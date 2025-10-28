The Most Scenic Campgrounds In Canada Are Tucked Into Parks, Islands, And Storybook Towns

Boasting the longest coastline in the world with remarkable beaches, sweeping mountain ranges, ancient forests, and wildlife that ranges from moose to whales, Canada is made for camping. Here, pitching a tent or parking an RV is never just about where you sleep: it's about stepping into some of the most remarkable landscapes on Earth. What makes Canada's camping culture unique is its variety. On one coast, you might fall asleep beside the roar of the Pacific; on the other, wake to red sandstone cliffs and the sound of the Atlantic tide. Inland, lakes stretch to the horizon, framed by boreal forest or craggy peaks, while in the North, vast skies shimmer with the northern lights.

Some sites are easy to reach, offering hot showers, playgrounds, access to surrounding towns, and evening ranger talks, making them perfect for families. Others take a little more effort — perhaps a long, winding drive through mountain passes, a journey north to the shores of Lake Superior, or a road trip along the Cabot Trail — but the reward is solitude, scenery, and a full immersion into the incredible surroundings. This list brings together Canada's most scenic campgrounds, chosen for their settings, facilities, and the unforgettable experiences they offer.