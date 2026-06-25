10 Secret Spots In Buffalo, New York That Most Tourists Miss

Quick, put together a to-do list for Buffalo, New York. Scribble it out on the back of a napkin if you have to. What's there? You've likely got Niagara Falls at the top of the list (obviously). You'll probably take a stroll on the city's historic waterfront too. The city's Botanical Gardens also tend to draw a crowd. Throw in a game from one of the city's local sports franchises, depending on the season. But what if it isn't your first visit to the Queen City, and you want to see what most tourists miss the first time around?

Buffalo is an underrated city with a gorgeous waterfront, but if you've seen the Falls and checked out the Gardens, you need to dig a little deeper. The city once thrived as an industrial and shipping hub, with railroads shuttling goods while the steel and grain industries fueled an economic boom. This once-thriving powerhouse is being reshaped and revitalized, and many of Buffalo's hidden gems are tied to this past, from repurposed industrial sites to grand landmarks that have found new life.

With a bit of curiosity and a touch of serendipity, travelers can stumble upon a car museum, a historic psychiatric hospital, or a landmark cemetery. Some of the destinations showcase a different side of Buffalo, from conservationist efforts to relatively untouched villages. You only need a willingness to meander and, in some instances, a car, to see Buffalo's secrets.