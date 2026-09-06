Between The Lake District And Yorkshire Dales National Park Is A Bustling Town With Shops And Tasty Restaurants

The market town of Kendal in south Cumbria makes a great base for exploring the nearby Lake District and Yorkshire Dales National Parks. Many visitors use Kendal as a jumping-off point for exploring the parks, yet the town itself deserves more than just a passing glance. As a Cumbrian local who lived in Kendal for over 10 years, these are my recommendations for dining out and shopping in the town, as well as a little of the history that makes it so appealing.

Kendal enjoys an idyllic rural setting on the banks of the River Kent with the foothills of the Lake District in the background. Known as the "Auld Grey Town" thanks to the limestone and slate used in local building construction, this historic settlement is famous for its wool-making heritage and 13th-century castle. For visitors with more modern-day interests, Kendal's arts scene is thriving, with several galleries, museums, and live music venues to discover across town.

It's a bustling town, with weekend visitor numbers reaching upwards of 25,000 during the Kendal Mountain Festival, per The Westmorland Gazette. Despite its popularity, Kendal is a local rather than a tourist town, and that is perhaps its charm. It offers a respite from the busier national parks while giving visitors the chance to shop, dine, and explore like a local. Kendal is easy to reach by train from London or Glasgow, and if you're arriving by car, the town is conveniently located just a few miles off the M6.