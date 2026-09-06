Canada's Scenic Island Park Is A Wildlife Paradise With Ocean Views, Camping, And Trails
The Bay of Fundy is renowned for having the highest tides in the world. At its most intense point, the height of the tide can be a massive 53 feet. This isn't the only feature that makes this Canadian body of water special, though. This bay is also great for ocean floor walking when the tide is out, whale watching, shelling, and birding. In order to experience the region, many flock to areas like Fundy National Park. However, the more well-known parks can get pretty crowded: For example, Fundy National Park receives over 300,000 visitors each year. For those who want a location that's off the beaten path where they can enjoy these cold northern waters, The Anchorage Provincial Park is a less crowded alternative. With fewer than 300 reviews on Google at the time of writing, this park really is under the radar.
Located on Grand Manan Island, The Anchorage Provincial Park is on the edge of the U.S. border, near the area where the Bay of Fundy transitions into the Gulf of Maine. Even though the tide here isn't as dramatic as other parts of the bay, it's still a large range. At this park, visitors will be able to hike, camp, view wildlife, and drink in ocean views.
To get to The Anchorage Provincial Park, visitors have to take the Grand Manan Ferry in the town of Blacks Harbour, which is approximately a 45-minute drive from the travel hub of Saint John. Taking the ferry can be an activity in and of itself. Not only are there great views of the ocean and the New Brunswick shoreline, but visitors have reported seeing minke whales, seals, porpoises, and seabirds.
Hike along the ocean at The Anchorage Provincial Park
Grand Manan Island is considered an alternative to nearby Maine because of its scenic views and coastal hikes. Heading to The Anchorage Provincial Park is a great way to experience both of those things. The park has six different hikes to explore, all showcasing different biomes and the many faces of this maritime landscape. The longest among them is Red Point Trail. At 2.4 miles long, this trail offers visitors the chance to get some great ocean views. Not only are terrific panoramas of the beach and the dark blue waters of the Bay of Fundy found here, visitors also get to meander through pine forests. The route is full of educational plaques, so be sure to stop and have a read to learn more about the local environment. Although considered easy, it isn't paved — instead, it's surfaced with gravel and boardwalk. The out-and-back trail culminates at Red Point Beach, where visitors can rest, beachcomb, or look for wildlife amid the waters.
Another ocean trail here is the 1.24-mile-long Anchorage Beach Trail. Although the beach is beautiful, with bright blue water and flat sand, it's not great for swimming: The water is reportedly cold and the tides are strong. Hiking, birding, and looking for wildlife, like whales or porpoises, are better options here.
The beach isn't the only biome explorers can find at The Anchorage Provincial Park. Long Pond Trail takes visitors to the grassy shores of the titular pond. On this half-mile long, out-and-back trail, visitors can look for birds as they walk through pine forests and along this small freshwater shore. This part of the park neighbors Grand Manan Island Migratory Bird Sanctuary, which is home to protected species, like bufflehead ducks.
The Anchorage Provincial Park has camping and wildlife
Like at Canada's lesser-known park of Murray Beach, camping is a must at The Anchorage Provincial Park. This park has two campgrounds: one with electrical outlets and one for unserviced campsites. Each lot has a firepit. Combined, there are 100 campsites. There are also rustic shelters to rent and RV parking and camping are available. Bathrooms, waste disposal at the dumping station, water spigots, showers, and even laundry facilities can all be found here. There's a kitchen shelter where visitors can cook. With picnic tables and a playground, it's an easy camping experience for families with small children. Visitors report that the campground is full of bunnies, so keep your eyes out for fluffy cotton tails!
Like some of the most scenic campgrounds in Canada that are tucked into parks and islands, the campground at The Anchorage Provincial Park is situated right near the beach. This means that great ocean views are just a short walk away from the camping spots. While staying at a campsite here or hiking, visitors should keep a sharp eye out for the many species of wildlife that inhabit these forests and waters. Whales (including sei, minke, humpback, and the rare North Atlantic right whales), porpoises, dolphins, sea turtles, and sharks are all found in the Bay of Fundy, while visitors to the forested part of the park have seen animals like red squirrels, butterflies, and deer. Birds, though, are the real stars of the show at The Anchorage Provincial Park; there are up to 275 species found here, including goldeneye ducks, seagulls, and even bald eagles.