Why Tourists Should 'Go Mobile' For Dinner While In The City Of Madrid, Per Rick Steves

If you booked a fancy restaurant for dinner, got dressed up, and when you arrived, the maître d' told you that you didn't have a table, and instead would be standing all night, you'd probably be somewhat put out. But this is exactly what European travel expert Rick Steves suggests on his website that you do on your next trip to Madrid, an iconic city recognized as one of the best for foodies. "Going mobile" for dinner is, according to Steves, a perfect way to enjoy the unique cuisine of the Spanish capital, and a fantastic experience that combines eating, drinking, socializing, and cultural exploration, with a bit of sightseeing thrown in. It turns the simple act of eating dinner into an event, a social ritual driven by sharing good company and even better food.

Of course, it isn't quite as ridiculous as just "standing up for dinner." Tapas is a classic part of Spanish culinary culture, a style of eating that stretches from the underrated Basque Country on the border of France and Spain, all the way to sunny Andalusia in the south. It typically features small plates with similarly small portions, designed for snacking in a casual, relaxed setting, often accompanied by a drink. The "tapeo," per Rick Steves, is an "edible scavenger hunt," where diners visit multiple restaurants in one night to "collect small portions of seafood, salads, meat-filled pastries, and deep-fried tasties, and piece them together for a light evening meal."