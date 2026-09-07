Mexico's New All-Inclusive Resort Is A Chic Riviera Maya Retreat Opening In 2027

All-inclusive resorts are designed to make staying put part of the appeal, and a new arrival on Mexico's Caribbean coast is leaning heavily into that idea. Slated to officially open to the public on February 1, 2027, and now accepting reservations, Park Hyatt Riviera Maya will bring the brand's take on all-inclusive luxury to a secluded stretch of sandy coastline between Cancún and Puerto Morelos. According to Hyatt's news release sent to Islands, the resort will be tucked inside AMAI, "a private coastal enclave reached through a winding mangrove landscape that gradually opens to the sea." Hyatt says the property was intentionally laid out to give guests a feeling of slow-paced, spacious relaxation without being too far from the action.

Images shared with Islands show design features like chic beige color palates of sand and stone, warm wood furniture and accents, plus swaying palm trees dotting the resort's landscaped pool area — with stunning sightlines toward the water. The company worked with Mexican craftspeople and sourced local art for an authentic aesthetic. One element that really makes it stand out is the personalized service. In the press release sent to Islands, Hyatt notes that guests will have a dedicated Resort Ambassador from the moment of booking, so taking advantage of all the resort has to offer should be a seamless experience — from restaurants to curated activities.

The Park Hyatt Riviera Maya boasts 148 sleek rooms and suites, seven diverse dining and drinking options, a sprawling beachfront outdoor area with multiple pools lined with private cabanas, a fitness center, and Nayade Spa & Wellness. Guests also have preferred access to El Tinto Golf Course. The resort will be pet-friendly, offer in-room Chromecast, and include amenities one expects from a leisure property such as room service. Location is another advantage: The property is about 25 minutes from Cancún International Airport but outside the busy hotel-zone, making it a convenient yet exclusive escape on this coveted coast.