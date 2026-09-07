Goodbye Beijing, So Long Shanghai: The 'Jade Capital Of China' Is The New Hotspot For Tourism
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Mention a trip to China, and you're bound to be asked the "Beijing or Shanghai?" question. And it's a fair one to ask, given that these two major cities — along with Tianjin, Chongqing, and Guangzhou — occupy the top tier of China's tier city system — a country-wide ranking of each city's strengths in terms of GDP, politics, and population. Now here's the plot twist: The unlikely city of Jieyang, located in Guangdong Province in southeastern China, has nudged its way into the itineraries of curious tourists eager to explore the Middle Kingdom beyond Beijing's imperial gravitas and Shanghai's cosmopolitan flair. Jieyang's history stretches back over 2,200 years, flourishing as a trade and commerce hub during the Ming and Qing dynasties. Tucked under its belt are a handful of accolades: a jade trade earning it the nickname "Jade Capital of China," Guangdong's largest Confucian temple, a distinct regional cuisine, and an affordability that matches its relaxed pace — a refreshing change from Shanghai and Beijing.
Adding to its allure, Jieyang's traditions and low-key rurality were recently thrust into the spotlight by a 2026 film, "Dear You," shot in the city — proof that its lower tier ranking, Tier 3 in 2024, doesn't keep Jieyang from becoming a tourism hotspot. The city is conveniently connected, too, with an international airport (Jieyang Chaoshan) and high-speed trains departing from Chaoshan Railway Station, a half-hour drive from Jieyang proper. Taking China's high-speed train? Allot as little as 1.5 hours from Shenzhen or Guangzhou to Jieyang via Chaoshan Station.
Discover Jieyang's jade and architectural marvels
While jade isn't sourced from the area, the crafting, processing, and designing of jadeite thrives in Jieyang's Yangmei village. Jade is ubiquitous here, feeding a 100,000-person-strong jade industry, with Chinese news outlet Xinhua reporting around 5,000 jade dealers and 500 jade design studios in the city. Jade artisans carve raw jadeite into everything from jewelry pieces to decorative figurines. There's no shortage of jade workshops and stalls you can buy from in Jieyang, especially at the Jade Wholesale Market or Qiaonan Jade Market.
The city's historical architecture is every bit as precious as its jade, with landmarks chief among them: the Jinxian Gate Tower, a wooden archway dating back to 1621; the Jieyang Confucius Temple, a Song Dynasty-era network of pavilions, intricate halls, and verandas punctuated with statues; and, a short trip south in Puning, the sprawling ancient complex of De'an Li Mansion, once owned by a Qing navy admiral. Ambling down the streets of this preserved, 150-year-old compound is a walk through history in its own right. More history unfolds indoors at the free-entry Jieyang Museum, which houses thousands of historical artifacts including bronze and porcelain objects, artworks, and historical artifacts.
Culinary and cultural adventures in Jieyang
Once you've worked up an appetite with all that walking, Jieyang's gastronomical offerings won't disappoint, serving up a deeply regional cuisine that's helped make China one of Anthony Bourdain's favorite food destinations across the globe. Chaoshan cuisine draws from the flavor traditions of the region's three cities: Chaozhou, Shantou, and Jieyang. Local chef Chen Zhiyi, who has dedicated 20 years to Chaoshan cuisine, describes the region's ingredients to People's Daily Online as "fresh, light, yet deeply flavorful."
Don't miss the beef balls and roast goose slathered in shacha sauce, which travel guide RoamChina calls the "two pillars" of Chaoshan cuisine. Dig into the cheap yet delicious plates of fried tofu, fatty pork trotter over rice, or saucy rice rolls available around the city. Between meals, accompany tea breaks with Jieyang dessert specialties: springy glutinous rice pingpong cakes, mung bean cakes, or sweet fried pancakes. Explore a wider range of food choices while strolling along Luqian Night Market. Note that while Jieyang cuisine makes it easy to clear a meal off your plate in record time, there's one caveat: If you're a guest in a Chinese host's home, avoid joining the clean plate club and leave a little food behind to show you've been heartily provided for.
Jieyang has humid summers and mild, dry winters, making it a warm and wonderful Asian destination to escape the winter weather. As Spring Festival rolls in, Jieyang bursts with celebration. Streets are overtaken by costumed dancers performing the Yingge dance, the fortune-heralding, martial arts-meets-Chinese opera routine hailing from the Chaoshan region.