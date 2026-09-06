Near Austin Is Texas' Family-Friendly Park With Lake Views, A Splash Pad, And Fishing
Love it or hate it, Austin is one of the coolest cities to visit in Texas. Its artsy vibe, food scene, and the annual South by Southwest festival keep this capital city on the cover of travel magazines, and the surrounding Texas Hill Country is full of nature-rich green spaces perfect for spending days outdoors. One such spot is Brushy Creek Lake Park in Cedar Park. For a 90-acre recreation area, the park is chock-full of activities. This is where you'll find kids playing under the water jets at the splash pad, anglers at the water's edge hoping to reel in a catch, and outdoorsy families strolling on pathways along Brushy Creek Lake.
There's more than enough to keep everyone busy at Brushy Creek Lake Park, with one Google Maps user referring to it as a "Stunning lake and a park with many great amenities. Perfect for a family adventure." Beyond its water features, the park sits along the Brushy Creek Regional Trail, a mixed-surface path that meanders through forests and crosses multiple waterways, while connecting to nearby parks, historical sites, and communities around Austin. The trail is great for biking, hiking, jogging, or taking leisurely walks, with Brushy Creek as your scenic backdrop. Alternatively, Sporty families can challenge themselves to a game of volleyball or burn calories at the exercise station before refueling with a quick snack at the picnic tables.
Getting to the park from Austin is a quick 30-minute drive mostly along U.S. 183. And if you're coming from San Antonio, expect a two-hour road trip. Since the park is open from dawn to 10 p.m., visitors will have all day to play and take advantage of all the amenities. The best part? Aside from the kayak and pavilion rentals, the park is free to use, including the seasonal splash pad.
Cool off under tumbling waters at Brushy Creek Lake Park
While you won't find any of the Lone Star State's most refreshing swimming holes at Brushy Creek Lake Park, the recreation area has its own water delights. Renovated in 2025, the splash pad is a main highlight at the park, and parents have left many glowing reviews. One Google Maps user had this to say, "Went to the splash pad. My son loves it so much!!" before adding a note about safety and comfort, saying that they "love that it is fenced in and has lots of shaded seating."
The splash pad has a bright blue and green woodland theme, with 36 spraying and water-tumbling structures, dotted with cute little dragonflies and butterflies, and several artificial rocks are placed around the 3,831 square foot pad that also sprays water. The 15-foot-tall Speedracer Titan is the main attraction, where about 30 kids can get splashed at the same time. Kids of all ages can play in gentle sprinklers or at high-power water jets. The vibrant cushioned floors (installed by Life Floor, a company that builds safe surfaces for aquatic parks) make it easy for the little ones to crawl, run, and play.
Open seasonally from May to September, families can spend all day running through the spraying fountains from 10 a.m to 8 p.m., although visitors should be advised that the splash pad opens at noon on Tuesdays. With weather-monitoring equipment, you'll feel safe knowing you'll be alerted if a storm is on the way. And parents, don't forget to pack a lunch for the little ones to enjoy at the tables in the turf zones in between playtime.
Lakeside fun at Brushy Creek Lake Park
If splash pads aren't your thing, then head to Brushy Creek Lake for other types of water recreation. The 38-acre lake is surrounded by a grassy, irregular shoreline, a rocky embankment, and paved pathways, all perfect for soaking up nature scenes. "The well-maintained paved walking paths loop nicely around the park, offering beautiful lake views with ducks, geese, and benches to enjoy the serene scenery," said a recent visitor on Google Maps.
Brushy Creek Lake might not compete with the best fishing destinations along the state's Gulf Coast, but if you like to reel in freshwater catch in a quiet, low-key spot, then this park is for you. Families can spend leisure time fishing from the shoreline or launch a canoe or kayak to fish from the water. The ramp makes it easy to launch if you prefer to fish in deeper water. On a good day, you might get lucky and catch some bass, catfish, and crappies. Just be sure to follow the catch-and-release regulations and size and bag limits, and pick up a fishing license before you start.
Away from the water, families can soak up views of the lovely wildflowers in the spring and summer. It's easy to see why Brushy Creek Lake Park is loved by locals, with one saying on Google Maps that "We are lucky to have such an amazing public park in Cedar Park. A gem for sure." When you're ready for more family-friendly places in and around Bat City, check out the other side of Austin that many visitors never experience.