The World's Quietest Country Of 2026 Is A Safe Mountainous Paradise With Idyllic Nature To Escape Crowds

Today, there's a seemingly nonstop influx of sounds from cities, technology, and media that clutter our daily lives. While a vacation can help you escape your own everyday noise, traveling introduces many other overstimulating sounds, from navigating busy airports to being in large crowds of tourists. However, some countries are simply louder than others. In Go2Africa's 2026 study to find "the Quietest Countries in the World," one safe, peaceful nation stands out: Bhutan.

Go2Africa's Noise-Free Nations Index scores each country to reflect its "environmental tranquility," taking into account factors such as population and tourism density, rural and protected lands, and the prevalence of motor vehicles, airports, and trains. Bhutan scored an impressive 89.44, boasting large areas of protected, rural landscapes and highly regulated tourism. Noise pollution is more than just a nuisance; it can impact your sleep, cardiovascular system, and mental health (per the Center for Occupational and Environmental Health). With that in mind, trekking through the South Asian country's peaceful Eastern Himalayan landscape and visiting its Buddhist mountain monasteries can be a truly healing experience.

The rest of the top 10 is made up of African and South American nations with less population density and large expanses of open terrain. When comparing these nations with the loudest country in the world, Singapore (which had a score of 6.78), it's easy to draw a line between noise pollution and human activity and technology. However, there's a reason the top placements are so quiet, as some nations aren't travel-friendly and reject mass tourism. Bhutan's travel industry is quiet in and of itself, preserving the silence and its stunning mountainous environment for locals and inquisitive visitors.