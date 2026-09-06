Between The Lake District And Yorkshire Dales National Park Is A Bustling Town With Shops And Tasty Restaurants
The market town of Kendal in south Cumbria makes a great base for exploring the nearby Lake District and Yorkshire Dales National Parks. Many visitors use Kendal as a jumping-off point for exploring the parks, yet the town itself deserves more than just a passing glance. As a Cumbrian local who lived in Kendal for over 10 years, these are my recommendations for dining out and shopping in the town, as well as a little of the history that makes it so appealing.
Kendal enjoys an idyllic rural setting on the banks of the River Kent with the foothills of the Lake District in the background. Known as the "Auld Grey Town" thanks to the limestone and slate used in local building construction, this historic settlement is famous for its wool-making heritage and 13th-century castle. For visitors with more modern-day interests, Kendal's arts scene is thriving, with several galleries, museums, and live music venues to discover across town.
It's a bustling town, with weekend visitor numbers reaching upwards of 25,000 during the Kendal Mountain Festival, per The Westmorland Gazette. Despite its popularity, Kendal is a local rather than a tourist town, and that is perhaps its charm. It offers a respite from the busier national parks while giving visitors the chance to shop, dine, and explore like a local. Kendal is easy to reach by train from London or Glasgow, and if you're arriving by car, the town is conveniently located just a few miles off the M6.
Kendal's independent shops and high street chain stores
Kendal has a range of independent shops, many of which offer unique Cumbrian gifts and local crafts. For quirky Lake District mementos, Herdy sells contemporary sheep-themed souvenirs, from kitchenware to keyrings. Meanwhile, Ivy Bank Home & Gift focuses on art and ceramics, as well as locally made candles inspired by the lakes and mountains of the nearby Lake District. Another artisan store is Maed & Co, where local makers showcase their products, which range from handmade jewelry to botanical fragrances.
Sweet-toothed travelers will love the 1657 Chocolate House, which is a treasure trove of truffles and chocolates in a 17th-century town center building. Staying with the foodie theme, Kendal Mint Cake is a famous souvenir that's available in local grocery stores like Booths or Sainsbury's. People seem to either love or hate this sweet treat, but it's a great source of energy for hill walking and outdoor activities. Indeed, one of the most interesting facts about Mount Everest is that climbers Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay carried Kendal Mint Cake with them on the 1953 summit expedition.
You'll find some of the larger chain stores in Kendal too, and it's especially good for clothing with several well-known brands along the high street. If you're heading into the nearby national parks, Nevisport has a range of outdoor gear from waterproof jackets to hiking boots. Or, to revamp your vacation wardrobe, White Stuff is known for its colorful outfits and accessories.
Tasty restaurants and cozy coffee shops in Kendal
For a small town, Kendal has a surprisingly varied food scene, from contemporary eats with a Cumbrian twist to flavorsome international cuisine. Many eateries are housed in historic buildings, adding extra atmosphere to the dining experience. For a light bite, I recommend Farrer's Tea & Coffee House, set within a beautiful 18th-century building on the main street. You can smell the coffee roasting as you walk down the road, and as one Tripadvisor user remarked, the "coffee and cake were delicious." Meanwhile, for people-watching and sticky cinnamon buns, Caffè Nero on Market Place is a tasty option.
For a traditional English pub meal, Ye Olde Fleece is one of Kendal's oldest inns, with plenty of timber beams on display. It serves popular local dishes like Cumberland sausage and mash, as well as pub classics like burgers and curries. Past patrons note the restaurant's friendly staff, making this a good option for an easy meal out. For something more upscale, the Greenhouse Restaurant offers refined dining near Kendal Castle, with the chefs using fresh local produce to showcase Cumbria's food heritage. It's a hit among visitors, with one Tripadvisor reviewer praising the Cumbrian beef, which "was cooked to perfection" and "melted in your mouth."
Cortillo Lounge is one of my personal favorites, with a menu inspired by foods from around the world and quirky décor that gives the place a sociable vibe. On a similar theme, Comida leans into classic Spanish tapas culture, with diners recommending the Valencia chicken with chipotle and halloumi with hot honey. My final go-to eatery is the Joshua Tree Bistro, which has a charming outdoor seating area in a historic yard, and hearty home-cooked favorites like risotto and steak on the menu.