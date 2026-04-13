New York's Once-Thriving Powerhouse Is Reshaping With Revitalized Neighborhoods, Waterways, And Local Flavor
Buffalo is so much more than just a stopover on your trip to Niagara Falls. Today, it's New York's second-largest city, and is not only an underrated city with a gorgeous waterfront, but is home to numerous character-filled neighborhoods and an acclaimed local food scene. Buffalo is also currently working towards its resurgence because the city has seen its share of ups and downs since its official founding in 1832.
Throughout the 19th century, Buffalo thrived. Thanks to its location, it played a crucial role in shipping products between Chicago and New York, even becoming a powerhouse in the world's grain industry. Buffalo also became the first city with electricity, fueled by Niagara Falls-powered renewable energy, an initiative spearheaded by Nikolai Tesla in 1896. The 20th century brought the addition of successful steel and automobile industries, and the population continued to grow through the next few decades — up until 1950.
At that point, Buffalo's history began to take a turn. As the city began to face dwindling industries, political corruption, and economic decline, Buffalo's population began to drop, ultimately losing over half its population. But in 2019, Buffalo's population began to grow again, and efforts have been underway to breathe new life into the city. Now, it's reshaping into a must-visit waterfront destination.
Local dining in Buffalo
New York City may get the most attention as a food destination, but its upstate city shouldn't be overlooked, thanks to its array of local dishes and renowned eateries. No visit to Buffalo is complete without heading to the source of New York's buffalo wing trail, Buffalo's Anchor Bar. The now-famous fried chicken dish was first concocted by Teressa Bellissimo back in 1964 at Anchor Bar, and although the eatery now has a number of locations around the country, its Buffalo location is its first, and most iconic.
Another local staple is the Beef on Weck sandwich — a roast beef sandwich served on top of a kimmelweck roll. Its exact origin story is unclear. Many locals point to a German immigrant who first created the sandwich, though some say it came from a 1901 Pan American Exposition food stall. One of Buffalo's best-known spots to try the dish is Schwabl's, an Anthony Bourdain-approved establishment that's been around since 1837, and some claim it's the birthplace of the Beef on Weck.
Apart from trying classic Buffalo fare, you'll also find many other places to explore among the city's dining scene. The James Beard-nominated Southern Junction offers Texas-style barbecue and freshly-smoked meats with an Indian spin. Menu offerings include brisket biriyani and cardamom cornbread. Another spot that's earned a James Beard nomination, Waxlight Bar a Vin, is also well worth a visit, with a 4.6 Google rating and a regularly-changing, wine-focused menu featuring dishes ranging from calamari ragu bianco with shishito peppers and pasture-aged hanger steak to cassoulet.
Vibrant neighborhoods and waterfront fun in Buffalo
From waterfront industrial neighborhoods like Silo City to the historic and vibrant Old First Ward, Buffalo is filled with interesting neighborhoods to explore, whether you're seeking culture, history, local atmosphere, or all of the above. "If you lived here in the '90s and '00s, the difference is night and day," said one Reddit user in r/Buffalo, in a thread from 2022. "Parts of the city long left for dead are seeing a new lease on life, new companies and industries are opening up shop, and most exciting is this new sense of optimism."
While in Buffalo, Elmwood Village is well worth a stop, with numerous artisan shops, local bars and eateries, and scenic, tree-lined streets. Buffalo's downtown, meanwhile, is lined with regal historic buildings like the Hotel Lafayette, built by the country's first female architect, Louise Blanchard Bethune, in 1904. Over $3 billion have supported efforts redeveloping Downtown in recent years, from infrastructure improvements to revivals in the business sector and additional residential units.
Connected to Downtown, the waterfront Canalside, hugging the Buffalo River, is seeing a resurgence of its own, as well. "There's a fairly eclectic mix of activities that you take part in," said travel blogger Traveling Mitch, who visited the Buffalo Heritage Carousel ("surprisingly fun, by the way, even as an adult") and the "not-to-be-missed" Buffalo Naval and Military Park. Along Buffalo's revitalized waterways, visitors can also enjoy outdoor activities like stand-up paddleboarding or kayaking. In the wintertime, there's ice skating on an Erie Canal historic replica. To reach Buffalo, fly directly to Buffalo Niagara International Airport, about a 20-minute drive from downtown Buffalo, or roughly an hour by public transportation.