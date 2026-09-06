Near Austin Is Texas' Family-Friendly Park With Lake Views, A Splash Pad, And Fishing

Love it or hate it, Austin is one of the coolest cities to visit in Texas. Its artsy vibe, food scene, and the annual South by Southwest festival keep this capital city on the cover of travel magazines, and the surrounding Texas Hill Country is full of nature-rich green spaces perfect for spending days outdoors. One such spot is Brushy Creek Lake Park in Cedar Park. For a 90-acre recreation area, the park is chock-full of activities. This is where you'll find kids playing under the water jets at the splash pad, anglers at the water's edge hoping to reel in a catch, and outdoorsy families strolling on pathways along Brushy Creek Lake.

There's more than enough to keep everyone busy at Brushy Creek Lake Park, with one Google Maps user referring to it as a "Stunning lake and a park with many great amenities. Perfect for a family adventure." Beyond its water features, the park sits along the Brushy Creek Regional Trail, a mixed-surface path that meanders through forests and crosses multiple waterways, while connecting to nearby parks, historical sites, and communities around Austin. The trail is great for biking, hiking, jogging, or taking leisurely walks, with Brushy Creek as your scenic backdrop. Alternatively, Sporty families can challenge themselves to a game of volleyball or burn calories at the exercise station before refueling with a quick snack at the picnic tables.

Getting to the park from Austin is a quick 30-minute drive mostly along U.S. 183. And if you're coming from San Antonio, expect a two-hour road trip. Since the park is open from dawn to 10 p.m., visitors will have all day to play and take advantage of all the amenities. The best part? Aside from the kayak and pavilion rentals, the park is free to use, including the seasonal splash pad.