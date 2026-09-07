5 Popular Destinations In Savannah, Georgia That Are Actually Tourist Traps

When it comes to beautiful cities filled with rich history, stunning architecture, and picturesque parks, Savannah, Georgia, certainly checks all the boxes. Known as America's first planned city, Savannah is home to fascinating landmarks worth exploring during a visit, though some are certainly more highly regarded than others. Even a vibrant destination like Savannah has its share of establishments, markets, restaurants, and even streets that visitors consider tourist traps. While Savannah is undoubtedly worth visiting during a trip to the Peach State, these six popular destinations and activities have all drawn criticism from travelers who say they aren't worth the hype.

Tourist attractions don't become popular for no reason. Maybe they offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience, or perhaps it's a restaurant serving up a viral dish that has taken over your social media feeds. When a destination, tourist attraction, or an activity rates highly and is popular among visitors, you might expect it to be worth the time and money. But that's not always the case. When an attraction is overpriced, lacks authenticity, or is packed with tourists from morning to night, it might be worth looking elsewhere for something that feels a little more genuine. Savannah is full of places that locals love and that showcase what makes the city so special. But these six spots and activities have their share of detractors.