in the world. At its most intense point, the height of the tide can be a massive 53 feet. This isn't the only feature that makes this Canadian body of water special, though. This bay is also great for ocean floor walking when the tide is out, whale watching, shelling, and birding. In order to experience the region, many flock to areas like Fundy National Park. However, the more well-known parks can get pretty crowded: For example, Fundy National Park receives over 300,000 visitors each year. For those who want a location that's off the beaten path where they can enjoy these cold northern waters, The Anchorage Provincial Park is a less crowded alternative. With fewer than 300 reviews on Google at the time of writing, this park really is under the radar.

Located on Grand Manan Island, The Anchorage Provincial Park is on the edge of the U.S. border, near the area where the Bay of Fundy transitions into the Gulf of Maine. Even though the tide here isn't as dramatic as other parts of the bay, it's still a large range. At this park, visitors will be able to hike, camp, view wildlife, and drink in ocean views.

To get to The Anchorage Provincial Park, visitors have to take the Grand Manan Ferry in the town of Blacks Harbour, which is approximately a 45-minute drive from the travel hub of Saint John. Taking the ferry can be an activity in and of itself. Not only are there great views of the ocean and the New Brunswick shoreline, but visitors have reported seeing minke whales, seals, porpoises, and seabirds.