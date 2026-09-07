Mexico's New All-Inclusive Resort Is A Chic Riviera Maya Retreat Opening In 2027
All-inclusive resorts are designed to make staying put part of the appeal, and a new arrival on Mexico's Caribbean coast is leaning heavily into that idea. Slated to officially open to the public on February 1, 2027, and now accepting reservations, Park Hyatt Riviera Maya will bring the brand's take on all-inclusive luxury to a secluded stretch of sandy coastline between Cancún and Puerto Morelos. According to Hyatt's news release sent to Islands, the resort will be tucked inside AMAI, "a private coastal enclave reached through a winding mangrove landscape that gradually opens to the sea." Hyatt says the property was intentionally laid out to give guests a feeling of slow-paced, spacious relaxation without being too far from the action.
Images shared with Islands show design features like chic beige color palates of sand and stone, warm wood furniture and accents, plus swaying palm trees dotting the resort's landscaped pool area — with stunning sightlines toward the water. The company worked with Mexican craftspeople and sourced local art for an authentic aesthetic. One element that really makes it stand out is the personalized service. In the press release sent to Islands, Hyatt notes that guests will have a dedicated Resort Ambassador from the moment of booking, so taking advantage of all the resort has to offer should be a seamless experience — from restaurants to curated activities.
The Park Hyatt Riviera Maya boasts 148 sleek rooms and suites, seven diverse dining and drinking options, a sprawling beachfront outdoor area with multiple pools lined with private cabanas, a fitness center, and Nayade Spa & Wellness. Guests also have preferred access to El Tinto Golf Course. The resort will be pet-friendly, offer in-room Chromecast, and include amenities one expects from a leisure property such as room service. Location is another advantage: The property is about 25 minutes from Cancún International Airport but outside the busy hotel-zone, making it a convenient yet exclusive escape on this coveted coast.
Spacious rooms pair Caribbean views with private balconies and pools
Park Hyatt Riviera Maya's inviting accommodations come with modern yet warm décor and open layouts — natural stone and wood, coastal color palates, and outdoor space are built into every room category. Combining the feel of an oceanfront vacation rental with an all-inclusive resort experience, from the standard room option to the exclusive penthouse, the sense of calm and effortless luxury surrounds you. The standard room options measure about 560 square feet, and each includes a furnished private balcony or terrace. Travelers can choose resort or ocean views, while upgraded king rooms include a private pool overlooking the Caribbean. Inside, amenities include luxury bath products, premium coffee and tea stations, a 65-inch HDTV, a minibar refrigerator, dedicated workspace, and ceiling fans.
Deluxe ocean-view suites measure about 872 square feet and offer terraces boasting patios with private plunge pools and terraces with larger pools. The plunge-pool suite offers an open-concept arrangement with a sitting area and sofa, while the private-pool option has separate bedroom and living areas. Premium suites expand to roughly 1,151 square feet, adding a half bath, even larger terrace, and separate living space along with either a plunge pool or private pool.
At the top of the lineup is the ocean-view Penthouse Suite. At roughly 2,300 square feet of indoor space, it's closer in scale to an actual home than a typical hotel room. A spacious living and dining area gives guests room to spread out beyond the bedroom. An additional 872-square-foot terrace offers a plunge pool and plenty of private outdoor space to take in the stunning ocean view.
Dining and curated activities at Park Hyatt Riviera Maya
The new Park Hyatt Riviera Maya will spoil guests with seven restaurants, bars, and cafés across the property. From house-baked pastries to menus highlighting local ingredients and traditional Mexican flavors, the dining options are as varied as the venues themselves. Some restaurants offer intimate, date-night vibes while others are laid-back spots where guests can nosh by the pool or beach. Four restaurants offer à la carte menus that take dining beyond the buffet — but of course there's a buffet too.
The stylish Patisserie Market and Café blends European and Mexican aesthetics and serves coffee drinks brewed with a hand-selected array of locally-grown and roasted beans. A sleek pastry cabinet displays house-made Italian-style sweets alongside classic breakfast pastries. The resort's outdoor and beachfront restaurants, Brisa and IK'AL, present a serene seaside scene with basket-weave textures and earth tones, leaning into the resort's modern meets Mayan-inspired design. IK'AL serves Yucatecan coastal dishes and local catches. Meanwhile, a burger bar, fresh salads, and craft cocktails await guests poolside at Brisa. Mood lighting sets the tone at Bruma Woodfire, where premium steaks and seafood are served in a sleek dining room. Cap off the day at Alchemia, a cocktail bar where 'alquimistas' expertly blend native botanicals and spirits into elevated sips in a sophisticated setting.
If you can pull yourself away to discover the area outside the resort, Park Hyatt Riviera Maya offers coordinated excursions which guests can plan through the Resort Ambassador. Recommendations on the website range from a boat ride in nearby Puerto Morelos for snorkeling among coral reefs and enjoying the scenic coastline (pictured), to exploring the Tulum archaeological zone, and venturing inland to see Valladolid's colorful and historic colonial architecture. If you want a custom excursion like snorkeling with sea turtles in Akumal, Hyatt told Islands that guests can create their own unique itineraries with the Resort Ambassador.