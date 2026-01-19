5 Warm And Wonderful Destinations In Asia To Escape The Winter Weather

Perhaps you're living in one of the snowiest states in America and want to escape those sub-zero temperatures. Maybe you're fresh from the slopes of Colorado, the state with the absolute best skiing in the U.S., and now find yourself pining after beach days and snorkeling instead of salopettes and après ski. Well, Asia has you covered.

Yep, the largest continent plays host to some of the finest winter vacation options around. This guide has a curated list of five of the best. It's backed up by over a decade of personal travel experience, including countless trips to the warm and wonderful corners of Asia specifically to get away from the chills of winter back at home.

You'll find options to suit all budgets and a variety of travel types. From mystical medieval cities in the desert to classically tropical islets bathed in bath-warm seas, there are places here to sate the sun seeker or the culture vulture. All of them tend to see their best weather conditions sometime between November and March, meaning North America and Europe's winter months are prime times to jet across.