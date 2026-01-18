The 5 Best Fishing Destinations Along Texas' Dazzling Gulf Coast

The Gulf Coast of Texas has long drawn visitors keen to dive into some fresh seafood or kick back on its breezy, sandy beaches. From underrated islands surrounded by pristine waters to some of the oldest cities in southern Texas, you'll find no shortage of alluring destinations along the nearly 370 miles that make up the Lone Star State's coastline. While many flock to these shores for all kinds of water adventures — including swimming, kayaking, and even surfing — plenty come to cast a line as well.

The waters off of Texas offer some of the best saltwater fishing in the U.S., with opportunities to hook into Gulf Coast species such as redfish, black drum, speckled trout, flounder, sheepshead, and larger fish such as king mackerel, mahi-mahi, yellowfin tuna, and tarpon — which can reach sizes of up to 280 pounds. Whether you're casting from the beach, jigging from a pier, or hunting lunkers on a boat in the open water, Texas' Gulf Coast offers myriad opportunities to land a monster. The only question is where to go.

While the possibilities for saltwater fishing in Texas may seem endless, not every destination is created equal. Some places, due to factors including location, infrastructure, and local expertise, are much hotter fishing spots than others. Choosing just where to cast a line is half of the battle, so here are five destinations where you may have the best luck.