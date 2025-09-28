Why Tourists Should 'Go Mobile' For Dinner While In The City Of Madrid, Per Rick Steves
If you booked a fancy restaurant for dinner, got dressed up, and when you arrived, the maître d' told you that you didn't have a table, and instead would be standing all night, you'd probably be somewhat put out. But this is exactly what European travel expert Rick Steves suggests on his website that you do on your next trip to Madrid, an iconic city recognized as one of the best for foodies. "Going mobile" for dinner is, according to Steves, a perfect way to enjoy the unique cuisine of the Spanish capital, and a fantastic experience that combines eating, drinking, socializing, and cultural exploration, with a bit of sightseeing thrown in. It turns the simple act of eating dinner into an event, a social ritual driven by sharing good company and even better food.
Of course, it isn't quite as ridiculous as just "standing up for dinner." Tapas is a classic part of Spanish culinary culture, a style of eating that stretches from the underrated Basque Country on the border of France and Spain, all the way to sunny Andalusia in the south. It typically features small plates with similarly small portions, designed for snacking in a casual, relaxed setting, often accompanied by a drink. The "tapeo," per Rick Steves, is an "edible scavenger hunt," where diners visit multiple restaurants in one night to "collect small portions of seafood, salads, meat-filled pastries, and deep-fried tasties, and piece them together for a light evening meal."
Rick Steves recommends tapas hopping in Madrid
This style of dining is more commonly associated with the Michelin-starred pintxos of Bilbao and San Sebastian, or the tapas of Barcelona's Mercat la Boqueria, but the Madrid tapas scene is an underrated gem. Rick Steves says that "you can find tapas bars almost everywhere in Madrid," but that the "areas in the city center are particularly rewarding for a bar-crawl meal."
For those trying the tapeo for the first time, Steves recommends "the two-block stretch on Calle de Jesús (near the Prado) [as] the easiest, with several wonderful and diverse places." These include Cervezas La Fábrica, renowned for its octopus and its beer, and El Gran Cantábrico, famous for its black paella, garlic shrimps, and excellent service. If you feel like having a local beverage, try this drink that means "blood," but Rick Steves says is "deceptively harmless."
For diners looking to mix things up a bit or explore other parts of the city, it is worth heading to La Latina, one of the best neighborhoods in Madrid, to discover even more traditional tapas culture. Here you can munch on snails at La Casa Amadeo Los Caracoles, razor clams at Bar Cruz, or discover the all-female-run La Taberna Errante, one of the best places in the city for the humble ensalada rusa.
Visit one of the oldest markets in Spain
If the idea of wandering around the streets of Madrid from restaurant to restaurant searching for dinner isn't quite your style, don't panic. You can still experience Madrid's culinary scene and fantastic tapas culture without too much walking by heading to the city's magnificent, historic Mercado San Miguel, the beautiful covered market just off Plaza Mayor and Puerta del Sol, one of Rick Steves' favorite destinations in Europe.
Mercado San Miguel has been one of the busiest, most vibrant, and most significant centers of food in Spain for over 100 years. It brings together fresh meat, seafood, and produce from all around the country, creating a unique melting pot of Spanish culinary excellence. It is also a fantastic place for travelers to dip their toes into the world of tapas, with over 20 stands serving freshly-made bites, snacks, and larger meals to locals and tourists — still adhering to Steves' recommendation of both having tapas in Madrid and "going mobile."
While there are plenty of fresh produce stalls, Mercado San Miguel is primarily a gourmet food market rather than a place to buy groceries and essentials. The highlights include Iberico pork, Galician oysters, Castilian cheese, and traditional salmorejo soup. However, most people tend to favor the easy-to-eat banderillas, which are little skewers of olives, vegetables, meat, or seafood, available for just a euro or two.