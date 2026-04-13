New York's Once-Thriving Powerhouse Is Reshaping With Revitalized Neighborhoods, Waterways, And Local Flavor

Buffalo is so much more than just a stopover on your trip to Niagara Falls. Today, it's New York's second-largest city, and is not only an underrated city with a gorgeous waterfront, but is home to numerous character-filled neighborhoods and an acclaimed local food scene. Buffalo is also currently working towards its resurgence because the city has seen its share of ups and downs since its official founding in 1832.

Throughout the 19th century, Buffalo thrived. Thanks to its location, it played a crucial role in shipping products between Chicago and New York, even becoming a powerhouse in the world's grain industry. Buffalo also became the first city with electricity, fueled by Niagara Falls-powered renewable energy, an initiative spearheaded by Nikolai Tesla in 1896. The 20th century brought the addition of successful steel and automobile industries, and the population continued to grow through the next few decades — up until 1950.

At that point, Buffalo's history began to take a turn. As the city began to face dwindling industries, political corruption, and economic decline, Buffalo's population began to drop, ultimately losing over half its population. But in 2019, Buffalo's population began to grow again, and efforts have been underway to breathe new life into the city. Now, it's reshaping into a must-visit waterfront destination.