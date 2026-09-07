Goodbye Beijing, So Long Shanghai: The 'Jade Capital Of China' Is The New Hotspot For Tourism

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Mention a trip to China, and you're bound to be asked the "Beijing or Shanghai?" question. And it's a fair one to ask, given that these two major cities — along with Tianjin, Chongqing, and Guangzhou — occupy the top tier of China's tier city system — a country-wide ranking of each city's strengths in terms of GDP, politics, and population. Now here's the plot twist: The unlikely city of Jieyang, located in Guangdong Province in southeastern China, has nudged its way into the itineraries of curious tourists eager to explore the Middle Kingdom beyond Beijing's imperial gravitas and Shanghai's cosmopolitan flair. Jieyang's history stretches back over 2,200 years, flourishing as a trade and commerce hub during the Ming and Qing dynasties. Tucked under its belt are a handful of accolades: a jade trade earning it the nickname "Jade Capital of China," Guangdong's largest Confucian temple, a distinct regional cuisine, and an affordability that matches its relaxed pace — a refreshing change from Shanghai and Beijing.

Adding to its allure, Jieyang's traditions and low-key rurality were recently thrust into the spotlight by a 2026 film, "Dear You," shot in the city — proof that its lower tier ranking, Tier 3 in 2024, doesn't keep Jieyang from becoming a tourism hotspot. The city is conveniently connected, too, with an international airport (Jieyang Chaoshan) and high-speed trains departing from Chaoshan Railway Station, a half-hour drive from Jieyang proper. Taking China's high-speed train? Allot as little as 1.5 hours from Shenzhen or Guangzhou to Jieyang via Chaoshan Station.