5 Popular Destinations In Savannah, Georgia That Are Actually Tourist Traps
When it comes to beautiful cities filled with rich history, stunning architecture, and picturesque parks, Savannah, Georgia, certainly checks all the boxes. Known as America's first planned city, Savannah is home to fascinating landmarks worth exploring during a visit, though some are certainly more highly regarded than others. Even a vibrant destination like Savannah has its share of establishments, markets, restaurants, and even streets that visitors consider tourist traps. While Savannah is undoubtedly worth visiting during a trip to the Peach State, these six popular destinations and activities have all drawn criticism from travelers who say they aren't worth the hype.
Tourist attractions don't become popular for no reason. Maybe they offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience, or perhaps it's a restaurant serving up a viral dish that has taken over your social media feeds. When a destination, tourist attraction, or an activity rates highly and is popular among visitors, you might expect it to be worth the time and money. But that's not always the case. When an attraction is overpriced, lacks authenticity, or is packed with tourists from morning to night, it might be worth looking elsewhere for something that feels a little more genuine. Savannah is full of places that locals love and that showcase what makes the city so special. But these six spots and activities have their share of detractors.
River Street
This picturesque waterfront walk in Savannah offers charming shops and waterfront dining and is full of history dating to the cotton-trading era, but some say it's become an overpriced, touristy location with lackluster food and a vibe that lacks authenticity. "Avoid river street, except for a nice walk along the river with a beer on the other side of the street from the tourist traps," one Redditor noted, while another said, "It's pretty and historic but it sucks for locals." For an authentic look at a less touristy neighborhood filled with just as much history, check out the Victorian District instead, where you'll find beautiful, intricately designed colorful homes built after the Civil War.
The Forrest Gump bench site in Chippewa Square
Although Chippewa Square may not fit the traditional definition of a commercial tourist trap, it attracts visitors through its popular Hollywood connection. Many come to the park believing they are going to be sitting on the famous bench from "Forrest Gump," only to discover that it isn't actually there. According to Visit Savannah, the bench was brought in specifically for filming and removed afterward, while a replica is on display at the Savannah History Museum. For movie fans hoping to recreate the iconic scene, the stop can feel underwhelming, though the historic square itself remains a scenic Savannah landmark.
City Market
City Market is one of Savannah's most recognizable tourist destinations and is widely considered one of the must-see places during your visit to the city. Once a marketplace serving locals, the historic district has since transformed into a tourist-focused mix of shops, restaurants, galleries, and live entertainment. While some visitors enjoy the lively atmosphere, others find the area overly commercialized and lacking the authentic charm found throughout the city. "Very much fr [sic] tourist and not at all historical," a review on Tripadvisor read. City Market can still be worth walking through, but travelers seeking Savannah's quieter historic character may find other squares and neighborhoods more rewarding.
Tybee Island
While not part of Savannah proper, Tybee Island sits about 20 minutes outside the city and is dubbed "Savannah's Beach." Although popular with tourists looking for its sandy shoreline, Tybee Island Light Station, and the Tybee Pier and Pavilion, Reddit users didn't hold back in their complaints about the cost and crowds. One person gave a blunt, one-word recommendation: "Leave," while another joked about spending "inflated prices for things." Of course, these comments hardly represent everyone, but Tybee Island might still be worth checking out if you want to visit a beach while in the Savannah area. Just expect a popular beach town rather than a quiet coastal getaway.
Ghost bus tours
While not an attraction in the traditional sense, a guided tour can be a great way to learn about Savannah's history, but some bus-based ghost tours haven't won over every traveler. For instance, Megan duBois, writing for Business Insider, said the comedy ghost tour she tried was the one Savannah activity she'd skip next time. "When we got back to the bus, the guide noticed at least five people had ditched the tour," she recalled, adding that she wished she'd followed suit. A commenter in r/Savannah similarly called some ghost-tour buses "glorified party buses." Travelers interested in the lore of the most haunted city in America may prefer a walking tour instead.