New York's Former Landfill In Buffalo Is Now An Urban Preserve With Wetlands, Nature Walks, And Boardwalks

While you explore Tifft Nature Preserve, you may wonder how it could possibly be built on a former landfill. The preserve is located on the edge of Buffalo Harbor in western New York, and the verdant surroundings belie its unflattering history. In the warmer months, as you explore these 264 wooded acres on foot, you'll hear birdsong in the canopy and spot squirrels in the grass.

Oh, you will see signs of a Rust Belt past. The haunting remains of the Cargill Grain Elevator stand on the edge of the park, and highway traffic flashes past on Route 5. Cargo ships have long passed through here, and freight trains still rumble over a nearby convergence of railroad tracks. For decades, the property became a "dumpsite" for slag, fly ash, and other industrial waste. This was a place of smokestacks and heavy machinery, dangerous for wildlife and repellent to visitors.

The transformation has taken half a century, but Tifft is more than just a pleasant place to visit; the preserve is a case study in rebounding nature and revived ecosystems. Paths crisscross the lands, and they turn into raised boardwalks over the marshes. However, due to the preserve's origins, the preserve does sometimes require partial closures. At the time of writing, a few trails have temporarily closed, due to pollution in the ground and water, but Tifft is still an unequivocal success. Less well known than spicy chicken wings and nearby Niagara Falls, Tifft is one of the secret spots in Buffalo, New York, that most tourists often miss. It's also a popular setting for school groups and field trips.